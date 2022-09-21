ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: Kelsea Ballerini Leaves Little to the Imagination in Photo Teasing New Album

Kelsea Ballerini is releasing her most personal album to date at midnight. Subject to Change already has a couple of singles. already has five singles that went to country radio. “HEARTFIRST” was first, and the poppier track is still a smash on the charts. Then there were “LOVE IS A COWBOY” and “THE LITTLE THINGS.” “WHAT I HAVE” is already in regular rotation, too. The track is a much more tender song. And that’s what this record is about. It’s a pretty revealing look at the things that have gone on in Ballerini’s life as she went through a divorce. The latest track dropped a week ago. It’s titled “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOING DOWN TOO).”
WATCH: Tim McGraw Posts Throwback Backstage ‘Rose Garden’ Tribute to Lynn Anderson

Country music star Tim McGraw is turning back the clock for some sweet jams by putting his vocals to one of country music’s classic tunes. In this behind-the-scenes clip from McGraw’s Instagram account, we hear him singing. That’s not unusual, of course, for him. Yet he’s laying down some music to the legendary Lynn Anderson’s song “Rose Garden.” Anderson, who died in 2015, had a No. 1 hit with the tune both in the United States and around the world. Let’s step aside and join in to hear McGraw sing this classic tune.
‘Law & Order’ Premiere Crossover: ‘SVU’ Fans Sound Off on Kelli Giddish’s Shocking Rollins Moment

Long time Law & Order: SVU fans have been bracing for the exit of Kelli Giddish, but they weren’t ready for it to be set in motion already. Kelli Giddish has portrayed Amanda Rollins for 12 years on SVU. However, in April 2022, it was announced that she would not be returning for the duration of season 24. Many viewers were dismayed to hear that Giddish’s well-liked supporting character was being dropped in Law & Order: SVU season 24.
Uncut with Jay Cutler: Dane Cook Chats About Being One of the First Comedians to Utilize Social Media to Promote His Stand-Up Career

This week, comedian and actor Dane Cook joined Uncut with Jay Cutler to talk about his life, comedy career, and new stand-up special. As of last year, the 50-year-old from Arlington, Massachusetts is back on stage once again. He took a break from stand-up for years, but is now reinvigorated with new material he’s releasing in a special that comes out October 5th.
WATCH: Zac Brown Band Absolutely Crushes Silk Sonic Cover of ‘Fly As Me’

Who knew Zac Brown Band had R&B in them? At a recent concert stop, the band nailed a cover of the Silk Sonic song “Fly As Me.” Check out a clip of the performance below. Silk Sonic is the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. They debuted in 2021 with An Evening with Silk Sonic. That project came together around 2017 when Anderson .Paak was opening for Bruno Mars in 2017 on his ’24K Magic World Tour.’
Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash & More Rock Legends’ Guitars to Go Up for Auction

If you ever have wanted to play guitar like Elvis Presley or Jimi Hendrix, then you might want to tune into this really cool auction. When you do this, then the Legends of Rock and Roll auction will bring you their guitars. That’s right. You can bid on ones actually played by them through Kruse GWS Auction. They are hosting this online auction, TMZ reports, and it’s set for Saturday, October 15, starting at 10 a.m. Eastern.
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

