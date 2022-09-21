Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Richard Jefferson strongly suggests Ime Udoka’s relationship with Celtics staff member was anything but consensual
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Re-Signing 4x NBA Champion
On his podcast, "The Point Forward," Andre Iguodala has announced that he will re-sign with the Golden State Warriors.
BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Player Reportedly Going To Get Traded
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Jae Crowder will not attend training camp with the Phoenix Suns as they look to trade him.
RELATED PEOPLE
Steve Kerr calls out Stephen A. Smith over his Warriors reporting
Stephen A. is getting called out this week by Stevie K. Appearing on a recent episode of The Athletic’s “The TK Show,” Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr responded to a recent claim that ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith made on “First Take.” Smith passed along an unflattering report about young Warriors big man Jonathan Kuminga alleging that Kuminga’s work ethic and focus were not up to par.
NBC Sports
Iguodala hilariously puts JK in check after Warriors return
Andre Iguodala wasted no time with his leadership duties after announcing he will return to the Warriors for his 19th NBA season. Shortly after the big announcement, Jonathan Kuminga congratulated the veteran forward and welcomed him back to the team only to be put in check by Iguodala with a friendly reminder.
Texans Notebook: Uneven Play in Houston's 23-20 Loss to Chicago
Three key takeaways from the Texans' loss to the Bears on Sunday.
Steve Kerr Reveals Details From First Warriors Scrimmage
Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and the rest of the Golden State Warriors are ready to defend their title
IN THIS ARTICLE
49ers get great injury news about star player
The San Francisco 49ers have been hit with a lot of injuries to start the season, but they will get one key piece back on the field for Week 3. The 49ers did not list tight end George Kittle on Friday’s injury report, and coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that Kittle would make his season debut Sunday with no restrictions.
Oakland City Council Calling for WNBA Team in Approved Resolution
The city hopes to become the destination for one of two teams that could be added to the WNBA in the 2024 season.
Comments / 0