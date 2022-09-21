ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Turnovers, penalties doom Iowa State against Baylor

AMES — Iowa State coughed up two turnovers. Baylor lost zero. The Cyclones were whistled for a spate of ill-timed penalties on the first and third quarters. The Bears committed just three the entire game. So Saturday’s Big 12 season opener for both teams provided ISU with its latest...
AMES, IA
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeye football: Iowa-Rutgers statistics

R – Jude McAtamney 23-yard FG. Drive – 12 plays, 66 yards, 4:46. Time remaining – 10:14. Score – Rutgers 3-0 IA – Cooper DeJean 45-yard interception return (Drew Stevens kick). Time remaining – 5:26. Score – Iowa 7-3 Second quarter. IA –...
AMES, IA
Sioux City Journal

COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Baylor hands Iowa State its first loss

AMES, Iowa — A tough loss two weeks ago prepared No. 17 Baylor for Saturday’s Big 12 opener at Iowa State. After a double-overtime defeat at BYU, Bears quarterback Blake Shapen was ready for a rowdy Jack Trice Stadium crowd and was the catalyst for a 31-24 victory over the Cyclones.
AMES, IA
Sioux City Journal

Cyclones ready for 'measuring stick' Big 12 opener

AMES — Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers spoke succinctly when asked to describe Baylor. “Definitely a really good team,” he said. “Really fundamentally sound. Super-fast on defense. They do things really well and they’re well-coached, too.”. Dekkers used an economy of words to describe a broad-ranging...
AMES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
Ames, IA
College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
State
Texas State
Ames, IA
Sports
State
Ohio State
Ames, IA
Football
Local
Iowa College Sports
Sioux City Journal

Ames dims lights on Sioux City S.C. North 57-28

Ames rolled past Sioux City S.C. North for a comfortable 57-28 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 23. Last season, Ames and Sioux City S.C. North squared off with September 24, 2021 at Ames High School last season. For a full recap, click here. Recently on...
AMES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy