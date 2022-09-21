Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Turnovers, penalties doom Iowa State against Baylor
AMES — Iowa State coughed up two turnovers. Baylor lost zero. The Cyclones were whistled for a spate of ill-timed penalties on the first and third quarters. The Bears committed just three the entire game. So Saturday’s Big 12 season opener for both teams provided ISU with its latest...
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeye football: Iowa-Rutgers statistics
R – Jude McAtamney 23-yard FG. Drive – 12 plays, 66 yards, 4:46. Time remaining – 10:14. Score – Rutgers 3-0 IA – Cooper DeJean 45-yard interception return (Drew Stevens kick). Time remaining – 5:26. Score – Iowa 7-3 Second quarter. IA –...
Sioux City Journal
COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Baylor hands Iowa State its first loss
AMES, Iowa — A tough loss two weeks ago prepared No. 17 Baylor for Saturday’s Big 12 opener at Iowa State. After a double-overtime defeat at BYU, Bears quarterback Blake Shapen was ready for a rowdy Jack Trice Stadium crowd and was the catalyst for a 31-24 victory over the Cyclones.
Sioux City Journal
Cyclones ready for 'measuring stick' Big 12 opener
AMES — Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers spoke succinctly when asked to describe Baylor. “Definitely a really good team,” he said. “Really fundamentally sound. Super-fast on defense. They do things really well and they’re well-coached, too.”. Dekkers used an economy of words to describe a broad-ranging...
Sioux City Journal
Ames dims lights on Sioux City S.C. North 57-28
Ames rolled past Sioux City S.C. North for a comfortable 57-28 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 23. Last season, Ames and Sioux City S.C. North squared off with September 24, 2021 at Ames High School last season. For a full recap, click here. Recently on...
Sioux City Journal
Blank check: Remsen St. Mary's writes off Fort Dodge St. Edmond with nothing but zeroes 63-0
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Remsen St. Mary's' 63-0 blanking of Fort Dodge St. Edmond in an Iowa high school football matchup. Remsen St. Mary's opened with a 21-0 advantage over Fort Dodge St. Edmond through the...
Sioux City Journal
State of Iowa and nonprofits focus on nutrition, environmental factors surrounding childhood obesity
DES MOINES — When working with children who have obesity, addressing nutrition is one of the first places to start, and sometimes among the hardest, said Stacey Milani, a pediatric physician at a MercyOne pediatric clinic in Pleasant Hill. Milani is in the process of obtaining a certification as...
