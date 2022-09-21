ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols’ hilariously savage message to Dodgers pitcher who surrendered 700th home run

Albert Pujols made history last night when he became the fourth member of the MLB’s exclusive 700 home run club. Pujols needed 21 home runs entering the season to join the club, and given how he hadn’t reached that total in three of the past four seasons, not many people considered it likely to happen. But with a multi-home run performance last night, Pujols wrote his name in the history books.
Barry Bonds’ strong message to Aaron Judge amid epic Yankees home run chase

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is chasing history, as he is one home run away from tying Roger Maris’ single season record of 61 dingers, the franchise mark for most in a campaign. Depending on who you ask, Maris’ record is also the MLB’s single-season record, as the likes of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa have all zoomed past the mark, though each were associated with performance-enhancing drugs.
numberfire.com

Orioles bench Terrin Vavra on Friday

Baltimore Orioles utility-man Terrin Vavra is not starting in Friday's contest against the Houston Astros. Vavra will sit on the bench after Austin Hays was picked as Baltimore's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 51 batted balls this season, Vavra has recorded a .322 expected weighted on-base average...
numberfire.com

Luis Arraez not in Twins' Sunday lineup

Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Arraez is being replaced at first base by Jose Miranda versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 577 plate appearances this season, Arraez has a .313 batting average with a .789 OPS, 8 home...
numberfire.com

Oswald Peraza starting Sunday for Yankees

New York Yankees infielder Oswald Peraza is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Peraza is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. Our models project Peraza for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 RBI and...
numberfire.com

Corey Dickerson starting Sunday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Dickerson is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. Our models project Dickerson for 1.1 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
numberfire.com

Jose Trevino in Yankees' lineup Sunday night

New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Trevino is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. Our models project Trevino for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner not in Cardinals' Sunday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Knizner is being replaced behind the plate by Yadier Molina versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 268 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .203 batting average with a .563 OPS, 2...
numberfire.com

Ernie Clement in Athletics' Sunday lineup

Oakland Athletics infielder Ernie Clement is starting Sunday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Clement is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Mets starter Max Scherzer. Our models project Clement for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.3 RBI and 4.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com

Paul DeJong not in lineup Sunday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is sitting Sunday in teh team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. DeJong is being replaced at shortstop by Trea Turner versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 211 plate appearances this season, DeJong has a .157 batting average with a .548 OPS, 6 home...
numberfire.com

Elias Diaz starting for Colorado on Sunday

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Diaz is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Padres starter Mike Clevinger. Our models project Diaz for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7...
numberfire.com

Brendan Donovan starting Sunday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donovan is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. Our models project Donovan for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
