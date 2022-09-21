Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
numberfire.com
Orioles bench Terrin Vavra on Friday
Baltimore Orioles utility-man Terrin Vavra is not starting in Friday's contest against the Houston Astros. Vavra will sit on the bench after Austin Hays was picked as Baltimore's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 51 batted balls this season, Vavra has recorded a .322 expected weighted on-base average...
numberfire.com
Matt Olson not in Braves' lineup on Saturday
Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Matt Olson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Olson is being replaced at first base by Austin Riley versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. In 656 plate appearances this season, Olson has a .233 batting average with a .769 OPS, 28 home runs,...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Luis Arraez not in Twins' Sunday lineup
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Arraez is being replaced at first base by Jose Miranda versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 577 plate appearances this season, Arraez has a .313 batting average with a .789 OPS, 8 home...
Chisox eliminated in AL Central, 6th loss in row; Tigers win
CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease pitched six scoreless innings, but the White Sox bullpen got tagged and Chicago was eliminated in the AL Central with a 4-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. Jonathan Schoop hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth and Chicago’s sixth straight loss clinched the division for Cleveland. The Guardians held a big lead in the ninth inning of their game at Texas when the clinching became official. The White Sox, who won the AL Central last season in their first year under manager Tony La Russa, slipped to 76-77. La Russa hasn’t run the team since last August because of a medical issue, and Miguel Cairo has been the acting manager. Andrew Chafin (2-3) pitched a scoreless inning for Detroit. Gregory Soto got his 28th save.
numberfire.com
Oswald Peraza starting Sunday for Yankees
New York Yankees infielder Oswald Peraza is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Peraza is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. Our models project Peraza for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Jose Trevino in Yankees' lineup Sunday night
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Trevino is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. Our models project Trevino for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Marwin Gonzalez in lineup Sunday for New York
New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Gonzalez is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. Our models project Gonzalez for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Ernie Clement in Athletics' Sunday lineup
Oakland Athletics infielder Ernie Clement is starting Sunday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Clement is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Mets starter Max Scherzer. Our models project Clement for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.3 RBI and 4.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson starting Sunday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Dickerson is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. Our models project Dickerson for 1.1 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Justin Turner in Dodgers' Sunday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is starting Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Turner is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. Our models project Turner for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong not in lineup Sunday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is sitting Sunday in teh team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. DeJong is being replaced at shortstop by Trea Turner versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 211 plate appearances this season, DeJong has a .157 batting average with a .548 OPS, 6 home...
numberfire.com
Yu Chang starting for Boston Sunday night
The Boston Red Sox will start Yu Chang in right field for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Chang will start at second base for the Red Sox Sunday while Kike Hernandez moves to centerfield and Abraham Almonte sits. Chang has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected...
numberfire.com
Chris Taylor sitting Sunday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Chris Taylor is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Taylor is being replaced at second base by Gavin Lux versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. In 437 plate appearances this season, Taylor has a .218 batting average with a...
numberfire.com
Brendan Donovan starting Sunday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donovan is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. Our models project Donovan for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Yadier Molina starting for Cardinals Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Molina is getting the behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. Our models project Molina for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Joey Gallo starting Sunday afternoon for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Joey Gallo is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Gallo is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. Our models project Gallo for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Gavin Lux starting Sunday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Lux is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. Our models project Lux for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Boston's Reese McGuire sitting Sunday
The Boston Red Sox did not list Reese McGuire in their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. McGuire has two home runs so far this series, but will sit out Sunday night's game while Connor Wong catches and bats ninth. McGuire is projected to make 19 more...
numberfire.com
Freddie Freeman (illness) starting Sunday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Freddie Freeman is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Freeman is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. Our models project Freeman for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Rob Refsnyder starting for Red Sox Sunday
The Boston Red Sox will start Rob Refsnyder in right field for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Refsnyder will bat fifth and start in right field Sunday while Alex Verdguo takes a seat. Refsnyder has averaged 7.6 fantasy points per game so far this season and has a...
