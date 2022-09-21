Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
Newest Iowa District Court Judge continues family tradition of breaking barriers
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa's third judicial district officially has a new judge. Robert Dean Tiefenthaler was appointed as the District's newest judge by Governor Kim Reynolds back in July and took the oath Friday afternoon. Before this, he served as a lawyer in Siouxland for over 20 years....
kiwaradio.com
O’Brien County Sweeps Iowa 4-H Youth Meat Judging Contest
Ames, Iowa – Youth teams from O’Brien County won the senior and junior divisions of the 2022 state 4-H meat judging contest recently at the Iowa State University Meat Laboratory. The ISU animal science department held the contest to determine Iowa’s representative in the National 4-H Contest set...
kiwaradio.com
Historic Jet Gets Lift To Sioux City For New Paint
Sioux City, Iowa — An historic F-80 fighter jet made a recent flight to Sioux City for repainting with an assist from a Davenport-based Iowa Army National Guard Chinook helicopter. The 1950’s era jet has been on display at Camp Dodge in Johnston, and has the markings of the...
bellevueheraldleader.com
Stop eminent domain and diversify from ethanol, Western Iowa Democrat says
JOHNSTON — Ryan Melton differs from many of his fellow Democrats on ethanol policy. He embraced Iowa landowners’ opposition to proposed carbon capture pipelines sooner than his fellow Democrats. Perhaps that’s just Melton, or perhaps it’s a product of running as a Democrat in Western Iowa, the most...
Most Corrupt City in Iowa? This Tiny Town is #1
It's a town of fewer than 1,000 people but it's been dubbed the "Chicago of the Great Plains". What makes this small town in Iowa so corrupt? If you look at its recent history, it's a little bit of everything. Located in Emmet County, lies the town of Armstrong. With...
cbs2iowa.com
Governor Reynold's new ad sparks controversy over open borders and covid-19 response
A new ad released by Governor Reynolds today is raising some eyebrows with its depiction of the border crisis and the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The League of United Latin American Citizens of Iowa (LULAC), who was provided with a copy of what Governor Reynolds refers to as the “second ad of the 2022 campaign”. The group says the ad produced by the Kim Reynolds for Iowa Campaign skews visual references of migrants and refugees negatively with the falsehood of “open borders.” LULAC Iowa Political Director Joe Enriquez Henry had this to say,
Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows
Since the 2020 election, it got harder to vote in Iowa, relative to other states, according to a new study. The Cost of Voting Index, which measures the ease of voting in all 50 states, ranked Iowa 23rd in the nation in its 2022 report, a decline of four places. The new study was published […] The post Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Development Director Tells About Opportunity For Entrepreneurs
Sheldon, Iowa — If you’re an entrepreneur looking to start a business or grow one, there’s an opportunity for you to get some funding through a contest that’s going on now. SCDC Development Dirctor Curt Strouth tells us about the “BIG Challenge.”. He says a...
Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access
Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is in the process of finalizing the route of its proposed pipeline, which would carry carbon dioxide captured from Iowa ethanol plants for underground sequestration […] The post Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Fourth District Democrat Candidate Says Carbon Pipelines Won’t Work
(Nevada, IA) — The Democratic candidate in Iowa’s fourth congressional district says carbon pipelines have a failed climate record and are not the way to cut carbon emissions. Ryan Melton of Nevada is challenging Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra. Melton says we are facing an existential crisis when it comes to climate change and bold action is needed. Melton says. Melton says the carbon capture pipeline projects would be a boondoggle. He also says E-15 could be part of the mix, but says it’s time to develop other energy sources that aren’t an additive to fossil fuels.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Superintendent Shocked at Open Enrollment Numbers Following State Policy Change
The Storm Lake School Board on Wednesday approved recent open enrollment numbers for the district. Storm Lake has received 82 open enrollments into the district since August 1st, and 16 open enrollments out of the district. One open enrollment into Storm Lake was denied, which consisted of a special education student whose future programming needs won't be able to be provided by Storm Lake at this time due to space issues.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux County Democrats To Host Several State Democratic Candidates At Dessert Social Friday Night
Orange City, Iowa — Six Democratic candidates who will be on the ballot during the general election in November will appear at a forum scheduled for Friday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. on the campus of Northwestern College in Orange City. Democrats, Republicans, and independent voters are invited to...
KIMT
Iowa Secretary of State warns citizens about continuing election disinformation
DES MOINES, Iowa - Secretary of State Paul Pate is again sounding the alarm about election misinformation and disinformation. Pate says this wee a vote in Mahaska County who had requested an absentee ballot reported receiving a call from an out-of-state number falsely telling him he could register his ballot over the phone and there is no need to return it to the county auditor’s office. The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Native Nominated For Key USDA Job
Statewide Iowa — A northeast Iowa native has been nominated to help lead U.S. Department of Agriculture efforts to expand and promote exports of agricultural commodities and products. Alexis Taylor has been nominated to serve as undersecretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs. Taylor promises to work to remove...
kiwaradio.com
Extension Dairy Forage Field Days Planned this Fall
Ames, Iowa – The dairy team with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will offer a half-dozen nutrition-related field days this fall, beginning with a visit to an organic grazing dairy farm Sept. 27. One of the events will be held at Rock Valley. “Grass to Glass: Soil and...
Is This Really Iowa’s Most Used Slang Term?
You'd be hard-pressed to find a single person living in the Hawkeye State who uses this slang on a regular basis. According to a recent study published by Best Life Online, Iowans say one term, in particular, that most who live there have never uttered. Best Life looked at each...
KCCI.com
Iowa pipeline project moving forward with permits as landowners worry about property values
ANKENY, Iowa — A new C02 pipeline could eventually stretch more than 800 miles across Iowa. But before the company planning it can apply for a permit, it needs to finish meeting with local communities. A meeting for Polk County property owners was the last of 12 in-person meetings...
Iowa Towns Blunder Budgets, Residents Won't Pay Property Taxes
Two Iowa towns failed to submit their budgets by the state's required deadline, meaning that residents now do not have to pay property taxes. Credit: Xijian (Getty Images) Per a report from Des Moines CBS affiliate KCCI 8, people who reside in Zearing and Le Roy will not pay property taxes this fiscal year due to city leaders' error.
After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse
A central Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing a fraudulent nursing degree from an alleged diploma mill, according to state regulators. In January 2018, Enome Massango of West Des Moines filed an application with the Iowa Board of Nursing, seeking a license as an LPN, or licensed practical nurse. […] The post After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
voiceofalexandria.com
Woman sues Sioux City's Goosmann Law Firm and its lawyers for legal malpractice
SIOUX CITY — A woman who says her lawsuit against a plastic surgeon was dismissed because her lawyers missed a filing deadline has sued them and a Sioux City law firm for legal malpractice and negligent misrepresentation. Jessica McHugh says in her suit that Goosmann Law Firm's "exaggerated" claims...
