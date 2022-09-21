Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Great Pizza Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Doctors Call for Repeal of State's Abortion BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
NFLPA to Investigate Concussion Check of Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa, per Report
The Miami quarterback was taken back to the locker room but later cleared to return to the game.
Dolphins-Bills Week 3 Complete Observations
Checking out the key moments from the Miami Dolphins' dramatic 21-19 victory against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3
BREAKING: Patriots QB Mac Jones Hobbles Off Field In 37-26 Loss To Ravens; X-Rays Negative
The Patriots quarterback was described as being in “substantial pain” as the left the field in the Patriots Week 3 loss.
Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh McDaniels has closed-door meeting with Mark Davis after latest loss
The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves at 0-3 under new head coach Josh McDaniels following Sunday’s narrow loss to the
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) downgraded to questionable to return for Saints in Week 3
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been downgraded to questionable to return Sunday in the team's game against the Carolina Panthers. Landry was originally deemed probable to return as he deals with an ankle ailment. However, the most recent update from the Saints has him as questionable. Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith should see more work while Landry is sidelined.
numberfire.com
Bucs' Julio Jones (knee) inactive in Week 3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Julio Jones (knee) is inactive for the team's Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers. Jones tested out his knee in pregame warmups, but is evidently not healthy enough to suit up against the Packers. His absence could open up more opportunities for Russell Gage (hamstring).
numberfire.com
Saints' Michael Thomas (foot) questionable to return in Week 3
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers with a foot injury. Thomas picked up a foot injury and was taken to the locker room for evaluation. He is technically questionable to return, but his return seems unlikely with the game all but over.
numberfire.com
Chargers' Justin Herbert (ribs) active for Week 3 contest
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (ribs) is officially listed as active for Sunday's Week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. There's still a chance that Chase Daniel starts this afternoon's contest, but it seems hard to believe the team wouldn't start Herbert if he is active. Herbert is dealing with intense pain in his ribs after last week's brutal injury.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Chargers' Keenan Allen (hamstring) out for Week 3
The Los Angeles Chargers have ruled out Keenan Allen (hamstring) for Sunday's Week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Allen will miss a second straight game as he continues to nurse a strained hamstring. Mike Williams went off for a massive game in Week 2 with Allen sidelined, and should...
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (head) returns to Week 3 game
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (head) has returned to Sunday's Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa was evaluated for a concussion, but was evidently cleared to return as he led the team onto the field after halftime. Fortunately he seems to have avoided an injury after that tough hit.
numberfire.com
Orioles bench Terrin Vavra on Friday
Baltimore Orioles utility-man Terrin Vavra is not starting in Friday's contest against the Houston Astros. Vavra will sit on the bench after Austin Hays was picked as Baltimore's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 51 batted balls this season, Vavra has recorded a .322 expected weighted on-base average...
numberfire.com
Jameis Winston (back) expected to play in Saints' Week 3 game
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (back) is expected to play in the team's Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers. Winston managed to play through the pain of four broken bones in his back last week (though to middling results) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but will draw a softer match this week against the 0-2 Panthers. It would be a surprise if he is unable to go.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Sammy Watkins (hamstring) placed on Packers' injured reserve
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins has been placed on injured reserve. Watkins was already ruled out for Week 3 against Tampa Bay, but this move now means the veteran pass catcher will be out for at least four games. His first chance to return to the field will come Week 7 against the Commanders. In Watkins' absence, Christian Watson should see a much larger role.
numberfire.com
Rob Refsnyder starting for Red Sox Sunday
The Boston Red Sox will start Rob Refsnyder in right field for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Refsnyder will bat fifth and start in right field Sunday while Alex Verdguo takes a seat. Refsnyder has averaged 7.6 fantasy points per game so far this season and has a...
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson starting Sunday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Dickerson is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. Our models project Dickerson for 1.1 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Austin Romine catching for Reds Sunday
The Cincinnati Reds listed Austin Romine as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Romine will bat ninth and start at catcher Sunday while Chuckie Robinson moves to the bench. Romine has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 5.6 fantasy points.
numberfire.com
Adam Frazier starting for Mariners Sunday afternoon
Seattle Mariners infielder/outfielder Adam Frazier is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Frazier is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Royals starter Max Castillo. Our models project Frazier for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Tyler Naquin not in lineup Sunday for New York
New York Mets outfielder Tyler Naquin is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Naquin is getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Athletics starter JP Sears. Our models project Naquin for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Matt Olson in Braves' lineup on Sunday
Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Matt Olson is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Olson is getting the nod at first base, batting fifth in the order versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. Our models project Olson for 1.2 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 1.0 RBI and 14.8...
numberfire.com
Yu Chang starting for Boston Sunday night
The Boston Red Sox will start Yu Chang in right field for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Chang will start at second base for the Red Sox Sunday while Kike Hernandez moves to centerfield and Abraham Almonte sits. Chang has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected...
Comments / 0