ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Jamal Murray
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Fred Vanvleet
Person
Marcus Smart
Larry Brown Sports

Steve Kerr calls out Stephen A. Smith over his Warriors reporting

Stephen A. is getting called out this week by Stevie K. Appearing on a recent episode of The Athletic’s “The TK Show,” Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr responded to a recent claim that ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith made on “First Take.” Smith passed along an unflattering report about young Warriors big man Jonathan Kuminga alleging that Kuminga’s work ethic and focus were not up to par.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Iguodala hilariously puts JK in check after Warriors return

Andre Iguodala wasted no time with his leadership duties after announcing he will return to the Warriors for his 19th NBA season. Shortly after the big announcement, Jonathan Kuminga congratulated the veteran forward and welcomed him back to the team only to be put in check by Iguodala with a friendly reminder.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Locked On Pacers
Larry Brown Sports

49ers get great injury news about star player

The San Francisco 49ers have been hit with a lot of injuries to start the season, but they will get one key piece back on the field for Week 3. The 49ers did not list tight end George Kittle on Friday’s injury report, and coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that Kittle would make his season debut Sunday with no restrictions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy