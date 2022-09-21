Read full article on original website
Collider
'Mufasa: The Lion King': Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far About the Prequel Movie
Are Hans Zimmer and Elton John Making Music for Mufasa: The Lion King?. Mufasa: The Lion King is the prequel to Disney's 2019 "live-action" remake of their animated classic The Lion King, which in the vein of other recent Disney remakes subs out colorful hand-drawn animation with photorealistic CG animation. Although this new Lion King received mixed reviews for ultimately being a shot-for-shot remake that critics claimed lacked the charm and personality of the original film, it still made over $1.6 billion worldwide, making even more money than its predecessor. Therefore, it's no wonder Disney wanted to follow up on this remake. The prequel movie is currently set to release in July 2024, with a cast list that includes Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr., among others.
Collider
Disney's Best One Saturday Morning Cartoons, From 'Pepper Ann' to 'Recess'
For almost as long as there has been television, cartoons have had a home on it on Saturday mornings, but at the height of cable TV’s popularity in the late 90’s, animated shows were able to find room in newer venues that catered most their entire day’s schedule to animation and children’s programming, such as Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network and of course The Disney Channel. The presence cartoons had in curated local network blocks was starting to lose its prestige and relevancy in the cable-dominated landscape.
Collider
Topher Grace Says Filming 'That '90s Show' Was "Like Christmas"
With the holiday season quickly approaching, we have our eyes set on another sort of family gathering courtesy of the cast and crew behind Netflix’s upcoming That ‘70s Show spinoff, That ‘90s Show. A continuation of the hit series that took its final bow over 15 years ago, fans of the original production have been excited to kick off our shoes at the door of Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman’s (Debra Jo Rupp) house and head down to the basement to … take in the festivities with our favorite group of Point Place Wisconsiners since the reboot was announced last fall.
Collider
Gal Gadot Is the 'Heart of Stone' in New Spy Thriller Teaser
The Red Notice must have whet Gal Gadot's appetite for Netflix thrillers because the Wonder Woman heroine is returning to the streamer for the upcoming spy thriller Heart of Stone, which sees her star as the titular Rachel Stone, a CIA agent fueled by her adrenaline. The new teaser dropped during Netflix's annual TUDUM event and while it wasn't quite a trailer, it certainly teased what fans can expect from Gadot, as well as Jamie Doran and Alia Bhatt.
Collider
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' New Poster and Release Date Promises a Bloody Christmas
The Witcher: Blood Origin has received several updates coming out of Netflix's TUDUM Event. The upcoming 4-episode prequel series to The Witcher revealed a brand-new poster as well as announced its official release date. The series will be premiering on Netflix on Christmas Day on December 25, 2022. The new...
Collider
'Stranger Things': 5 Bold Predictions For Season 5
Stranger Things has yet to confirm a release date or even release as much as a poster or teaser for the upcoming season, but this hasn’t stopped fans from coming up with several theories about the final installment of the hit Netflix show. The Duffer Brothers have confirmed very...
Collider
10 of the Best Dark Comedies, From 'Fargo' to 'Sorry to Bother You', Ranked
We are all guilty of giggling in a super serious situation or bursting out laughing as someone does or says something they are not supposed to. Dark humor can be found in almost any situation: when pointed out, it's often used to either provoke an audience for a reaction or point out how ridiculous a set of norms are.
Collider
Why Disney's In-House Video Game Business Failed
In its modern form, Disney isn’t just a movie company. It does everything. With multiple streaming services, a vast theme park empire, countless film studios, Disney has so much at its disposal that it’s come under constant controversy and scrutiny over whether or not it’s violated laws related to American monopolies. But one area Disney isn’t as invested in is video games. You’ll see Disney characters crop up in licensed video games – namely the Kingdom Hearts franchise – but the days of Disney having an in-house video game company are long gone. Former Disney CEOs like Bob Iger have even been open about Disney’s inability to get into the video game space. But why? What has kept Disney from moving into this medium when its reach expands to so many different places?
Collider
Who Is B2EMO on 'Andor' and Why Are We in Love With Him?
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-3 of Andor.Fans of Star Wars got to return to the iconic galaxy far, far, away this week with the premiere of the new Disney+ series Andor. Focused on one of the main protagonists from 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the show, created by Tony Gilroy, follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) on his earlier escapades — five years before the events of the aforementioned film. But Cassian isn’t the character you’re here for.
Collider
'Dead to Me' Season 3 Teaser Trailer Shows Jen and Judy After Season 2's Cliffhanger Crash
Fans of the show Dead to Me will be excited to learn that the final season of the show will be premiering on Netflix soon. A teaser trailer for the show's third and final season hit arrived today via Netflix's TUDUM showcase event. The trailer starts off with some scenes...
26 Books That Had A Huge Impact On The Lives Of The Folks Who Read Them
I'm going to justify my ever-growing book budget by renaming it my "epiphany budget."
