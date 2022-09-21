Duke head coach Jon Scheyer visits a notable UNC target this week

It’s a busy time of the recruiting calendar as coaches are out and about visiting key prospects and for one key UNC basketball target, he received a visit from arch rival Duke this week.

2024 four-star center James Brown was visited by Duke head coach Jon Scheyer on Monday, according to On3.com analyst Jamie Shaw .

Brown is a top-30 prospect in the class, ranked No. 27 ini the 247Sports class rankings.

Brown has already locked in an official visit to North Carolina, scheduled for October 15th. He also has visits to Duke, Missouri, Illinois and Michigan State also scheduled.

The 6-foot-10 center recently discussed his interest in North Carolina with On3.com.

“I know a lot historically about the program, with their success and their many great players but that’s another school I’m prepared to learn a lot about,” Brown said of UNC. “That’s a school that I like, even outside of their basketball success but educational success as well. That’s something that’s really important to me and my family, athletics, but education as well. I’m really excited to get to know Coach (Hubert) Davis and his staff and the whole Carolina program.”

Brown has also previously said that UNC was his ‘dream school’.

This certainly could be another recruitment that comes down to the two arch-rivals.

