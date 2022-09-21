ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

License plate readers up for renewal in Jackson, city hosts public hearing

By Joe Gebhardt
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44fQDF_0i4u92dH00

Drive through Jackson, and there’s a good chance your license plate is on camera. Police say it has helped them identify suspects and stolen vehicles. Now the question is, are they worth the cost?

A public hearing will take place at the next Jackson City Council meeting to get feedback on whether or not the police department should use grant money to renew license plate readers.

Ten cameras were installed originally. The Jackson Police Department paid for the cameras, which were $2,500 each per year through a grant they typically receive yearly from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Public comment will allow residents to voice what they believe that money should be used for.

Deputy Chief Sergio Garcia said the cameras have been instrumental in helping them.

“Dealing with organized crime like retail rings that come from outside the community that come into the city. They’ve helped us identify suspects and gas station robberies that were taking place not only here but surrounding communities as well and not to mention stolen vehicles,” he said. “That is probably its biggest use is the stolen vehicles. We were able to get those turned around and back to the owners in times that were unheard of in the past.”

Civil rights groups have had issues with license plate recognition technology.

The Michigan American Civil Liberties Union says it could be easily abused by law enforcement as it could encroach on the public’s privacy.

Flock officials say they automatically delete data every 30 days on a rolling basis.

The next City Council meeting is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Ingham County Sheriffs having problems with phone lines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is having issues with their non-emergency phone line. At around 5:40 p.m. Ingham County dispatch issued an alert saying calls to the sheriff’s office are not connecting to the dispatch center. People are advised to call 517-272-6026 for non-emergency phone calls.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson to help residents dispose of trash Saturday

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a cleanup event scheduled Saturday in the city of Jackson. Residents can bring yard waste and general household trash to the Department of Public Works Operations Center, located on Water Street, where it will be disposed of for free. The event runs from 7...
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Police: False police calls are wasting LPD resources

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police responded to a call of a shooting on Thursday but found nothing but a confused homeowner when they get there. Fake calls like this one Lansing police responded to aren’t anything new, but the FBI is reporting an increase in what they call SWAT calls. SWAT calls are simply […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Jackson, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The State News, Michigan State University

East Lansing City Council demands AG drop charges against DeAnthony VanAtten

The East Lansing City Council voted to demand that Attorney General Dana Nessel's office drop charges ﻿against DeAnthony VanAtten - a Black man who was shot by East Lansing police officers in April. VanAtten was charged by Nessel's office with seven felony counts, including four counts of assault and three weapons charges, on Aug. 23. He is also charged with one count of third-degree retail fraud - a misdemeanor.The two officers involved were not charged following an investigation by the ﻿Attorney General's Public Integrity Unit.It was revealed during a Sept. 8 Independent Police Oversight Commission meeting by East Lansing Police Department Cpt. Chad Prid that...
wlen.com

Michigan Department of Corrections & State Police Conduct Compliance Checks in Lenawee County

Adrian, MI – The Michigan Department of Corrections and the Michigan State Police Monroe Post conducted compliance checks of parolees and probationers in Lenawee County. Eleven compliance checks were conducted on Wednesday, September 21st, resulting in two arrests for violations, weapons and narcotics being confiscated, and new charges being sought. MDOC will be increasing compliance checks under the new initiative, Operation Safe Neighborhoods.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#License Plate#Organized Crime#School Closings#Jackson City Council
eastlansinginfo.news

Council Majority Tells AG Dana Nessel to Drop Charges Against VanAtten

In a 3-1 vote during its Sept. 20 meeting, the East Lansing City Council approved recommendations put forth by the city’s Independent Police Oversight Commission that will result in a letter to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel demanding her office drop all charges against DeAnthony VanAtten. VanAtten, who was...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WLNS

LPD warns of police impersonator scam

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is warning residents of a scam going around. The scammer calls their potential victim posing as a member of the LPD named Sergeant Joe Brown. The scammer then tells the victim that there is a warrant for their arrest, then asks for money or gift cards to […]
LANSING, MI
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy