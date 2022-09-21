ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Adams, MA

WUPE

Brothers Get Life In Prison For 2019 Pittsfield Murder

I've said it before and I'll say it again, Berkshire County. It's not often that REAL justice gets served, but every so often, the scales of justice weigh heavily in the prosecution's favor. Of course, nothing will bring back the deceased, Jaden Salois, but the outcome should help bring some...
theberkshireedge.com

JUST IN: Two guilty verdicts in murder case

Pittsfield — The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday, September 22 that it had obtained two guilty verdicts in the murder case of 18-year-old Jaden Salois. The case goes back to 2019. After a two week trial, Pittsfield residents Chiry Omar Pascual-Polanco, 26, and Carlos Pascual-Polanco, 22,...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iheart.com

Therapist Convicted Of Misconduct With Patient

A Western Massachusetts physical therapist has been convicted of indecent assault on a patient. The female victim was getting treatment for a neck injury suffered in a car crash at Cooley Dickinson Hospital Rehabilitation Services in Northampton. Prosecutors say 42-year-old Edward Kostek, who is from South Hadley, touched her inappropriately...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
VTDigger

Arraignment delayed for Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, as new details emerge in Vermont burglary case

The Justice League star claims they had permission to enter a family friend's Stamford home to pick up cooking ingredients, according to newly released court documents. That friend has denied granting that permission, telling police that Miller stole three bottles of liquor. Read the story on VTDigger here: Arraignment delayed for Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, as new details emerge in Vermont burglary case.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
westernmassnews.com

Jury convicts physical therapist of indecent assault

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Hampshire County physical therapist has been convicted of indecent assault on a patient that was in his care. Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, said that the victim was being treated by 42-year-old Edward Kostek at Cooley Dickinson Rehabilitation Services on Atwood Drive in Northampton in January 2019 for injuries sustained in a car crash. The victim reportedly testified that Kostek inappropriately touched her in private areas of her body during three of the sessions.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Boston

2 Massachusetts residents killed in wrong-way crash in Connecticut

WINDSOR, Conn. -- Two people from Massachusetts died Friday after driving the wrong way and crashing into a tractor-trailer in Windsor, Connecticut.The crash took place at around 12:30 a.m. on I-91.The victims have been identified as Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton and the driver was James Bowen of East Longmeadow. Both were 25 years old.State Police say Loiselle and Bowen were heading south in the northbound lanes of I-191 when they hit the tractor-trailer.Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck suffered only minor injuries. 
WINDSOR, CT
VTDigger

Incarcerated person assaults correctional officer at Springfield prison

A correctional officer was assaulted at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield on Friday evening while staff were distributing prescribed medication, according to police. Carl Jennette, 60, who is incarcerated, punched and kicked correctional officer Bruce Clark, knocking him to the ground. Clark has non-life threatening injuries, a press release...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Van Rensselaer Manor holds missing resident search drill

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Van Rensselaer Manor is a 362-bed senior nursing and rehabilitation facility. They currently serve 270 Capital Region residents, 80 are long-term care memory patients. Saturday morning, they conducted a missing resident drill in collaboration with Rensselaer County law enforcement agencies and K-9s from the Rensselaer County Search and Rescue Team. “If […]
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
williamsrecord.com

Berkshire DA will not charge officer involved in fatal shooting of 22-year-old Pittsfield man Miguel Estrella

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington will not press charges against the police officer who fatally shot Miguel Estrella, a 22-year-old Pittsfield resident, in March. Announcing the findings of her office’s report during an Aug. 5 press conference, Harrington said that the investigation established that Officer Nicholas Sondrini acted in self-defense when he shot Estrella. According to the report, Harrington said, Sondrini was within his lawful authority per Massachusetts General Law to use lethal force proportional to the threatened harm in order to prevent death or serious bodily harm after exhausting “as many attempts at de-escalation [as] is feasible.”
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

2 suspects indicted in connection with 2022 murder in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Hampden County grand jury has indicted two suspects in connection with a murder in Springfield. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that 22-year-old Armando Rodriguez and 32-year-old Angel Aponte-Rivera, both of Springfield, were indicted on a murder charge. Springfield Police...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

