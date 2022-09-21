Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Orioles bench Terrin Vavra on Friday
Baltimore Orioles utility-man Terrin Vavra is not starting in Friday's contest against the Houston Astros. Vavra will sit on the bench after Austin Hays was picked as Baltimore's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 51 batted balls this season, Vavra has recorded a .322 expected weighted on-base average...
numberfire.com
Sam Huff sitting for Texas Sunday
The Texas Rangers did not list Sam Huff in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Huff will sit out Sunday's game as Jonah Heim takes over at catcher and Kole Calhoun starts at designated hitter. Huff has made 113 plate appearances so far this season, with 3...
numberfire.com
Matt Olson not in Braves' lineup on Saturday
Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Matt Olson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Olson is being replaced at first base by Austin Riley versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. In 656 plate appearances this season, Olson has a .233 batting average with a .769 OPS, 28 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Luis Arraez not in Twins' Sunday lineup
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Arraez is being replaced at first base by Jose Miranda versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 577 plate appearances this season, Arraez has a .313 batting average with a .789 OPS, 8 home...
White Sox fall to Tigers as AL Central hopes end
Jonathan Schoop hit a go-ahead RBI single in a three-run eighth inning and Harold Castro had three hits as the
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson starting Sunday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Dickerson is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. Our models project Dickerson for 1.1 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Oswald Peraza starting Sunday for Yankees
New York Yankees infielder Oswald Peraza is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Peraza is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. Our models project Peraza for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Ernie Clement in Athletics' Sunday lineup
Oakland Athletics infielder Ernie Clement is starting Sunday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Clement is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Mets starter Max Scherzer. Our models project Clement for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.3 RBI and 4.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner not in Cardinals' Sunday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Knizner is being replaced behind the plate by Yadier Molina versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 268 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .203 batting average with a .563 OPS, 2...
numberfire.com
Connor Wong catching for Red Sox Sunday
The Boston Red Sox will start Connor Wong at catcher in Sunday night's game against the New York Yankees. Wong will bat ninth and handle catching duties Sunday while Reese McGuire sits. Our models project Wong, who has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel, to score 7.5 fantasy points against the...
numberfire.com
Jose Trevino in Yankees' lineup Sunday night
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Trevino is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. Our models project Trevino for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Daulton Varsho starting for Arizona Saturday night
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Daulton Varsho is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Varsho is getting the nod in right field, batting third in the order versus Giants starter Alex Cobb. Our models project Varsho for 0.9 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6...
numberfire.com
Yu Chang starting for Boston Sunday night
The Boston Red Sox will start Yu Chang in right field for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Chang will start at second base for the Red Sox Sunday while Kike Hernandez moves to centerfield and Abraham Almonte sits. Chang has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected...
numberfire.com
Justin Turner in Dodgers' Sunday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is starting Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Turner is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. Our models project Turner for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
numberfire.com
Brendan Donovan starting Sunday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donovan is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. Our models project Donovan for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Marwin Gonzalez in lineup Sunday for New York
New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Gonzalez is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. Our models project Gonzalez for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Joey Gallo starting Sunday afternoon for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Joey Gallo is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Gallo is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. Our models project Gallo for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Adam Frazier starting for Mariners Sunday afternoon
Seattle Mariners infielder/outfielder Adam Frazier is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Frazier is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Royals starter Max Castillo. Our models project Frazier for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Gavin Lux starting Sunday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Lux is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. Our models project Lux for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Chris Taylor sitting Sunday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Chris Taylor is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Taylor is being replaced at second base by Gavin Lux versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. In 437 plate appearances this season, Taylor has a .218 batting average with a...
