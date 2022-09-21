During their September 13 meeting, the Allen Township Board of Supervisors reviewed the sewer planning module for the proposed elementary school on Route 329 in East Allen Township. Because the development’s sewer must run through East Allen Township, Allen Township, and Northampton Borough, the township must sign an inter-municipal agreement with the neighboring communities. Before that time comes, however, supervisors have several questions regarding the ownership and maintenance of the sewer line.

NORTHAMPTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO