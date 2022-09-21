Read full article on original website
homenewspa.com
Allen Township Supervisors review sewer plan for proposed Route 329 elementary school
During their September 13 meeting, the Allen Township Board of Supervisors reviewed the sewer planning module for the proposed elementary school on Route 329 in East Allen Township. Because the development’s sewer must run through East Allen Township, Allen Township, and Northampton Borough, the township must sign an inter-municipal agreement with the neighboring communities. Before that time comes, however, supervisors have several questions regarding the ownership and maintenance of the sewer line.
Times News
Palmerton mulls new police station
Could Palmerton relocate its police department to the site of the former Palmerton Hospital?. That was one of the possibilities floated around Thursday as borough council discussed its police station update and future plans. Councilman Cory Kepner said the police station has been a topic of discussion for the past...
A Distinction No Area Wants: Two Bucks County Routes Make List of Pa.’s Deadliest Roads
Driver caution is key on two Bucks County roads with statistical histories of fatal accidents. A MoneyGeek analysis of traffic data — specifically fatal accidents — has resulted in a statewide list of the deadliest roads in the commonwealth. Drivers in Bucks County, home to two of them, should be careful in general but especially during commutes involving them. Doug Milnes, a MoneyGeek Chartered Financial Analyst, mined the tragic data to alert drivers of the ongoing hazard.
sanatogapost.com
Pipe Replacement Closes Green Lane Road Sunday
GREEN LANE PA – A pipe replacement project will require the Sunday (Sept. 25, 2022) closure from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. of Hoppenville Road and Lumber Street, between Geryville Pike and Route 29 in Marlborough Township and Green Lane Borough (at top), the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.
These Bucks County Roundabouts Have Significantly Reduced Local Traffic, Accidents
With Pennsylvania utilizing more roundabouts to control traffic, two of them are in Bucks County, making commutes much easier. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the updated roads for the Bensalem Patch. The areas of Feasterville and Lower Southampton now have two of the 33 roundabouts used in the state. Over the...
WFMZ-TV Online
1 dead after crash in Bucks
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - One person is dead after a crash in Bucks County Friday afternoon. The crash happened at Springfield Street and Bethlehem Pike(Route 309) in Springfield Township around 4:30 p.m., according to county dispatchers. Dispatchers say the road is closed in the area of the crash. Traffic is...
Palmer Twp. denies developer’s cease and desist appeal, renters still in limbo
A cease and desist order that halted construction of a 13-building apartment complex and further delayed move-in plans for prospective tenants was upheld Wednesday. The Palmer Township Zoning Board denied the developer’s appeal to resume construction and suggested the developer take the issue up with board of supervisors, which lodged the order, directly, zoning board Chairman Kris Grube told lehighvalleylive.com.
Pa. State Police, local cops in Lehigh Valley cite hundreds during traffic enforcement efforts
Pennsylvania State Police from the Bethlehem-based Troop M issued hundreds of citations during a regional traffic enforcement detail on Wednesday and, working with local police, a commercial vehicle effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. The traffic enforcement work in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties resulted in 307 citations,...
Drug task force auctions off seized vehicles in Monroe County
CRESCO, Pa. — A red Mercedes and a dump truck were just a couple of the vehicles auctioned off at Auto in Motion in Cresco. More than 10 cars, most of which were seized by the Monroe County Drug Task Force, were sold to the highest bidder. Collin Waas...
Serious Crash Investigation Underway Near Palmer Park Mall In Easton: Police
Police were investigating after a serious crash shut down several streets near Palmer Park Mall in Northampton County, authorities said. The crash was reported around 2:35 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, Palmer Township Police said. Motorists were asked to avoid Park Avenue and Tatamy Road at Palmer Park Mall in...
Initial 102K-square-foot redevelopment of Martin Tower as Tower Place gets public review
The first phase of Martin Tower’s redevelopment into what’s being called Tower Place were reviewed Thursday night by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. Martin Tower at 1170 Eighth Ave. in Bethlehem was the headquarters of the former Bethlehem Steel Corp., built in 1972 and imploded in 2019 after having sat vacant since 2007 following the bankruptcy and closure of its parent company.
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner called to crash in Palmer Twp.
PALMER TWP., Pa. - The coroner has been called to a crash in Palmer Township, Northampton County Thursday afternoon. The one-vehicle crash happened at the 2300 block of Park Avenue shortly after 2 p.m., according to county dispatchers. The road had been closed while police investigated, but has since reopened.
thebrownandwhite.com
Citywide ramps, possible luxury apartments: an update from City Council
The Bethlehem City Council convened Sept. 20 to discuss topics such as the implementation of ramps for accessiblity access and the possibility of building a luxury apartment building in Historic Moravian Bethlehem known as the Skyline West Project. City Ramps. The city of Bethlehem is constructing new ramps and renovating...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Inside the DiCarlos' PA House in Hellertown
It’s the old restaurant cliché: a family opens a restaurant because they want to extend the utmost in excellent food and warm hospitality. But that’s only the beginning of these kinds of restaurant genesis stories. From there, things get interesting. PA House, which opened in April, is...
WFMZ-TV Online
Commissioners back Colebrookdale RR's grant application
READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners voted Thursday to approve a resolution to send a letter of support on behalf of the Colebrookdale Railroad Preservation Trust, which is seeking $2.25 million from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). The RACP is a state grant program administered by the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man, 28, killed in crash on Route 222 in Maidencreek
MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. — Authorities have identified the man who died in a crash that closed a stretch of Route 222 between Reading and Allentown for several hours on Friday. Christopher Lee Rankin, 28, formerly of Boyertown, died at the scene of the crash, which involved his car and a tractor-trailer.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fatal crash closes stretch of Route 222 in Maidencreek
MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. — A fatal crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer closed the main route of travel between Berks County and the Lehigh Valley for several hours Friday. The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. on Route 222 in the area of Burgert Lane in Maidencreek...
1 killed in crash in Palmer Township
A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Palmer Township on Thursday, police said. The person was killed in the crash around 3 p.m. on Park Avenue between Hackett and Gruver avenues near the Palmer Park Mall, according to Palmer Township Deputy Fire Chief Jim Alercia. He’s also a member of the police department.
A New Invasive Pest Has Arrived in Montgomery County, and It’s Not the Spotted Lanternfly
The invasive New Zealand mudsnail, which was present in Pennsylvania in only four bodies of water until recently, has spread rapidly in the past several years and has now reached Montgomery County, writes Marcus Schneck for the Harrisburg Patriot-News. Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission surveys from 2020 revealed that the...
wrnjradio.com
Left turn only markings spelled wrong on Route 31 in Warren County should be corrected tonight, NJDOT official says
WASHINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Warren County) – Anyone can make a spelling mistake but some small errors made by a contractor last week received a lot of attention. The word “only” below a left turn arrow at the intersection of Route 31 and Route 57 in Washington Borough was painted wrong at least twice.
