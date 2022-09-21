Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid comment on halftime argument with Eric Bieniemy
There seemed to be a confrontation between Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy at halftime of a game the Chiefs would eventually lose to the Colts. If only the Kansas City Chiefs offense was as heated as a conversation Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had at halftime, perhaps they’d have left Indianapolis with a win.
Watch Patrick Mahomes, Eric Bieniemy get into fiery argument on Chiefs sideline (Video)
The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a couple miscues in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts, which led to some frustration on the sideline. Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy got heated. Such is the game these days. Mahomes has just as much say in the offensive play-calling as the coordinator...
Mike Tomlin draws a line in the sand about Mitch Trubisky
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made his firm stance on who plays at quarterback known as the Steelers open the season with a 1-2 record. Everyone watching the Steelers knew that 2022 would mark the beginning of a transitionary period as the team sought its future franchise quarterback. But...
Rodgers throws for 2 TDs, Packers hold off Brady, Bucs 14-12
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns, and the Green Bay Packers withstood a late rally led by Tom Brady to hold off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 14-12 victory on Sunday. Rodgers tossed TD passes of 5 yards to Romeo Doubs...
Atlanta Falcons finally deliver a clutch play late in Seattle
The Atlanta Falcons finally put one in the win column late Sunday evening beating the Seattle Seahawks 27-23 in a tight road victory. It was a game in which the Atlanta defense managed to make Geno Smith look like prime Tom Brady picking apart the Atlanta defense. However, this same...
NFL Twitter drags Urban Meyer after Doug Pederson’s quick Jags turnaround
Doug Pederson not only has the Jags looking like a good football team but even a playoff contender and NFL Twitter isn’t letting Urban Meyer off the hook. Urban Meyer might be the worst head coach in NFL history. At least that what it looks like now that Doug Pederson is the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Should the New England Patriots bring back Cam Newton?
The New England Patriots could be without Mac Jones for some time. For that reason, should the team consider bringing back Cam Newton? As I type these words, there hasn’t been an official update on Mac Jones. The second year quarterback suffered a gruesome looking left leg injury late in the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ week three loss.
Broncos: Nathaniel Hackett Hired a New Coach This Week to Help With His Abysmal Clock Management
The Broncos new head coach has taken an unusual step to help his team after multiple clock blunders in his first two games. The post Broncos: Nathaniel Hackett Hired a New Coach This Week to Help With His Abysmal Clock Management appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Drone invades Seahawks home game: Best memes and reactions
The Seattle Seahawks-Atlanta Falcons game was delayed in the fourth quarter after a drone flew over the field. The Seattle Seahawks hosted their second home game of the season, as they took on the 0-2 Atlanta Falcons. They were undefeated at home, after they upset the Russell Wilson-led Denver Broncos. But would they have such luck in Week 3?
Gisele Bundchen Skips Tom Brady’s 1st Buccaneers’ Home Game As Marriage Issue Rumors Intensify
Gisele Bündchen declined to watch her husband Tom Brady on Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Green Bay Packers at the Bucs’ home opener. The Buccaneers quarterback took the field after getting some love and hugs from his children– 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein, 12, whom he shares with wife Gisele, and John “Jack” Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan. However, it was Brady’s mother and sisters who brought the kids to the game, not Gisele.
Watch: Quinnen Williams gets in heated confrontation with coach on Jets sideline (Video)
New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams got into an argument with his own coach on the sidelines during the team’s Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The New York Jets pulled off the comeback of all comebacks in Week 2, defeating the Cleveland Browns 31-30 after trailing 30-17 with less than two minutes remaining. In Week 3, they looked to defeat another team from Ohio in the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bills OC Ken Dorsey loses it after time runs out on offense (Video)
After time ran out on the Buffalo Bills in the team’s Week 3 game against the Miami Dolphins, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey lost his mind. The Buffalo Bills have completely dominated through the first two weeks of the season, disposing of the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans with relative ease. But they faced their first true test of the season in the form of the rival Miami Dolphins.
Denzel Ward is the worst PFF graded player for the Cleveland Browns after Week 3
The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 after three weeks of football but how are the players performing?. The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 through their easiest stretch of the schedule and could really give themselves a shot at the playoffs if they were to go 3-1 over this stretch. The players are performing very well as well, helping the team stay on course even if they don’t have their embattled and disgraced starting quarterback in Deshaun Watson.
NFL Twitter compares Justin Herbert injury to Tyrod Taylor situation
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is expected to start against the Jacksonville Jaguars, despite having a rib injury. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is expected to start against the Jacksonville Jaguars, despite having a rib injury. He’s expected to get an ultrasound-guided painkiller injection that will allow him to play, which many remember a not-so-favorable time when then-Chargers starting QB Tyrod Taylor had the same procedure without success.
