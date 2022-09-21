Read full article on original website
Former child actor Ryan Grantham sentenced to life in prison for killing his mother
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — An actor who once appeared in an episode of the popular TV series “Riverdale,” was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering his mother. Ryan Grantham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing his mother, which comes with...
SFGate
Little evidence of political argument before teen's death
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — There is little indication that an 18-year-old who died after being struck by an SUV in North Dakota was a political extremist like the driver claimed. Investigators say none of the witnesses they have interviewed support the idea that there was a political argument before authorities say Shannon Brandt struck Cayler Ellingson with his vehicle on Sept. 18 in McHenry, and a family friend who knew the teen said he wasn't active in politics.
SFGate
Police: Man arrested in California plotted mass shooting
CHICO, Calif. (AP) — A 37-year-old man was arrested Sunday in Northern California on suspicion of threatening to kill police officers and planning a “Las Vegas-style” mass shooting, authorities said. The suspect was taken into custody by SWAT officers at a Super 8 motel in Chico after...
SFGate
EXPLAINER: Mexican army's role in students' disappearance
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican army's role in the disappearance of 43 college students, its participation in covering up the facts and its alleged links to organized crime are now at the center of a case that has shaken the nation. The government's Truth Commission declared the incident a “state crime” in August.
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
1 killed, 2 wounded in California Brink's truck holdup
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — An attempted robbery of an armored car in Oakland on Friday left one suspect dead and two other people injured, including a Brink's employee, authorities said. Reports of a shooting sent officers to a parking lot outside an auto parts store at about 2 p.m.,...
California man caught on video punching American Airlines flight attendant now facing federal charges
The charge carries a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.
