Packers avoid late-game comeback to edge Bucs
Aaron Rodgers won what might be his final matchup with Tom Brady, throwing for 255 yards and a pair of
Dolphins stay undefeated by edging Buffalo
The Miami Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills 21-19 on Sunday in an upset win to take first place in the AFC East Division. Why it matters: The Dolphins are now 3-0 for the first time since 2018, which was also the last time they beat Buffalo, the Miami Herald reports.
NFLPA to investigate handling of Tua Tagovailoa concussion protocol
There was a moment during today’s AFC East matchup in Miami where it didn’t look like the Dolphins would have quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the second half of the game due to a potential concussion. Tagovailoa underwent the required concussion protocol and returned for the second half to lead his team to a win over the division rival Bills. The NFL Players Association, though, is reportedly initiating an investigation into the handling of the concussion check, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
