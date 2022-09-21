ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

fox8live.com

Lockport man fatally shot Saturday night in Raceland, Lafourche sheriff says

RACELAND, La. (WVUE) - A 37-year-old Lockport man was shot to death late Saturday night (Sept. 24) in Raceland, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The victim was identified as Lorenzo Stuart. Sheriff Craig Webre’s office said Stuart was found around 11:30 p.m. in the 700 block of St. Louis Street when deputies responded to reports of gunfire.
RACELAND, LA
wbrz.com

Man shot to death in Lafourche neighborhood overnight, deputies say

RACELAND - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot to death in a Lafourche Parish neighborhood overnight. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to reports of gunfire on St. Louis Street in Raceland around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, deputies found a man, identified as 37-year-old Lorenzo...
RACELAND, LA
lpso.net

Detectives Investigating Overnight Shooting Death in Raceland

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight in Raceland that left one man dead. Investigators identified the victim as Lorenzo Stuart, 37, of Lockport. At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2022, deputies responded to calls of shots fired in the area...
RACELAND, LA
L'Observateur

Tangipahoa Parish man suspected kidnapping captured in Lake Charles

Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said their office was notified by Houston police Friday morning of a blue 2018 Jeep Compass in the area believed to be driven by the kidnapping suspect. LCPD SWAT along with Calcasieu Parish Sherriff’s Office SWAT, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Louisiana State Police located...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Man convicted in 2019 slaying of girlfriend in Franklin; victim was shot over 20 times, DA says

A jury on Friday unanimously convicted a 39-year-old man in the 2019 fatal shooting of his girlfriend in Franklin. Trinity Coleman was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Chiquita Lumpkin on Sept. 2, 2019. Coleman shot Lumpkin more than 20 times outside her home in Franklin, before fleeing the area and leading authorities on a chase on I-10 that ended near Welsh. He faces additional charges in Jefferson Davis Parish for the chase, 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé's office said in a statement.
FRANKLIN, LA
fox8live.com

Woman accused of throwing baby off a bridge in Houma arrested, police say

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A woman accused of throwing her baby off a bridge in Houma Friday evening has been arrested. According to the Houma Police Department, they received a call around 5 p.m. of a mother throwing her 18-month-old baby off the Liberty Street Bridge; then going into the water after her baby.
HOUMA, LA
stmarynow.com

Local agencies make marijuana arrests

Patterson and Morgan City police reported arrests on marijuana charges Thursday and Friday, both in connection with other violations. Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported these arrests:. --Jacory D. Hall, 20, Blakesley Street, Franklin, was arrested at 8:51 a.m. Thursday on charges of criminal trespass, possession of marijuana (under 14 grams)...
MORGAN CITY, LA
WDSU

Caught on camera: Woman's gun stolen on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS — On Thursday morning around 2 a.m., a security camera caught a man taking a woman's purse right out from under her. In the video, you can see the man crawling up to her without her ever turning around. The woman says she had her gun inside the purse and is fearful it could be used to commit crime in the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 15-22

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of September 15-22: Destiny Watis, 25, 9128 Ester St, Convent was arrested pursuant to a bench, and a fugitive warrant;. Seanwitt McZeal, 55, 9369 W Park Ln, Gonzales was charged w/ Violations of Protective Orders, and arrested pursuant to a...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
KTBS

Houma Police arrest mother, accused of throwing toddler from bridge

NEW ORLEANS — The Houma Police Department has arrested 30-year-old mother Asha Randolph for attempted first-degree murder of her 18-month-old child. Houma Police Lieutenant Travis Theriot said around 5 p.m. Friday evening, Asha Randolph threw her son off of the Liberty Street Bridge into Bayou Terrebonne. The bridge is...
NOLA.com

Man critically wounded in central Metairie shooting, authorities say

A man was shot and critically wounded early Saturday in central Metairie. The Jefferson Parish Parish Sheriff's Office reported the shooting at 5:53 a.m. in the 2200 block of Richland Avenue. The agency did not immediately release more details. Anyone with information on the shooting may call Crimestoppers of Greater...
METAIRIE, LA
houmatimes.com

There’s a lot happening this weekend in Terrebonne and Lafourche!

There’s a lot happening this weekend in Terrebonne and Lafourche! Here’s what’s happening in our area from Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25!. C.A.N. Open Mic Night With a Purpose | Saturday, September 24 | Courthouse Annex, 7856 Main St., Houma | 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Hosted by the Community Action Network, Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, and Terrebonne Children’s Advocacy Center, the free family-friendly event will showcase local talent. our local talent. In addition to an engaging afternoon of poetry and music, C.A.N. announced the open mic night will also have local vendors to support local businesses. “This will be an awesome community event and we would love for our community and family members to join us for an afternoon of community fun, relaxation, and good time at our “Open Mic with a Purpose” event,” the organization said.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Ascension Parish

DARROW, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Neptune Drive. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the area around midnight on Friday and found a man that had been shot multiple times inside a vehicle. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Brenden Washington.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

