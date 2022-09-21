ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hocking County, OH

WSYX ABC6

Columbus police looking for tips to solve January homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are looking for tips from the public to help solve the death of a man shot and killed in January. The shooting occurred in the 260 block of Divot Place around 3 a.m. on Jan. 30. Police said officers found the victim, Kavyne Cooper,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Principal issues scathing letter to parents after teens beat up community pastor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A local high school principal has issued a candid letter to parents after several students allegedly assaulted a pastor. West High School Principal Daniel Roberts said he was "appalled at the action of our students," urging parents to "have an age-appropriate conversation with your young person at home."
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Father shot while driving with 4-year-old daughter in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A young father was shot Thursday night while driving in southeast Columbus with his four-year-old daughter in the car. The shooting happened along Tussing Road near the intersection of Brice Road just before 8 p.m. Police said a 22-year-old man was driving east on Tussing...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 dead, 2 injured following shooting at east Columbus club

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gunfire erupted inside an east Columbus club early Sunday, leaving a woman dead and two others injured. The shooting happened at a club in the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Columbus police said one woman died inside the club. Medics took...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus police officer bringing pride and hope to his beat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police officer Wendell Tolber has been on the force for the last 25 years, and now he's making it his mission to help neighborhoods clean up and get the resources they need. "The city has a plethora of resources and not just the city,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

3 dead, multiple injured overnight in separate shootings across Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least three people lost their lives to gun violence in Columbus overnight with more injured after multiple shootings across the city. Columbus police reported at least five shootings between 10:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. The rash of shootings began after officers responded to a...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio musician David Zuder puts his own twist on 'Buckeye Battle Cry'

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Ohio State's Buckeye Battle Cry has been an Ohio State tradition since the 1920s. Amateur musician David Zuder is known for his "One Minute Music Videos" and is showing his Buckeye pride with his own version of the fight song. The Ohio Native joins Good...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

1 person injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was hospitalized after a shooting Friday in the Olde Towne East neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened at 17th Street and Main Street Friday afternoon. Police said the 38-year-old victim said he was approached by an unknown person who had...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl last seen in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl last seen near the Kiddie Academy of KIPP Columbus. Neriah Mitchell was last seen near Inspire Drive and Agler Road on Friday wearing navy pants, a navy polo, a sky blue hoodie with "PINK" on it, black and pink shoes, and a pink backpack.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Mid-Ohio Food Collective Go Orange Day, launches Hunger Action Month

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mid-Ohio Food Collective (MOFC) is launching a month-long campaign to raise awareness about food insecurity. Mike Hochron joins Good Day Columbus to talk about how you can help. September is Hunger Action Month and Friday, Sept. 23 is "Go Orange Day." With as many as...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus City Schools to add 60 walk-through metal detectors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus City Schools Board of Education voted to purchase 60 metal detectors to be used in the district. The board's decision came the same week two students brought guns to CCS schools. "Honestly, I think that metal detectors are something that should have been...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Former Buckeye Harry Miller grateful to help others

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's no longer the roar of the crowd that drives former Buckeye offensive lineman Harry Miller. Instead, it's the emails, messages, and people he meets on campus that now help keep him motivated. "Very grateful to have people reach out to me and ask for...
COLUMBUS, OH

