ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WATCH: Democratic official endorses DeSantis, says 'there is too much on the line'

By Julia Johnson
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qrQ3B_0i4u7GP800

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) r eceived the endorsement of a longtime Democrat and Palm Beach County official on Tuesday, saying that "there is too much on the line" ahead of the November gubernatorial election .

Dave Kerner is the county's Democratic commissioner, as well as the former two-term mayor. He is also a former City of Alachua law enforcement officer and served in Florida's House of Representatives as the ranking member of the Judiciary Committee for two terms.

"Endorsing Gov. @RonDeSantisFL was the obvious choice this election cycle. Gov. DeSantis' Dem opponent has called for reallocation of resources away from law enforcement. FL cannot afford people like Charlie Crist who wants to defund the police & make our communities less safe," Kerner tweeted.

DESANTIS TOPS TRUMP AMONG FLORIDA REPUBLICANS IN HYPOTHETICAL 2024 BATTLE: POLL


“Florida is a law-and-order state because we put the safety of Floridians first and we stand up for law enforcement and reject the Left’s anti-police movement,” DeSantis said. “We are focused on protecting victims and not coddling criminals, and no one knows that better than Dave, who served Florida’s communities. Commissioner Kerner knows first-hand the threat of the 'defund the police' movement and understands the important role that our local law enforcement officers play in keeping Florida safe.”

"Every day until Nov. 8th, I will campaign for Gov. DeSantis, and on Nov. 8th, I will vote for Gov. DeSantis," Kerner told the crowd during a press conference at the Police Benevolent Association in West Palm Beach.

"This was not the proverbial lesser of two evils," he said while acknowledging that some may be shocked by his decision. "Gov. DeSantis has demonstrated himself beyond worthy of the humbling duties of this office."

"I will not remain silent. There is too much on the line in this election," the official said.

Kerner further said that his decision was driven by DeSantis's opponent, Democratic candidate Charlie Crist, who said he plans to reallocate funds or defund the police.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

New polling showed DeSantis was 8 percentage points ahead of former President Donald Trump among Florida Republicans in a hypothetical 2024 primary matchup Wednesday, which is a reversal from a previous poll that had Trump leading DeSantis by a similar margin. DeSantis also performed better against President Joe Biden, 52%-44%. Trump only leads Biden by 3 points in the poll.

Comments / 57

BillyJoe
3d ago

I feel he made the right decision there comes a time and point where you need to look out for your country even if that means jumping to the other side where it makes more common sense.

Reply(3)
25
Dolfan
3d ago

More people need to start thinking of the greater good than party line. This a good example of that thought process.

Reply
26
A Soto
3d ago

Democrats with common sense and decency will always endorse a Republican.

Reply
20
Related
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 9.18.22

The gap between registered Republicans and Democrats increased in the GOP's favor. President Joe Biden will visit Orlando on Tuesday, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist will be there to greet him. However, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings doesn’t plan to attend, even though the rally is in her...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

DeSantis swamps Crist on TV

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is swamping his state's airwaves, far eclipsing rival Charlie Crist (D) in the sheer number of TV ads aired, data shows. Why it matters: Advertising volume isn't everything. But such a significant mismatch can spell trouble in the final leg of a campaign. DeSantis' 15-to-1...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alachua, FL
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Toby Hazlewood

Democratic County Commissioner Endorses Ron DeSantis for Second Term As Florida’s Governor

Switching allegiances or a decision based on issues?. Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 20, the County Commissioner for Palm Beach County, Florida - David Kerner - offered his formal backing to the Republican Governor Ron DeSantis as he seeks reelection in forthcoming midterms. The key thing to note?
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Kerner
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Donald Trump
Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Measures To Prevent the Chinese Communist Party Interfering in Florida’s Business

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sep 22Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. On September 22, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis announced a combination of measures intended to prevent the influence of China and the Chinese Communist Party in Florida. The combined actions included an Executive Order (22-216) which stops government entities from procuring technology and services from governments controlled by the CCP.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Florida House#Democratic#House Of Representatives#The Judiciary Committee#Fl#Republicans#Floridians
click orlando

Here’s what Florida Amendment 1 means on the November ballot

ORLANDO, Fla. – When Florida voters go to the polls in November, they might be surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There are only three this year, a big departure from previous elections. All of the amendments were placed on the ballot by...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
floridapolitics.com

Email insights: More California love from Ron DeSantis

'They fear me because I represent a threat to their agenda.'. Yet again, the Ron DeSantis political operation is going back to Cali, with another attack on a Golden State Democrat. The latest confrontational callback to California arrived in donors’ emails Wednesday, with DeSantis invoking yet another Democrat from that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
240K+
Followers
70K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy