Brave Elk Calf Crosses Dangerous Yellowstone Rapids in Viral Video

You can’t argue that America’s national parks have seen their fair share of wild weather this year. From waterfalls in Death Valley to devastating flooding in Yellowstone to scorching wildfires in Yosemite, our parks have endured a lot. Not only does it affect us, but it has dire consequences for our animals. For instance, Yellowstone’s elk population has had to make necessary adjustments following historic flooding that ravaged the park this summer.
Internet Freaks Out Over Bison Calves in Yellowstone National Park

It’s like Yellowstone National Park‘s own version of Bambi—but with bison. While the classic Disney tale follows a white-tailed fawn and his fellow forest friends from childhood to adulthood, a new viral video captures several of Yellowstone’s baby bison prancing and playing together as their parents look on, and the sweet clip has the entire internet absolutely melting.