Collider
‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Trailer: Welcome to Poguelandia
Everyone has heard or read of a treasure hunt tale before. However, when Netflix’s Outer Banks was released in 2020, the show was not much a treasure hunt tale but rather an escape pod for many trapped in the grip of a pandemic. The teen drama has gone on in the subsequent years to amass a devoted following. After the announcement of a third season and the new members joining the cast, Netflix has released the first trailer for the upcoming season at its virtual Tudum festival. Welcome to Poguelandia.
Collider
'Andor' Continues the Trend of Star Wars Shows Leaning Into Their Influences
The first three episodes of Andor delivered an experience unlike anything else in the Star Wars universe. Not only has the series added more depth to Diego Luna's Rogue One protagonist, but it's also been praised for delivering a gritty, grounded spy thriller within the confines of a galaxy far, far away. This approach to the material continues a trend that has been present in the Star Wars lineup of streaming shows, where creators often wear their influences on their sleeves. But that trend also stretches as far back as the origin of the very series.
Collider
'Hocus Pocus 2' Behind the Scenes Video Promises the Sequel Will Be Full of Magic and Nostalgia
Grab your candy corn, because the witching hour is nearly upon us! There's no doubt that excitement is bubbling and brewing for Hocus Pocus 2, the long awaited sequel to a Halloween season staple. Pure magical nostalgia this way comes, and ahead of the movie's Disney+ premiere on September 30, Hocus Pocus Guide has shared with us a special behind-the-scenes clip. In just under two minutes, the clip features interviews with all three of the films' stars, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, as well as the director Anne Fletcher and other members of the cast.
Collider
‘Prey for the Devil’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
Stories of exorcism are a dime a dozen. But how do you eliminate a demon possessing multiple people, spreading like an epidemic? The answers lie in Prey for the Devil, where a nun, played by Jacqueline Byers, learns to purge demons, or rather a single demon (more on that in a moment). The supernatural horror film is directed by Daniel Stamm. The German filmmaker is best known for directing The Last Exorcism and 13 Sins, as well as some episodes of television series like Fear the Walking Dead and the Scream TV series. Robert Zappia (Halloween H20: 20 Years Later) has written the screenplay for the film, from a story he developed with Earl Richey Jones and Todd R. Jones, both of whom also serve as producers. The plot follows Sister Ann, who is set to perform an exorcism and finds out that the demonic force has a connection to her past.
Collider
Who Is Bix From 'Andor'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-3 of Andor.The heroes of Andor aren’t gifted with power of The Force. They are simply average civilians who have to endure the brutality of the Galactic Empire. The residents of the planet Ferrix live in fear that any defiance on their part will be promptly squashed. Within the first few episodes, Tony Gilroy’s Rogue One spinoff series has introduced numerous characters that play a pivotal role in Cassian’s (Diego Luna) journey. One of them is Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), a local salvage worker. Through their interactions, the series alludes to a past between the two characters.
Collider
Why 'House of the Dragon' Doesn't Need To Be Loyal To 'Fire & Blood'
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of House of the DragonWhen bringing an adaptation to life, playing within the parameters of the original plot line is generally considered a given, thanks to the much divisive license directed to creators of an artistic piece. However, straying too far from the source material is seldom taken with a grain of salt by fans of the fandom (especially if they happen to be literary critics and the like), if ever. Be too faithful to the book and the adaptation might turn into a literature class to sludge through, not a movie/show to look forward to. Adopt a cavalier attitude towards the story and the adaptation might end up becoming a joke among critics, or worse, a half-hearted venture that is wholly uninteresting.
Collider
Reese Witherspoon & Ashton Kutcher Rom-Com ‘Your Place or Mine’ Sets Release Date
With the resurgence of romantic comedies in popular discourse, many of rom-com’s biggest names have also returned to the genre. Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher are the latest stars to answer the call with their upcoming Netflix film Your Place or Mine. At the ongoing annual Tudum event, Netflix has revealed that the anticipated rom-com is set to drop on February 10, 2023; just in time for Valentine’s day.
Collider
Who Is Syril Karn in 'Andor'?
Although Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was certainly a darker entry in the saga, it was still a story of good versus evil. However, Disney+’s Andor has blurred those lines. Cassian (Diego Luna) isn’t a straightforward hero. In the opening sequence of the first episode, Cassian kills two officers outside a brothel after they try to shake him down. His malicious activities attract the attention of some of the show’s primary antagonists.
Collider
10 Star-Making Performances at TIFF ‘22, From Gabriel LaBelle to Emilie Koppel
The 2022 Toronto International Film Festival welcomed plenty of big-name celebrities to walk its red carpets, but there were many newcomers to the fest whose stars shone just as bright. With only a few acting credits to their names, these performances demonstrate the feats of character work that these actors achieved. These rising stars have left their mark on festivalgoers this year, and we’re excited to track how their careers continue to take off after showing us what they can do:
