You can’t argue that America’s national parks have seen their fair share of wild weather this year. From waterfalls in Death Valley to devastating flooding in Yellowstone to scorching wildfires in Yosemite, our parks have endured a lot. Not only does it affect us, but it has dire consequences for our animals. For instance, Yellowstone’s elk population has had to make necessary adjustments following historic flooding that ravaged the park this summer.

ANIMALS ・ 2 HOURS AGO