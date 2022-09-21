FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rodgers throws for 2 TDs, Packers hold off Brady, Bucs 14-12
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns, and the Green Bay Packers withstood a late rally led by Tom Brady to hold off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 14-12 victory on Sunday. Rodgers tossed TD passes of 5 yards to Romeo Doubs...
Gisele Bundchen Skips Tom Brady’s 1st Buccaneers’ Home Game As Marriage Issue Rumors Intensify
Gisele Bündchen declined to watch her husband Tom Brady on Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Green Bay Packers at the Bucs’ home opener. The Buccaneers quarterback took the field after getting some love and hugs from his children– 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein, 12, whom he shares with wife Gisele, and John “Jack” Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan. However, it was Brady’s mother and sisters who brought the kids to the game, not Gisele.
