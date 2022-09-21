Read full article on original website
Related
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
Shoppers Say This Retinol Balm Is ‘Botox on a Stick’ Thanks to How Fast-Acting It Works on Wrinkles—Grab It on Sale
There comes a time in every person’s life when they wake up one morning and seriously consider getting botox. This occasion happens for me every few months, but then I talk myself down. Not because there’s anything wrong with the procedure, but because there are some needle-free alternatives that produce similar results (especially when you commit to using them for a while). One of those products I’m talking about is Peace Out Skincare’s retinol eye stick. The easy-to-use balm is heralded as one of the best anti-aging products on the market—it’s so good that shoppers have dubbed it “botox on a stick.” And...
17 fall decorating ideas, according to interior designers
From the inside out, here's our ultimate guide to fall decorating, straight from design experts who have mastered the perfect balance.
20 front door ideas: designs for style, function and added curb appeal
The most beautiful front door ideas will make a good first impression all year round. Along with ticking off important functional features, like safety, security and good structural design, when it comes to bringing that all important curb appeal, style is a must also. Whether you're trying to copy your...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amazon's Secret Outlet Dropped 200+ Last-Chance Decor and Furniture Deals, and Prices Start at $13
Save up to 61 percent on patio sets, desks, cozy bedding, throw pillows, and more As you pull out your seasonal items from storage, you might be realizing that your fall decorations are not up to par. And chances are, your furniture hasn't had a refresh in forever. Let this be a sign to make some upgrades with stylish picks that all happen to be on sale at Amazon — for up to 61 percent off. While Amazon's Outlet has become a go-to for savvy shoppers, one spot...
Target Home Decor Items That Will Instantly Elevate Your Space
The affordable retailer specializes in chic home decor that looks much more expensive than it is.
I range from a size 8 to 16 – my easy ‘inside out’ hack cinches your waist when dresses don’t fit perfectly
A MIDSIZE content creator shared a quick, easy, and free hack she uses to temporarily alter her baggy dresses. Emily, who goes by @emilylaukim on TikTok, can range anywhere from a size 8 to a size 16 depending on the brand. So, garments don’t always perfectly fit her midsize body type.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: London-based spatial computing startup Hadean closes $30 million Series A
It’s Friday, and that means… Actually, we don’t even really know what that means anymore, other than that we’re going to sit in the sunshine and bask in the very last few days of warm weather before it becomes time to be envious of the antipodeans for the next six months. — Christine and Haje.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I’m an interior design pro – how to make cheap decor from Target & TJ Maxx look expensive using Amazon bargains
A HOME decor fan has shared a handy trick for making cheap pillows look more expensive – and it's only cost a bargain buy from Amazon. Cameron Fuller teaches people how to elevate their standard interior decor through inexpensive hacks she uses in her own home. In a recent...
Platform Uggs now exist, and celebrities are obsessed
Is celebrities’ love for Uggs reaching an all-time high? Stars including Gigi Hadid, Keke Palmer and Elsa Hosk have all recently stepped out in the brand’s new Classic Ultra Mini Platform Boots ($150), a 2-inch platform version of Ugg’s signature sheepskin boot. Hadid dressed hers down with a blue loungewear set for the September 13 opening of her Guest in Residence pop-up store in NYC, while Palmer wore an identical chestnut pair with her all-denim look the next day. While both stars opted to let the style shine on its own, it’s also a cinch to dress down with white socks — as...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: A closer look at Google’s remote-controlled $30 Chromecast
Hey, folks! Chromecasts have been a hacker and nerd favorite for a moment or two, and we’re pretty psyched to see the price (with a remote!) dropping to $30. Apropos hardware, Brian and Kirsten just published our Apple Watch Ultra first look review, so we’ve been enjoying that, too. — Christine and Haje.
ohmymag.co.uk
Tired of dull-looking tarnished silver jewellery? Here is how to bring it back to life
Even the highest-quality silver jewellery can darken over time. It falls victim to humidity, salty air, perspiration, and skincare and undergoes an oxidation reaction where it turns colour and loses its lustre. The tarnished look may seem attractive to antique jewellery lovers. But if you miss the sparkle of the brand-new silver pieces, you’re in for some valuable advice.
TechCrunch
Rad Power Bikes and Cycle pilot consumer e-bike subscriptions
RadRunner and RadWagon, for rent with a starting price of €79.90 per month and the choice between a rolling monthly rental or a yearly contract, according to Cycle. This partnership is Rad’s first subscription play — the company has been hyperfocused on direct-to-consumer sales but wants to attract a new segment of customers that prefer to pay for the usage of an e-bike rather than owning it outright, according to Arno Saladin, Rad’s European business director.
TechCrunch
Declining VC investment into LatAm startups could throttle digital growth
The declines in capital availability, as far as TechCrunch can see, will not prove lethal. However, they may slow the pace at which Latin American economies digitize and mature. Data from Atlantico — a regionally focused venture capital fund and the sister firm of Canary, which invests in earlier-stage Latin American rounds — indicates that there may be enough local capital in the region to ensure that its domestic startups have a shot at persistence.
A guide to getting a lash lift — the low maintenance trick to bigger eyes
Here's exactly what to expect when you get a lash lift — how long it will last, the cost, and how to care for your lashes.
TechCrunch
Startups are building businesses out of DevOps tools for existing sales platforms
(Here, “DevOps,” refers to tools that automate processes between software development and IT teams.) It’s become a blossoming sector all its own, with vendors selling DevOps platforms for software including Salesforce purporting to make sales tech easier to integrate into a company’s existing workflows. But wait,...
thezoereport.com
ULTA Beauty Expands Their Wellness Shop To Include Intimate Wellness
It’s a beauty brand that has become a household name — and now ULTA Beauty launches Intimate Wellness products, the latest addition to its Wellness Shop. It features oils, bath salts, lubricants, and intimate wellness devices from renowned brands Smile Makers, Foria, Womaness, and more. So if you’re looking for top-rated products to add to your sexual lifestyle, look no further. Plus, the products are only available online, so you can shop from the privacy of your home.
What Is The Slow Living Home Design Trend?
If you've ever found yourself engulfed in articles about Danish hygge and Japanese ikigai, it's time to learn more about the art of slow living.
Cult of Mac
Can an Apple Watch band make you look rich? This one can.
There are plenty of fancy Apple Watch bands out there, but how about one with more than 800 brilliant crystals on an ornate link band? That would be the Goldenerre Crystal Pavé Apple Watch Band. Its elegance will not be denied, and neither will yours when you wear it.
AOL Corp
3 press-on nail brands that look natural and are a healthy alternative to gel nail polish
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. There are lots of reasons to love a...
Comments / 0