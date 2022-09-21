Read full article on original website
WOWT
Incarcerated man found unresponsive, dies in custody of Douglas County Department of Corrections
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man who was put in the custody of the Douglas County Department of Corrections last week died Sunday morning. According to the director of the Douglas County Department of Corrections Mike Myers, 69-year-old Ecclesiastes Oliver was found unresponsive Sunday morning at 5:14 a.m. Myers says...
WOWT
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office offers security training to metro area pastors
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is helping church pastors be better prepared in the event of an emergency. In collaboration with Lionsgate Security Solutions, DCSO led a training session on hand-gun familiarization and church security for metro-area pastors. With more instances of armed individuals entering...
WOWT
Body found on Highway 275 identified as 27-year-old La Vista man
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has publicly identified a body found Thursday on Highway 275. Thursday around 2:30 p.m. construction crews notified the authorities of a possible dead body on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road near Fremont. The body was identified Friday, but the...
WOWT
Police: 1 injured in shooting at Omaha Lounge
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is critically injured after a shooting at a bar in West Omaha. According to Omaha Police, they received a call for shots fired around 1 a.m. Sunday morning at the Omaha Lounge. When they arrived on the scene they found that a 24-year-old man...
WOWT
UPDATE: LPD investigating downtown homicide; suspect on the run
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating the second homicide in the Capital City in less than a week, after a shooting on the east side of downtown. LPD says that just after midnight, officers were called to the area of 18th and O Streets on a report of man who had been shot in an alley between 18th Street and Antelope Valley Parkway, south of O Street.
WOWT
LPD: Overnight drive-by shooting in central Lincoln hospitalizes two men
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a report of gunfire in the central part of the city turned into a drive-by shooting investigation very early Sunday morning. Police say they were called the area of 23rd and Judson Streets just before 2 a.m. on multiple reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, LPD says they discovered that a shooting had happened at a large gathering in that area, and that two men had been shot as the gathering was coming to an end.
WOWT
Omaha Police Officer’s Association asks Sheriff candidate to return campaign contribution
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Officer’s Association is demanding a candidate for Douglas County Sheriff to return a campaign contribution. In a letter addressed to Greg Gonzalez, the association is requesting Gonzalez return a $25,000 campaign donation. According to association president Anthony Connor, Gonzalez had a “disingenuous...
doniphanherald.com
$290,000 worth of marijuana found during Omaha traffic stop
Two 23-year-old California residents were arrested Wednesday after about $290,000 worth of marijuana was found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. A sergeant with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office stopped a 1998 Infiniti that was speeding near eastbound I-80 and 72nd Street, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.
WOWT
Stolen jail cell door in Union, Nebraska returned
UNION, Neb. (WOWT) - An ironic twist in a theft case south of the metro. Someone who could have spent time behind a jail door stole one instead but that thief has been feeling guilty. Tiny Union Nebraska had a one-room jail that from 1916 to 1940 held prisoners awaiting...
WOWT
Omaha man killed after crashing motorcycle into mailbox
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead following a Saturday night motorcycle crash. According to Omaha Police, Saturday at 11:08 p.m., officers were sent to a crash involving a motorcycle near 81st and Maple Street. Police say 71-year-old Ira L. Burks Sr. was riding a 2006 Honda VTX1300 eastbound...
North Platte Telegraph
Two inmates reported missing from corrections center in Omaha
A man convicted of armed robbery and making terroristic threats in Lincoln in 2013 was one of two inmates reported missing Thursday from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported Matthew Hurich left the facility Thursday evening and removed his electronic monitoring device, which...
klkntv.com
One person shot, killed in Lincoln overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)– One person died after a shooting early Sunday morning according to Lincoln Police. Officers responded to reports of a man shot in the alley near 19th and O Streets just after midnight Sunday. The man, who officers believe to be in his 30s, died at the scene after life-saving measures by First Responders were not successful.
WOWT
Police investigate arson incident at Omaha high school
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are in an ongoing investigation of an arson incident at an Omaha high school that happened early Thursday morning. Police reviewed surveillance video and saw an unknown man, about 25-30 years old, attempt to go into Burke High School and portables, then made his way to the football field according to the release.
WOWT
Dodge County authorities investigating body found on Highway 275
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities in Dodge County on Thursday afternoon were investigating a fatality on Highway 275 near Fremont. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that construction crews discovered a body on the highway south of Morningside Road. “This incident is currently under investigation...
KETV.com
Body found on Highway 275 identified by law enforcement
DODGE COUNTY, Neb. — The body found Thursday on Highway 275 in Nebraska has been identified, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said the body has been identified as a male, but the name is not being released until law enforcement can notify next of kin.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug charges
OMAHA, Neb. -- It was announced Friday that 43-year-old Nicholas Holder, of Grand Island, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. In the federal court, Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell said Holder was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Chief U.S. District Court Judge sentenced Holder...
WOWT
Teenager injured in Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A teen was injured in a shooting Friday. According to Omaha Police, officers were sent to the area of 58th and Grover for a shooting at 9:42 p.m. Friday. Officers found a teenage male and he was sent to Children’s Hospital for treatment. Police say...
KETV.com
Police identify man who died after crashing motorcycle into mailbox
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Police Department has identified a man that was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night. Ira L. Burks Sr., 71, died shortly after being taken to a hospital. Authorities said Burks' motorcycle left the roadway and struck a mailbox near 81st and Maple streets.
WOWT
Dodge County Sheriff identifies body found on Highway 275
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office provides an update on a body found Thursday. Thursday around 2:30 p.m. authorities were notified of a possible dead body on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road near Fremont. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the body was first...
WOWT
Nebraska man sentenced for plotting to murder federal fish, wildlife officer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man from Blair was sentenced Thursday for plotting to kill a federal fish and wildlife officer. Cody Cape, 24, was sentenced to just under 10 years for threatening to murder a federal officer. In October 2020, Cape was cited by the officer for a fishing...
