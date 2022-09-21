ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine State
Alaska State
Maine Government
Alabama State
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alaska Man Stumbles Upon Absolutely Massive Moose in His Garage

You know how it goes. Early morning, you’re just waking up. Go out to the garage and there’s a moose taking up about half the space. Just Alaska things. The great outdoors will sometimes make its way indoors if you aren’t too careful. Then again, it might just happen regardless of how careful you try to be. You might have a three-ton truck or whatever, but what happens when a half-ton moose comes walking in?
CBS Boston

Hikers plead guilty after rescue on New Hampshire mountain

LITTLETON, N.H. – Two hikers pleaded guilty to reckless conduct charges after an elaborate rescue mission in New Hampshire over the summer.A 22-year-old Lowell man and a 25-year-old from Windsor, N.H. both pleaded guilty recently to reckless conduct charges in exchange for a $200 fine and $48 penalty assessment.The charges stemmed from a June rescue in Franconia Notch State Park. The men left the trail and climbed dangerous ledges without proper equipment or shoes, and became stuck. Rescuers spent hours saving the men and eventually had to rappel down the cliffside."The safety of rescuers is paramount in the execution of search and rescue missions. When people put themselves into hazardous situations needlessly or by being ill prepared, and put rescuers in harm's way, they need to be held accountable," Lt. James Kneeland of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department's Law Enforcement Division said.
The Maine Writer

Maine Elementary School Forced to Go Remote Due to COVID

The small town of Milo, Maine in Piscataquis County has, unfortunately, been forced to switch its elementary school to remote learning due to COVID-19. Milo elementary school, which has about 172 students in grades Pre-K to 2nd grade, announced to parents on Sunday, September 11th that they would not be able to safely and efficiently staff the school due to the number of school staff COVID cases. The difficult decision was made to go remote until at least Wednesday, with the plan to start back at school tomorrow, Thursday, September 15th.
CBS Boston

Woman dies while hiking on New Hampshire mountain

KILNENNY, N.H. – A 39-year-old woman died Sunday afternoon while hiking in New Hampshire.Around 3 p.m., the woman suffered from an "unknown medical condition." She became in distress while descending the Bunnell Notch Trail in Kilkenny after summiting Mt. Cabot.The woman's fiancé called 911. Firefighters and EMS from Berlin began hiking in, and New Hampshire Fish and Game called members of Androscoggin Valley Search & Rescue (AVSAR) for assistance. Following the 911 call, the woman's condition got worse. Because she was about 2.5 miles from the trailhead, an Army National Guard helicopter was called in.The woman's fiancé and other hikers who were in the area started performing CPR while the helicopter was flying to the mountain.The helicopter reached the woman around 5:30 p.m., lowered a medic onto the trail and raised the woman off the trail.Despite the lifesaving efforts, the woman did not survive. The woman's identification has not been released. 
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you happen to live in Maine or you travel there often, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to add these places to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. I promise you won't regret it. Here are the three famous steakhouses:
B98.5

B98.5

B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine.

