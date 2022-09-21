ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

N.J. man sentenced to 11 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl, possession of firearm

A Camden County man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and for illegally owning a gun, authorities said. Tyquan Burrell, 30, of Camden, previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Camden to two counts of possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Man Shot to Death in Hoboken

Shortly before 7:30 this morning the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office tweeted that its Homicide Unit and the Hoboken Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a male on Marshall Drive. No other details have been released at this time by the Prosecutor’s Office, however, Councilman Ruben Ramos has...
HOBOKEN, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Police Shooting Response Detectives Nabs Multiple Men On Gun Charges

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police Detective Lieutenant Bethesda Stokes reported in a press release that Shooting Response Detectives have been working diligently around the clock to solve crimes that occurred within the City. Detectives have made several arrests for several different incidents that occurred throughout the City of Trenton. (Shooting...
TRENTON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Convicted Felon From Camden, NJ, Gets Nearly 11 Years for Fentanyl, Gun

Federal authorities say a man from Camden, who has four prior felony convictions, will spend the next decade behind bars for possessing fentanyl and a gun. According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger, 30-year-old Tyquan Burrell previously pleaded guilty to two counts of an indictment charging him with possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
CAMDEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
City
Trenton, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Crime & Safety
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Authorities ID Man, 28, Shot Dead In Hoboken

A 28-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday, Sept. 25 in Hoboken, authorities said. Christopher Garcia, of Hoboken, was found with a gunshot wound to the torso near 560 Marshall Drive around 3:25 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center where...
HOBOKEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Brunswick Town#School Zone#Bulge#Crime#Heroin#The Violent Crimes Unit
CBS Philly

2 people dead, several injured at illegal auto event in Cape May County, officials say

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Two people died and several others were injured in a series of car crashes on Saturday night in Wildwood, Cape May County. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, was arrested and charged in connection with the fatal crashes. Officials were juggling multiple events in the area of Burk and Atlantic Avenues, including what they described on social media as an unsanctioned car-type event. The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office identified the victims of the crashes as 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland from Carlisle, Pennsylvania and 34-year-old Timothy Ogden from Clayton, New Jersey.White struck a 2014...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

DWI PA Driver Indicted In NJ Corrections Officer's Death

A Pennsylvania driver has been indicted on DWI charges in a crash that killed an off-duty New Jersey corrections officer, NJ Advance Media reported. Joshua R. Beardsworth, 25, of Pittsgrove Township, was stopped in his BMW on the right shoulder of Route 55 when a car — also on the northbound side — struck him in Vineland on Aug. 15, 2021, according to earlier reports.
VINELAND, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair man, 28, fatally shot in Orange, prosecutor says

A 28-year-old Montclair man was fatally shot in Orange early Thursday, Sept. 22, acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced. The man, Katon Washington, was found by Orange police suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets about 1 a.m., the prosecutor's office said. He was taken to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead at 1:43 a.m.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Daily Voice

Three Pedestrians Killed By Car In South Jersey

Three pedestrians were struck and killed by a car in Burlington County Saturday, Sept. 24, authorities said. A Nissan Maxima heading north on Chatworth Barnegat Road (CR-532) struck the rear of a Ford Mustang, also heading north around 11:25 p.m. in Woodland Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Hamilton Man, 31, Killed In Trenton Shooting: Prosecutor

A 31-year-old man from Hamilton was shot and killed in Trenton on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 20, authorities confirmed. Trenton Police officers responding to a Shot Spotter activation near Howard and Hancock streets found Keenan Anthony Trower with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest around 7:50 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
TRENTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy