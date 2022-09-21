ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Comments / 0

Related
greenwichfreepress.com

Greenwich Police Arrest Pair of Alleged Shoplifters Who Fled in a Taxi

On Monday around 5:30am police responded to CVS on West Putnam ave on a reported larceny where suspects attempted to leave the scene in a taxi. Police say the taxi was located at the intersection of West Putnam Ave and Weaver Street. On scene investigation revealed stolen merchandise in the...
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Passenger accused of beating Lyft driver in Stamford, police say

STAMFORD — Police say a man has been arrested in the assault of a Lyft driver who has filed a complaint against the ride-share company for the 2021 incident. Andre Lecky, 25, of Stamford, turned himself in Friday on a warrant charging him with second-degree assault of an elderly person, Stamford Police Lt. Tom Scanlon said. He was held on a $75,000 bond and is expected to appear Monday in state Superior Court in Stamford.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Former Norwalk man gets 3 years in prison for selling crack cocaine, ecstasy

NORWALK — A former city man has been sentenced to three years in prison after selling crack cocaine and ecstasy, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Koudris Pounder, 38, pleaded guilty in February to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, officials said. Norwalk police purchased crack...
NORWALK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Stamford, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Norwalk, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Norwalk, CT
Crime & Safety
WTNH

Police: Hamden shooting left man with critical injuries

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times Saturday night and was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with “critical injuries,” according to the Hamden Police Department. At around 10:30 p.m., Hamden police responded to a reported shooting on Warner Street, where they located the man. He was suffering from multiple gunshot […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Police: Bullet goes through wall, hits woman inside house in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 37-year-old woman who was injured Saturday night while inside her home was not the intended target of the shooting, according to police. Law enforcement were called to the shooting at about 10 p.m. in the area of Butler Street and Goodrich Street after Hamden police heard reports that multiple shots […]
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Chief: Trumbull mall cop 'reassigned' due to staffing issues

TRUMBULL — For 10 months, the town had a police officer stationed at the Westfield Trumbull mall, patrolling the shopping center, providing security tips to store-owners and in general serving as a walking deterrent to crime. But, in June of this year, the officer was reassigned to the Trumbull...
TRUMBULL, CT
PIX11

Man fatally shot in the head in Hunts Point, police say

HUNTS POINT, The Bronx (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot in the head outside a strip club in the Bronx early Sunday morning, police said. Authorities found Jose Alvarado, 45, with a gunshot wound to the head in front of a strip club at 673 Hunts Point Rd. in Hunts Point at around 12:15 a.m., police […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Stamford Town Center#Violent Crime#Superior Court#Stamford Hospital
WTNH

North Haven police investigating two armed robberies

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven Police responded to an armed robbery at a gas station Friday evening, followed by a second armed robbery about 15 minutes later. The first robbery occurred at 8:30 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station on Maple Avenue. The masked suspect allegedly held a knife to an employee’s neck and […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Ansonia man accused of beating 6-week-old infant, police say

ANSONIA — Police arrested a local man after being notified early Friday of a possible case of child abuse involving a 6-week-old infant. Lamar Haney, 36, was charged with first-degree assault and held on $100,000 bond, Ansonia police said. He was due to appear in state Superior Court on Friday.
ANSONIA, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Register Citizen

Hartford police: Man shot multiple times just after midnight

HARTFORD — A man was shot multiple times in the city soon after midnight, according to police. Officers responded to a Wethersfield Avenue residence around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in an email. "While officers were responding, an area hospital reported a gunshot victim arriving for treatment....
HARTFORD, CT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?

After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
MONTGOMERY, NY
Register Citizen

Police: Sports store at Waterbury mall robbed at knifepoint

WATERBURY — Police are searching for two suspects they say robbed an athletic shoe store at knifepoint inside the Brass Mill Mall Thursday evening. Waterbury police said they were called to the mall on Union Street after a reported armed robbery at the Champs Sports store, police said in a statement.
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

4 early Friday Milford business break-ins under investigation

MILFORD, Conn. — Four Milford businesses were broken into over a span of four hours early Friday morning. It's too early in the investigation to determine whether these incidents are related, according to police. KS Mart on 548 Naugatuck Ave. was broken into at around 4:38 a.m., followed by...
MILFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy