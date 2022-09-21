Gisele Bündchen declined to watch her husband Tom Brady on Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Green Bay Packers at the Bucs’ home opener. The Buccaneers quarterback took the field after getting some love and hugs from his children– 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein, 12, whom he shares with wife Gisele, and John “Jack” Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan. However, it was Brady’s mother and sisters who brought the kids to the game, not Gisele.

TAMPA, FL ・ 23 MINUTES AGO