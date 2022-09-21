Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Stamford man accused of 'threatening' acts against key murder witness offered plea deal
STAMFORD — A city man accused of illegally recording and photographing a key witness’s testimony in a recent murder trial and posting it online in a “threatening” manner was offered a plea deal that allows him avoid five years in prison. Victor Cruz, 26, was arrested...
Register Citizen
Former Norwalk man gets 3 years in prison for selling crack cocaine, ecstasy
NORWALK — A former city man has been sentenced to three years in prison after selling crack cocaine and ecstasy, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Koudris Pounder, 38, pleaded guilty in February to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, officials said. Norwalk police purchased crack...
Charges against bouncer accused in deadly Holbrook bar beating upgraded to manslaughter
A bouncer from North Bellmore accused in a deadly bar beating was back in court on Thursday.
Register Citizen
Passenger accused of beating Lyft driver in Stamford, police say
STAMFORD — Police say a man has been arrested in the assault of a Lyft driver who has filed a complaint against the ride-share company for the 2021 incident. Andre Lecky, 25, of Stamford, turned himself in Friday on a warrant charging him with second-degree assault of an elderly person, Stamford Police Lt. Tom Scanlon said. He was held on a $75,000 bond and is expected to appear Monday in state Superior Court in Stamford.
Man pleads guilty in killing of Maplewood soccer star as victim’s family begs judge to reject plea deal
The man charged in the killing of a Maplewood teenager last year pleaded guilty Thursday as the victim’s family begged the judge to reject a plea deal that would give the defendant a 15-year prison sentence. Yohan Hernandez, 21, of Newark, was arrested and charged in the killing of...
Register Citizen
Ansonia man accused of beating 6-week-old infant, police say
ANSONIA — Police arrested a local man after being notified early Friday of a possible case of child abuse involving a 6-week-old infant. Lamar Haney, 36, was charged with first-degree assault and held on $100,000 bond, Ansonia police said. He was due to appear in state Superior Court on Friday.
Man fatally shot in the head in Hunts Point, police say
HUNTS POINT, The Bronx (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot in the head outside a strip club in the Bronx early Sunday morning, police said. Authorities found Jose Alvarado, 45, with a gunshot wound to the head in front of a strip club at 673 Hunts Point Rd. in Hunts Point at around 12:15 a.m., police […]
Register Citizen
Hamden police: Man 'critical' after Warner Street shooting
HAMDEN — A man has "critical injuries" after he was shot multiple times on Saturday night in Hamden, police said. Officers were called to Warner Street for a reported shooting around 10:30 p.m., Detective Sean Dolan said in an email. When they arrived they found a 39-year-old man "suffering from multiple gunshot wounds."
Bristol Press
Bristol woman exposed to eight years in prison after admitting to violating probation she is serving for trying to abduct random child
BRISTOL - A Bristol woman is exposed to eight years in prison after admitting to violating her probation – which she is serving for trying to abduct a random child out of the arms of his father. Crystal Ortiz, 27, of Davis Drive, accepted a plea bargain during a...
yonkerstimes.com
Chappaqua Men Gets 21 Years in Jail for Gunpoint Robbery of 176 Kilos of Cocaine
It is not often that you hear about a drug dealer who lives in Chappaqua, but on September 22, US Attorney SDNY Damian Williams announced that DEEJAY WHITE was sentenced today to 21 years in prison for his participation in a May 29, 2019, gunpoint robbery in the Bronx targeting more than 150 kilograms of cocaine; his participation in a conspiracy to smuggle contraband, including narcotics and a firearm, into a federal detention facility; and his possession of that firearm while incarcerated. On July 23, 2021, WHITE pled guilty before U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel, who imposed this sentence.
Register Citizen
Police: Two caught in drug deal at Torrington housing complex
TORRINGTON — Two local residents were arrested Wednesday night after state police say they were caught conducting a drug deal. In a news release on Thursday, Connecticut State Police said they charged 52-year-old Michele Annette Abbott and 31-year-old Bashaun Faison in connection with the incident. The arrests stem from...
Ansonia father charged for assaulting six-week-old daughter: Police
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Ansonia was charged for assaulting his six-week-old child leading to child abuse injuries, police said. According to Ansonia police, the Department of Children and Families notified officers of a case involving a six-week-old child who was being treated at Yale New Haven Hospital for multiple injuries. Police said […]
Police: 14-year-old shoots man in Stamford
STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old is in custody after he shot a 32-year-old man in the leg on Monday, Stamford police announced Thursday. The man was walking at about 9:30 p.m. on Woodland Avenue when he was shot, according to police, who said that while the man’s injuries were not life-threatening, he required surgery. […]
Register Citizen
Police: 14-year-old Stamford boy behind Monday shooting that wounded man
STAMFORD — Local police say a 14-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly shooting a man in the leg on Monday night. The victim, 32, of Stamford, was shot while walking on Woodland Avenue at 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to police. While his injury was not life-threatening, it required surgery, police said.
NBC New York
Woman Charged in Woman's NYC Nightclub Murder, Claims Surveillance Was ‘Photoshopped'
A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the deadly shooting at a Brooklyn nightclub that took the life of a mother in late August, police announced. The suspect, Deonne Kirkland, was charged in the execution-style slaying of 44-year-old Tarcia "Tanny" Lysius inside the crowded Hearts of Love Nightclub in East New York in the early morning hours of Aug. 28.
Ansonia Father Charged With Severely Beating 6-Week-Old, Police Say
A Connecticut father has been arrested for allegedly severely beating his 6-week-old causing extensive injuries. The incident took place around in New Haven County around 4 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 23, in Ansonia. According to Lt. Patrick Lynch of the Ansonia Police, the department was notified on Friday by the...
Register Citizen
Norwalk man pleads guilty in robbery, assault of teen at Stamford Town Center
STAMFORD — A Norwalk teen pleaded guilty to charges connected to an attempted armed robbery and assault of a teenager at the Stamford Town Center. Michael Cuevas, 19, pleaded guilty to attempt to commit first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit second-degree assault during a disposition hearing at the state Superior Court in Stamford Wednesday.
North Haven police investigating two armed robberies
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven Police responded to an armed robbery at a gas station Friday evening, followed by a second armed robbery about 15 minutes later. The first robbery occurred at 8:30 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station on Maple Avenue. The masked suspect allegedly held a knife to an employee’s neck and […]
Staten Island singer who copped to manslaughter in husband’s stabbing now accused of threats. Is plea in jeopardy?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The singer who fatally stabbed her husband in their West Brighton home four years ago may have jeopardized her plea agreement. Rachel Velazquez faces new criminal charges after a prosecutor told a justice on Wednesday the defendant last month had twice threatened to have a relative killed.
theforumnewsgroup.com
Two City Correction Officers Plead Guilty to Accepting Bribes from Rikers Island Inmates
“When correction officers betray their oath to serve and protect, the public is put at risk and the entire law enforcement community is tarnished,” said City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell. “We have zero tolerance for such misconduct.”. On Tuesday, in Brooklyn federal court, former City Correction Officer Krystle...
