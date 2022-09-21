Maine's blue ribbon classic, the Fryeburg Fair, returns in 2022 and runs from October 2-9. Anyone who has visited the Fryeburg Fair in the past knows that week is filled with incredible food and entertainment. 2022 will be no exception, with your favorite food vendors ready to go and a laundry list of live bands, educational seminars, and other activities lined up. But there's also the matter of the rides. And this year, the Fryeburg Fair will debut several new rides, including one thrill ride that will make you feel a little bit like Superman.

MAINE STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO