N.J. man sentenced to 11 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl, possession of firearm
A Camden County man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and for illegally owning a gun, authorities said. Tyquan Burrell, 30, of Camden, previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Camden to two counts of possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
hudsontv.com
Man Shot to Death in Hoboken
Shortly before 7:30 this morning the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office tweeted that its Homicide Unit and the Hoboken Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a male on Marshall Drive. No other details have been released at this time by the Prosecutor’s Office, however, Councilman Ruben Ramos has...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Police Shooting Response Detectives Nabs Multiple Men On Gun Charges
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police Detective Lieutenant Bethesda Stokes reported in a press release that Shooting Response Detectives have been working diligently around the clock to solve crimes that occurred within the City. Detectives have made several arrests for several different incidents that occurred throughout the City of Trenton. (Shooting...
Convicted Felon From Camden, NJ, Gets Nearly 11 Years for Fentanyl, Gun
Federal authorities say a man from Camden, who has four prior felony convictions, will spend the next decade behind bars for possessing fentanyl and a gun. According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger, 30-year-old Tyquan Burrell previously pleaded guilty to two counts of an indictment charging him with possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Authorities ID Man, 28, Shot Dead In Hoboken
A 28-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday, Sept. 25 in Hoboken, authorities said. Christopher Garcia, of Hoboken, was found with a gunshot wound to the torso near 560 Marshall Drive around 3:25 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center where...
Major Trafficker Gets 14 Years, No Parole, For Shipping 40 Pounds Of Heroin From Cali To NJ
UPDATE: A major drug trafficker from Somerset County who flooded the New Jersey streets with major quantities of heroin -- some of it laced with deadly fentanyl -- must spend a plea-bargained 14 years in federal prison. William T. Bouza, 45, of Watchung, must serve out the entire term handed...
fox29.com
Police: Fight between men, women erupts into deadly shooting on South Street
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - South Street experienced another night of violence after shots rang out on the popular Philadelphia street this weekend. Police say a fight between a group of men and women erupted into gunfire on the 400 block of South Street around 12:45 a.m. Saturday. A 35-year-old man was...
Former in-home caregiver pleads guilty to abusing NJ teen with severe neurological disorder
A 36-year-old Pemberton Township man pleaded guilty to abusing a severely developmentally-impaired girl while he worked as an in-home caretaker for her, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Friday.
Suspect accused of robbing dispatcher in front of Philadelphia police headquarters arrested
Police say 40-year-old Lonnie Watlington attacked the 25-year-old dispatcher and dragged her 10-15 feet before taking her bag
2 people dead, several injured at illegal auto event in Cape May County, officials say
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Two people died and several others were injured in a series of car crashes on Saturday night in Wildwood, Cape May County. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, was arrested and charged in connection with the fatal crashes. Officials were juggling multiple events in the area of Burk and Atlantic Avenues, including what they described on social media as an unsanctioned car-type event. The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office identified the victims of the crashes as 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland from Carlisle, Pennsylvania and 34-year-old Timothy Ogden from Clayton, New Jersey.White struck a 2014...
13-Year-Old Paterson Drug Dealer Caught Packing A Pistol, Passaic County Sheriff Says
A 13-year-old Paterson drug dealer was carrying a loaded gun when Passaic County sheriff's officers busted him and a customer from Bergen County on a city street corner, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said. Adam Sanchez, 27, of East Rutherford, had just pulled up in a Volkwagen when Passaic...
Newark Man Nabbed With 60 Heroin Decks, Crack-Cocaine, Handgun Near Trenton School: Police
A 32-year-old Newark man was near a Trenton school when he was found with 60 heroin decks, crack-cocaine, and a semi-automatic handgun with a high-capacity magazine, authorities charged. Trenton VCU Detectives found Rashaon A. Williams with a Taurus .9mm semi-automatic handgun after seeing a bulge in his waistband while patrolling...
Old Bridge, NJ woman shot dead: PA suspect charged with murder
A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with the murder of an Old Bridge woman found shot in her own home. Deborah Brown-Hepworth, widely known to friends as "Sonni," had been found unresponsive by a relative on Sept. 17, in her Hanna Lane residence in the Laurence Harbor area, police said.
DWI PA Driver Indicted In NJ Corrections Officer's Death
A Pennsylvania driver has been indicted on DWI charges in a crash that killed an off-duty New Jersey corrections officer, NJ Advance Media reported. Joshua R. Beardsworth, 25, of Pittsgrove Township, was stopped in his BMW on the right shoulder of Route 55 when a car — also on the northbound side — struck him in Vineland on Aug. 15, 2021, according to earlier reports.
Montclair man, 28, fatally shot in Orange, prosecutor says
A 28-year-old Montclair man was fatally shot in Orange early Thursday, Sept. 22, acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced. The man, Katon Washington, was found by Orange police suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets about 1 a.m., the prosecutor's office said. He was taken to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead at 1:43 a.m.
Can You Identify Him? Man Wanted for Robbing Bank in Atco, NJ
Detectives are asking for your help identifying a man wanted for robbing a bank in Camden County Thursday afternoon. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Waterford Township Police Chief Dan Cormaney say Truist Bank at 249 White Horse Pike in Atco was hit just before 4:30 PM. According to police,...
Three Pedestrians Killed By Car In South Jersey
Three pedestrians were struck and killed by a car in Burlington County Saturday, Sept. 24, authorities said. A Nissan Maxima heading north on Chatworth Barnegat Road (CR-532) struck the rear of a Ford Mustang, also heading north around 11:25 p.m. in Woodland Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
Hamilton Man, 31, Killed In Trenton Shooting: Prosecutor
A 31-year-old man from Hamilton was shot and killed in Trenton on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 20, authorities confirmed. Trenton Police officers responding to a Shot Spotter activation near Howard and Hancock streets found Keenan Anthony Trower with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest around 7:50 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
Police investigate suspicious death after body found in basement of N.J. home
The suspicious death of a woman whose body was found Wednesday in the basement of a Trenton home was under investigation by police and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, authorities announced Thursday. Police were called to the Park Avenue home for welfare check and after the officers forced their...
Police investigating fatal crash in Burlington County
The Action Cam was on Chatsworth Road, near Russ Anderson Road just after midnight, where at least one person was killed.
