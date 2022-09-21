KILNENNY, N.H. – A 39-year-old woman died Sunday afternoon while hiking in New Hampshire.Around 3 p.m., the woman suffered from an "unknown medical condition." She became in distress while descending the Bunnell Notch Trail in Kilkenny after summiting Mt. Cabot.The woman's fiancé called 911. Firefighters and EMS from Berlin began hiking in, and New Hampshire Fish and Game called members of Androscoggin Valley Search & Rescue (AVSAR) for assistance. Following the 911 call, the woman's condition got worse. Because she was about 2.5 miles from the trailhead, an Army National Guard helicopter was called in.The woman's fiancé and other hikers who were in the area started performing CPR while the helicopter was flying to the mountain.The helicopter reached the woman around 5:30 p.m., lowered a medic onto the trail and raised the woman off the trail.Despite the lifesaving efforts, the woman did not survive. The woman's identification has not been released.

ACCIDENTS ・ 20 DAYS AGO