It is not often that you hear about a drug dealer who lives in Chappaqua, but on September 22, US Attorney SDNY Damian Williams announced that DEEJAY WHITE was sentenced today to 21 years in prison for his participation in a May 29, 2019, gunpoint robbery in the Bronx targeting more than 150 kilograms of cocaine; his participation in a conspiracy to smuggle contraband, including narcotics and a firearm, into a federal detention facility; and his possession of that firearm while incarcerated. On July 23, 2021, WHITE pled guilty before U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel, who imposed this sentence.

CHAPPAQUA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO