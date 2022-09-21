Read full article on original website
Columbus police looking for tips to solve January homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are looking for tips from the public to help solve the death of a man shot and killed in January. The shooting occurred in the 260 block of Divot Place around 3 a.m. on Jan. 30. Police said officers found the victim, Kavyne Cooper,...
Principal issues scathing letter to parents after teens beat up community pastor
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A local high school principal has issued a candid letter to parents after several students allegedly assaulted a pastor. West High School Principal Daniel Roberts said he was "appalled at the action of our students," urging parents to "have an age-appropriate conversation with your young person at home."
Father shot while driving with 4-year-old daughter in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A young father was shot Thursday night while driving in southeast Columbus with his four-year-old daughter in the car. The shooting happened along Tussing Road near the intersection of Brice Road just before 8 p.m. Police said a 22-year-old man was driving east on Tussing...
1 dead, 2 injured following shooting at east Columbus club
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gunfire erupted inside an east Columbus club early Sunday, leaving a woman dead and two others injured. The shooting happened at a club in the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Columbus police said one woman died inside the club. Medics took...
Columbus police officer bringing pride and hope to his beat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police officer Wendell Tolber has been on the force for the last 25 years, and now he's making it his mission to help neighborhoods clean up and get the resources they need. "The city has a plethora of resources and not just the city,...
3 dead, multiple injured overnight in separate shootings across Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least three people lost their lives to gun violence in Columbus overnight with more injured after multiple shootings across the city. Columbus police reported at least five shootings between 10:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. The rash of shootings began after officers responded to a...
Ohio musician David Zuder puts his own twist on 'Buckeye Battle Cry'
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Ohio State's Buckeye Battle Cry has been an Ohio State tradition since the 1920s. Amateur musician David Zuder is known for his "One Minute Music Videos" and is showing his Buckeye pride with his own version of the fight song. The Ohio Native joins Good...
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Oscar and Sawyer from Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Oscar and Sawyer from the Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center!. Both young pups are looking for their fur-ever homes. Sawyer is a one-year-old mixed breed. He came to the shelter as a stray and no one ever claimed him. This pup loves...
1 person injured in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was hospitalized after a shooting Friday in the Olde Towne East neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened at 17th Street and Main Street Friday afternoon. Police said the 38-year-old victim said he was approached by an unknown person who had...
Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl last seen in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl last seen near the Kiddie Academy of KIPP Columbus. Neriah Mitchell was last seen near Inspire Drive and Agler Road on Friday wearing navy pants, a navy polo, a sky blue hoodie with "PINK" on it, black and pink shoes, and a pink backpack.
Bond set at $1M for man charged in deadly shooting sparked by fight over parking spot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man charged with murder in a shooting that was sparked by an argument over a parking space in north Columbus made his first court appearance Friday. Johnnie J. Wappner, 32, is charged with murder in the death of 32-year-old Marcus E. Deloney. Police said...
Suspect in Linden gas station shooting that left woman in critical condition arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect in a shooting at a Linden gas station that critically injured a woman early Wednesday morning has been taken into custody. Jawara Scott, 20, is charged with felonious assault, according to court documents. According to the court documents, Scott was with a group...
Minor injuries reported after Marion City Schools buses collide with students aboard
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some students were treated for minor injuries at the hospital after two Marion City Schools buses collided Friday. The Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 2:43 p.m. on East Center Street near the intersection of merchant Avenue in Marion.
CCS parents encouraged to have 'serious conversation' with kids after school threat hoaxes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon is encouraging parents to have a "serious conversation" with students after active shooter hoaxes took place Friday across Ohio and the country. "I encourage you to sit down with your children tonight to have a serious conversation about...
Good Day Gardening: Best time to prune perennial plants in the fall
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Fall is finally here!. You may be wondering what to do in your yard and garden bed with our cooler weather. It's a great time for planting, but for pruning, you need to wait. We stopped by Darby Creek Nursery, located in Hilliard, Ohio, for...
Mid-Ohio Food Collective Go Orange Day, launches Hunger Action Month
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mid-Ohio Food Collective (MOFC) is launching a month-long campaign to raise awareness about food insecurity. Mike Hochron joins Good Day Columbus to talk about how you can help. September is Hunger Action Month and Friday, Sept. 23 is "Go Orange Day." With as many as...
Crew, Columbus City Schools team up to promote importance of school attendance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Crew and Columbus City Schools are partnering for the 2022-23 school year to stress the importance of school attendance. The partnership is part of the Stay in the Game! Network, which the Crew joined earlier this year. The network serves as a statewide...
Columbus City Schools to add 60 walk-through metal detectors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus City Schools Board of Education voted to purchase 60 metal detectors to be used in the district. The board's decision came the same week two students brought guns to CCS schools. "Honestly, I think that metal detectors are something that should have been...
She Serves: Former paratrooper saving lives at VA Clinic with mental health peer support
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — You might call it a strange fear for a former paratrooper. “I’m terrified of heights,” Katie Jacklin, who regularly jumped out of aircraft during the four years she served in the 82nd Airborne, said. It was simply the reality of her job in...
Former Buckeye Harry Miller grateful to help others
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's no longer the roar of the crowd that drives former Buckeye offensive lineman Harry Miller. Instead, it's the emails, messages, and people he meets on campus that now help keep him motivated. "Very grateful to have people reach out to me and ask for...
