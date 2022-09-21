Read full article on original website
Related
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Police Arrest Pair of Alleged Shoplifters Who Fled in a Taxi
On Monday around 5:30am police responded to CVS on West Putnam ave on a reported larceny where suspects attempted to leave the scene in a taxi. Police say the taxi was located at the intersection of West Putnam Ave and Weaver Street. On scene investigation revealed stolen merchandise in the...
Register Citizen
Passenger accused of beating Lyft driver in Stamford, police say
STAMFORD — Police say a man has been arrested in the assault of a Lyft driver who has filed a complaint against the ride-share company for the 2021 incident. Andre Lecky, 25, of Stamford, turned himself in Friday on a warrant charging him with second-degree assault of an elderly person, Stamford Police Lt. Tom Scanlon said. He was held on a $75,000 bond and is expected to appear Monday in state Superior Court in Stamford.
Register Citizen
Former Norwalk man gets 3 years in prison for selling crack cocaine, ecstasy
NORWALK — A former city man has been sentenced to three years in prison after selling crack cocaine and ecstasy, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Koudris Pounder, 38, pleaded guilty in February to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, officials said. Norwalk police purchased crack...
Report Of Erratic Driver Leads To Operating Under Influence Charge For Man In Darien
A 52-year-old man was charged after police said he drove in Fairfield County while intoxicated at more than three times the legal limit. Police responded to a report of an erratic driver in the area of Post Road and Hecker Avenue in Darien shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, the Darien Police Department said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Hamden shooting left man with critical injuries
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times Saturday night and was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with “critical injuries,” according to the Hamden Police Department. At around 10:30 p.m., Hamden police responded to a reported shooting on Warner Street, where they located the man. He was suffering from multiple gunshot […]
Police: Bullet goes through wall, hits woman inside house in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 37-year-old woman who was injured Saturday night while inside her home was not the intended target of the shooting, according to police. Law enforcement were called to the shooting at about 10 p.m. in the area of Butler Street and Goodrich Street after Hamden police heard reports that multiple shots […]
Register Citizen
Chief: Trumbull mall cop 'reassigned' due to staffing issues
TRUMBULL — For 10 months, the town had a police officer stationed at the Westfield Trumbull mall, patrolling the shopping center, providing security tips to store-owners and in general serving as a walking deterrent to crime. But, in June of this year, the officer was reassigned to the Trumbull...
Man fatally shot in the head in Hunts Point, police say
HUNTS POINT, The Bronx (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot in the head outside a strip club in the Bronx early Sunday morning, police said. Authorities found Jose Alvarado, 45, with a gunshot wound to the head in front of a strip club at 673 Hunts Point Rd. in Hunts Point at around 12:15 a.m., police […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Duo Charged For Crack Cocaine Transaction In Torrington, Police Say
A man and a woman were charged after police said the man was seen selling "eight balls" of crack cocaine to the woman in Connecticut. Bashaun Faison, age 31, and 52-year-old Michele Annette Abbott, both of Torrington, were arrested on Wednesday, Sept 21, in Litchfield County, Connecticut State Police said.
NYPD: 22-year-old man fatally stabbed in Canarsie
Police from the 69th Precinct told News 12 that officers responded to a 911 call around 2:38 p.m. of an assault at the corner of 87th Street and Avenue L.
North Haven police investigating two armed robberies
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven Police responded to an armed robbery at a gas station Friday evening, followed by a second armed robbery about 15 minutes later. The first robbery occurred at 8:30 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station on Maple Avenue. The masked suspect allegedly held a knife to an employee’s neck and […]
Register Citizen
Ansonia man accused of beating 6-week-old infant, police say
ANSONIA — Police arrested a local man after being notified early Friday of a possible case of child abuse involving a 6-week-old infant. Lamar Haney, 36, was charged with first-degree assault and held on $100,000 bond, Ansonia police said. He was due to appear in state Superior Court on Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsTimes
Attorney: CT state police sergeant accused of hit-and-run negotiates damages with college student
DANBURY — The attorney for a Connecticut State Police sergeant accused of fleeing from a car crash said Friday his client is negotiating to pay for the other driver's damages. Connecticut State Police Sgt. Catherine Koeppel, 36, was issued a misdemeanor summons for following too close and evading responsibility...
Register Citizen
Manchester man gets 3 years in prison for selling fentanyl and heroin, prosecutors say
A Manchester man was sentenced to three years in prison Thursday after selling heroin and fentanyl in the Hartford area, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Raymond Jurado, 36, previously pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to possess fentanyl with intent to distribute, officials said. The Federal Bureau...
Register Citizen
Hartford police: Man shot multiple times just after midnight
HARTFORD — A man was shot multiple times in the city soon after midnight, according to police. Officers responded to a Wethersfield Avenue residence around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in an email. "While officers were responding, an area hospital reported a gunshot victim arriving for treatment....
35-Year-Old Woman Who Worked As Cleaner Accused Of Stealing Jewelry From Irvington Residence
A Westchester housekeeper has been charged with allegedly stealing jewelry from a home she cleaned. Lourdes Lisbeth Aymar, age 36, of White Plains, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 23 by officers for theft of jewelry at the Irvington home, said Lt. Kevin Johnson of the Irvington Police. According to Johnson,...
Woman Stopped Near Intersection In New Canaan Drove Under Influence, Police Say
A Fairfield County woman was arrested for alleged DUI after police received calls of a possible intoxicated driver. The incident took place in New Canaan around 9:20 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 22 in the area of Frogtown Road and Weed Street. According to Lt. Jason Ferraro, of the New Canaan...
3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?
After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
Register Citizen
Police: Sports store at Waterbury mall robbed at knifepoint
WATERBURY — Police are searching for two suspects they say robbed an athletic shoe store at knifepoint inside the Brass Mill Mall Thursday evening. Waterbury police said they were called to the mall on Union Street after a reported armed robbery at the Champs Sports store, police said in a statement.
4 early Friday Milford business break-ins under investigation
MILFORD, Conn. — Four Milford businesses were broken into over a span of four hours early Friday morning. It's too early in the investigation to determine whether these incidents are related, according to police. KS Mart on 548 Naugatuck Ave. was broken into at around 4:38 a.m., followed by...
Comments / 0