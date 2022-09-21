ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, WA

Comments / 0

Related
whatcom-news.com

WSDOT study focuses on Mt Baker Highway through Deming, public forum scheduled for Oct. 1st

DEMING, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), citing a lack of “options for pedestrians, bicyclists and those using mobility devices to travel,” have begun a study to “document transportation needs along the SR 542 [Mount Baker Highway] corridor in Deming as well as possible strategies to enhance accessibility and safety for all modes of travel.”
DEMING, WA
whatcom-news.com

Flood Survivors Support Group

Click the poster for more details from the organizers. Send your event’s or non-profit group’s flyer to news@whatcom-news.com to be posted on the Community Bulletin Board.
SUMAS, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blaine, WA
City
Bellingham, WA
Washington State
Washington Obituaries
whatcom-news.com

Custer I-5 rest areas to be closed Saturday

CUSTER, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation announced Friday that the Custer rest areas, on both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-5, are scheduled to be closed from 7am to 4pm on Saturday, September 24th. The reason given for the closure is so that maintenance can be...
CUSTER, WA
whatcom-news.com

Suspicious fire damages Custer manufacturing facility

FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the 2600 block of Delta Ring Road in Custer first due to an automated alarm and then witness reports of visible flames at a manufacturing facility. Whatcom County Fire District 7 Assistant Fire Chief Ben Boyko said firefighters arrived to find...
CUSTER, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy