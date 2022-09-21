ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

homenewspa.com

Allen Township Supervisors review sewer plan for proposed Route 329 elementary school

During their September 13 meeting, the Allen Township Board of Supervisors reviewed the sewer planning module for the proposed elementary school on Route 329 in East Allen Township. Because the development’s sewer must run through East Allen Township, Allen Township, and Northampton Borough, the township must sign an inter-municipal agreement with the neighboring communities. Before that time comes, however, supervisors have several questions regarding the ownership and maintenance of the sewer line.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Times News

Palmerton mulls new police station

Could Palmerton relocate its police department to the site of the former Palmerton Hospital?. That was one of the possibilities floated around Thursday as borough council discussed its police station update and future plans. Councilman Cory Kepner said the police station has been a topic of discussion for the past...
PALMERTON, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

A Distinction No Area Wants: Two Bucks County Routes Make List of Pa.’s Deadliest Roads

Driver caution is key on two Bucks County roads with statistical histories of fatal accidents. A MoneyGeek analysis of traffic data — specifically fatal accidents — has resulted in a statewide list of the deadliest roads in the commonwealth. Drivers in Bucks County, home to two of them, should be careful in general but especially during commutes involving them. Doug Milnes, a MoneyGeek Chartered Financial Analyst, mined the tragic data to alert drivers of the ongoing hazard.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Pipe Replacement Closes Green Lane Road Sunday

GREEN LANE PA – A pipe replacement project will require the Sunday (Sept. 25, 2022) closure from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. of Hoppenville Road and Lumber Street, between Geryville Pike and Route 29 in Marlborough Township and Green Lane Borough (at top), the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.
GREEN LANE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 dead after crash in Bucks

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - One person is dead after a crash in Bucks County Friday afternoon. The crash happened at Springfield Street and Bethlehem Pike(Route 309) in Springfield Township around 4:30 p.m., according to county dispatchers. Dispatchers say the road is closed in the area of the crash. Traffic is...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Palmer Twp. denies developer’s cease and desist appeal, renters still in limbo

A cease and desist order that halted construction of a 13-building apartment complex and further delayed move-in plans for prospective tenants was upheld Wednesday. The Palmer Township Zoning Board denied the developer’s appeal to resume construction and suggested the developer take the issue up with board of supervisors, which lodged the order, directly, zoning board Chairman Kris Grube told lehighvalleylive.com.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. State Police, local cops in Lehigh Valley cite hundreds during traffic enforcement efforts

Pennsylvania State Police from the Bethlehem-based Troop M issued hundreds of citations during a regional traffic enforcement detail on Wednesday and, working with local police, a commercial vehicle effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. The traffic enforcement work in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties resulted in 307 citations,...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Initial 102K-square-foot redevelopment of Martin Tower as Tower Place gets public review

The first phase of Martin Tower’s redevelopment into what’s being called Tower Place were reviewed Thursday night by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. Martin Tower at 1170 Eighth Ave. in Bethlehem was the headquarters of the former Bethlehem Steel Corp., built in 1972 and imploded in 2019 after having sat vacant since 2007 following the bankruptcy and closure of its parent company.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner called to crash in Palmer Twp.

PALMER TWP., Pa. - The coroner has been called to a crash in Palmer Township, Northampton County Thursday afternoon. The one-vehicle crash happened at the 2300 block of Park Avenue shortly after 2 p.m., according to county dispatchers. The road had been closed while police investigated, but has since reopened.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Citywide ramps, possible luxury apartments: an update from City Council

The Bethlehem City Council convened Sept. 20 to discuss topics such as the implementation of ramps for accessiblity access and the possibility of building a luxury apartment building in Historic Moravian Bethlehem known as the Skyline West Project. City Ramps. The city of Bethlehem is constructing new ramps and renovating...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Inside the DiCarlos' PA House in Hellertown

It’s the old restaurant cliché: a family opens a restaurant because they want to extend the utmost in excellent food and warm hospitality. But that’s only the beginning of these kinds of restaurant genesis stories. From there, things get interesting. PA House, which opened in April, is...
HELLERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Commissioners back Colebrookdale RR's grant application

READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners voted Thursday to approve a resolution to send a letter of support on behalf of the Colebrookdale Railroad Preservation Trust, which is seeking $2.25 million from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). The RACP is a state grant program administered by the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man, 28, killed in crash on Route 222 in Maidencreek

MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. — Authorities have identified the man who died in a crash that closed a stretch of Route 222 between Reading and Allentown for several hours on Friday. Christopher Lee Rankin, 28, formerly of Boyertown, died at the scene of the crash, which involved his car and a tractor-trailer.
MAIDENCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fatal crash closes stretch of Route 222 in Maidencreek

MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. — A fatal crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer closed the main route of travel between Berks County and the Lehigh Valley for several hours Friday. The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. on Route 222 in the area of Burgert Lane in Maidencreek...
MAIDENCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

1 killed in crash in Palmer Township

A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Palmer Township on Thursday, police said. The person was killed in the crash around 3 p.m. on Park Avenue between Hackett and Gruver avenues near the Palmer Park Mall, according to Palmer Township Deputy Fire Chief Jim Alercia. He’s also a member of the police department.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA

