Read full article on original website
Related
Brothers From Pittsfield Convicted In Luring, Shooting Death Of 18-Year-Old
Two brothers have been convicted in the luring and shooting death of an 18-year-old man from the region. After more than two weeks of trial in Western Massachusetts, a jury in Berkshire County found Omar Pascual-Polanco, age 26, and Carlos Pascual-Polanco, age 22, both of Pittsfield, guilty of first-degree murder Thursday, Sept. 22, in the death of Jaden Salois.
Brothers Get Life In Prison For 2019 Pittsfield Murder
I've said it before and I'll say it again, Berkshire County. It's not often that REAL justice gets served, but every so often, the scales of justice weigh heavily in the prosecution's favor. Of course, nothing will bring back the deceased, Jaden Salois, but the outcome should help bring some...
Downtown Pittsfield demands change for Miguel Estrella
Six months after the fatal officer-involved shooting of Miguel Estrella in Pittsfield, Friends and family of Estrella are holding a rally Sunday afternoon demanding change in mental health crisis response.
NHPR
MASS MoCA former director Joseph Thompson found not guilty of vehicular homicide
Joseph Thompson, the founding director of MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts, has been found not guilty of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, according to the The Berkshire Eagle. Thompson had pleaded not guilty to a single count of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, a misdemeanor charge that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRGB
Charges pending in fatal head on collision that claimed life of Cairo woman
TOWN OF ATHENS, NY (WRGB) — The Greene County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a head-on collision that claimed the life of a Cairo woman. According to investigators, at around 6:00 PM on September 24th, deputies responded to a crash on State Route 9W in the town of Athens.
theberkshireedge.com
JUST IN: Two guilty verdicts in murder case
Pittsfield — The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday, September 22 that it had obtained two guilty verdicts in the murder case of 18-year-old Jaden Salois. The case goes back to 2019. After a two week trial, Pittsfield residents Chiry Omar Pascual-Polanco, 26, and Carlos Pascual-Polanco, 22,...
iheart.com
Therapist Convicted Of Misconduct With Patient
A Western Massachusetts physical therapist has been convicted of indecent assault on a patient. The female victim was getting treatment for a neck injury suffered in a car crash at Cooley Dickinson Hospital Rehabilitation Services in Northampton. Prosecutors say 42-year-old Edward Kostek, who is from South Hadley, touched her inappropriately...
Arraignment delayed for Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, as new details emerge in Vermont burglary case
The Justice League star claims they had permission to enter a family friend's Stamford home to pick up cooking ingredients, according to newly released court documents. That friend has denied granting that permission, telling police that Miller stole three bottles of liquor. Read the story on VTDigger here: Arraignment delayed for Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, as new details emerge in Vermont burglary case.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michael Lyncosky of West Springfield held without right to bail after allegedly shooting gun in neighborhood
A man from West Springfield was arraigned after allegedly firing shots from his car while driving around a field.
ACSO: Albany man arrested for possessing cocaine
Albany County Sheriff's office reports the arrest of an Albany man who had a bag of cocaine with him during a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Issiah I. Cain, 28.
westernmassnews.com
Jury convicts physical therapist of indecent assault
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Hampshire County physical therapist has been convicted of indecent assault on a patient that was in his care. Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, said that the victim was being treated by 42-year-old Edward Kostek at Cooley Dickinson Rehabilitation Services on Atwood Drive in Northampton in January 2019 for injuries sustained in a car crash. The victim reportedly testified that Kostek inappropriately touched her in private areas of her body during three of the sessions.
Barre woman among three charged with fentanyl trafficking
A traffic stop led to a vehicle search that turned up "a felonious quantity of suspected fentanyl."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 Mass. residents killed in head-on collision with tractor trailer in Conn.
A car traveling in the wrong direction on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut Friday morning crashed with a tractor-trailer head-on and resulted in the death of two 25-year-old Massachusetts residents, police said. Connecticut State Police identified the victims killed in the crash as Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton and James L....
Florence man arrested for driving on sidewalk towards pedestrians
Northampton Police Department officers that were working the Florence Night out event arrested man trying driving towards pedestrians on the sidewalk on Saturday.
Pittsfield Police seeks public help in locating 16-year-old
Pittsfield Police seek the public's help in locating a 16-year-old man.
2 Massachusetts residents killed in wrong-way crash in Connecticut
WINDSOR, Conn. -- Two people from Massachusetts died Friday after driving the wrong way and crashing into a tractor-trailer in Windsor, Connecticut.The crash took place at around 12:30 a.m. on I-91.The victims have been identified as Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton and the driver was James Bowen of East Longmeadow. Both were 25 years old.State Police say Loiselle and Bowen were heading south in the northbound lanes of I-191 when they hit the tractor-trailer.Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck suffered only minor injuries.
VTDigger
Incarcerated person assaults correctional officer at Springfield prison
A correctional officer was assaulted at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield on Friday evening while staff were distributing prescribed medication, according to police. Carl Jennette, 60, who is incarcerated, punched and kicked correctional officer Bruce Clark, knocking him to the ground. Clark has non-life threatening injuries, a press release...
Van Rensselaer Manor holds missing resident search drill
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Van Rensselaer Manor is a 362-bed senior nursing and rehabilitation facility. They currently serve 270 Capital Region residents, 80 are long-term care memory patients. Saturday morning, they conducted a missing resident drill in collaboration with Rensselaer County law enforcement agencies and K-9s from the Rensselaer County Search and Rescue Team. “If […]
williamsrecord.com
Berkshire DA will not charge officer involved in fatal shooting of 22-year-old Pittsfield man Miguel Estrella
Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington will not press charges against the police officer who fatally shot Miguel Estrella, a 22-year-old Pittsfield resident, in March. Announcing the findings of her office’s report during an Aug. 5 press conference, Harrington said that the investigation established that Officer Nicholas Sondrini acted in self-defense when he shot Estrella. According to the report, Harrington said, Sondrini was within his lawful authority per Massachusetts General Law to use lethal force proportional to the threatened harm in order to prevent death or serious bodily harm after exhausting “as many attempts at de-escalation [as] is feasible.”
westernmassnews.com
2 suspects indicted in connection with 2022 murder in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Hampden County grand jury has indicted two suspects in connection with a murder in Springfield. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that 22-year-old Armando Rodriguez and 32-year-old Angel Aponte-Rivera, both of Springfield, were indicted on a murder charge. Springfield Police...
Comments / 1