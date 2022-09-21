Read full article on original website
Maine Restaurant Sandwich Named One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.
If you are a foodie, put this sandwich on your list for that next Maine road trip. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
Over 30 of the Best Places in Maine to Satisfy Your French Fry Craving
French fries are the best friend to literally every dish. You can't eat a burger, sandwich, fish, or chicky nugs amongst many more without the famous French fries. Eating a burger without fries is like putting only your right shoe on. You wouldn't think that this very simple and narrow...
Popular Maine Brewery Expanding to South Portland With New Tasting Room
A popular Maine brewery will be extending its reach soon. Mast Landing Brewing has announced plans for its third tasting room. The South Portland spot will be right in the heart of South Portland's bustling food and drink neighborhood, sitting on Cottage Rd. It will be neighbors with local favorites, Otto Pizzeria, David's 388, and the iconic Red's Dairy Freeze.
25 of the Best Names for Cannabis Shops in Maine Ranked
Maine has seen a boom of medicinal and recreational marijuana shops all over the state since the state legalized the sale of recreational marijuana. According to a Bangor Daily News Article from 2020, there were 216 vendors at the time, waiting for their license to sell recreational marijuana. Ever since...
Paddle Your Way Through an Incredible Shipwreck Off the Coast of Maine
The Maine coastline can offer any traveler a host of amazing sights. And while lighthouses, beaches, and wildlife offer incredible amounts of adventure, there's something truly mysterious and intriguing about shipwrecks. That includes the one that sits on the coast of Castine, Maine, that looks it could be straight out of a Pirates of the Caribbean movie.
Is Maine a Happy State to Live in? Apparently Not
I guess I’m just biased as hell because when I think of Maine, I just think of genuine contentment. We’re known as “Vacationland” for a reason! This is the land of vacation vibes, baby. Our diverse landscapes, culinary masterpieces, fairly friendly attitudes, and quaint, charming little...
2023 Farmer’s Almanac Calling For Early & Harsh Winter In Maine
Normally, we aren't graced by the Farmer's Almanac until the end of August. According to the KJ, the Farmer's Almanac was available by the beginning of August. As we understand it, it is the earliest that we have gotten the tome in its 205 year history. When it comes to...
NECN
Maine Prepares for Blustery Brush With Hurricane Fiona
Maine will be spared the worst of Hurricane Fiona as it slams into Nova Scotia and the Canadian Maritimes this weekend. Still, some communities are expecting wind gusts of 55 to 60 miles per hour and big waves. One NWS Caribou projected wind gust map showed the city of Eastport,...
It’s Fall: Here Are the Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership in Maine
The Bangor Police are more than just our Maine heroes that fight crime and protect us every day. They are also our moral compass. And they understand the issues that cause disruption and chaos in Maine households. One of their most popular Facebook posts of all time is their Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership.
A New Ride at the Fryeburg Fair in Maine Will Let You Feel Like Superman
Maine's blue ribbon classic, the Fryeburg Fair, returns in 2022 and runs from October 2-9. Anyone who has visited the Fryeburg Fair in the past knows that week is filled with incredible food and entertainment. 2022 will be no exception, with your favorite food vendors ready to go and a laundry list of live bands, educational seminars, and other activities lined up. But there's also the matter of the rides. And this year, the Fryeburg Fair will debut several new rides, including one thrill ride that will make you feel a little bit like Superman.
Down East
5 Events Not to Miss During the 10th Annual Maine Craft Weekend
The Maine Crafts Association’s celebration of all things homespun, September 30 through October 2, finds Maine makers of every stripe offering demos and workshops (and craft fairs) in towns all across the state. It’s a great weekend to pick up a new skill or fine tune an old one, MCA executive director Alison Godburn says, “but it’s also to show how the creative economy in Maine is alive and growing.” Check out these highlights and find a full schedule at mainecraftweekend.org.
wgan.com
Two rural Maine dental practices to close amid workforce shortage
Workforce shortages have led to the closures of two dental offices in Maine. Community Dental says it’s closing two of its six locations in Maine. The Rumford Center and Monson dental clinic will be closing on November 23rd. According to CBS 13 news, Community Dental said it’s been unable...
World’s first hybrid cruise ship drops anchor in Maine
BAR HARBOR, Maine — The world's first hybrid cruise ship is off the coast of Maine this week. The MS Roald Amundsen, named after the famous Norwegian explorer who sailed the polar regions, is a battery-supported cruise ship, and it’s currently making its first-ever visit to Vacationland. "I'm...
This Mini Mobile Pub in Massachusetts Brings the Irish Bar to You
Why go out to the bar when you can have the bar to yourself in your own space?. I don’t know if it’s just the effect of quarantine or just my anti-social tendencies but the crowds at the bars, the Ubers, the prices, it’s all too much.
WMTW
Mainers voice concerns over possible 200% price hike for natural gas
CUMBERLAND, Maine — A public hearing was held in Cumberland Thursday night to discuss a proposed 200 percent distribution rate increase for Summit Natural Gas. Only a handful of people got up to speak during the public comment period, but their tone was clear: they can't afford this. Summit...
Do You Really Need To Have A License To Ride A Scooter In Maine?
Earlier this year, we saw the price of gas (and diesel fuel) skyrocket across the country. Recently, the price of gas has started to come down, but it is still nowhere near the price it was just a few years ago. And, here in the State of Maine, we are...
mainepublic.org
The wind energy field is blowing up, but a Maine training program is struggling to attract students
It's early September, the second week of classes at Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle, and a lab day for the wind power technology program. Nineteen-year-old Maxwell Osborne of Waldoboro is building an electrical circuit that includes a light and a switch. By the time Osborne graduates in the spring, he'll be ready to climb hundreds of feet up towers to maintain and repair wind turbines. But first, he needs to learn basic electrical skills under the guidance of instructor Wayne Kilcollins.
newscentermaine.com
Power outages expected in Maine as Hurricane Fiona barrels up the coast
PORTLAND, Maine — What is "bombogenesis?" According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, it's a "midlatitude cyclone that rapidly intensifies, dropping at least 24 mb in 24 hours." That's what you see below with the isobars tightly wrapped next to each other. An observed mean sea level pressure...
Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road
Over the previous Labor Day weekend, many police departments throughout Maine conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
Watch This Driver Get Creative When Parking At A Maine Walmart
What is about Walmart that brings out the weird in Maine drivers?. Imagine pulling in to do your shopping at Walmart, and you encounter a sweet parking space, but there is one of those pesky shopping carts in your way. Sounds fairly normal right? Your first reaction would be to either get out and move it...well you’d think so anyway.
