WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Two people died and several others were injured in a series of car crashes on Saturday night in Wildwood, Cape May County. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, was arrested and charged in connection with the fatal crashes. Officials were juggling multiple events in the area of Burk and Atlantic Avenues, including what they described on social media as an unsanctioned car-type event. The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office identified the victims of the crashes as 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland from Carlisle, Pennsylvania and 34-year-old Timothy Ogden from Clayton, New Jersey.White struck a 2014...

CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO