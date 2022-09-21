Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Ohio awards $7.7 million to local agencies for first responder wellness
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that 20 first responder agencies across the state will receive a total of $7.7 million to help boost staffing levels. The grants are part of the second round of the Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, Resilience Program. To date,...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio Task Force 1 headed to Georgia ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Task Force 1 has officially been activated as a Type III team in advance of Tropical Storm Ian, the team announced in a statement. A 47-person team has deployed this afternoon heading to Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, Georgia. Virginia TF1 and Virginia...
WSYX ABC6
Mid-Ohio Food Collective Go Orange Day, launches Hunger Action Month
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mid-Ohio Food Collective (MOFC) is launching a month-long campaign to raise awareness about food insecurity. Mike Hochron joins Good Day Columbus to talk about how you can help. September is Hunger Action Month and Friday, Sept. 23 is "Go Orange Day." With as many as...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio musician David Zuder puts his own twist on 'Buckeye Battle Cry'
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Ohio State's Buckeye Battle Cry has been an Ohio State tradition since the 1920s. Amateur musician David Zuder is known for his "One Minute Music Videos" and is showing his Buckeye pride with his own version of the fight song. The Ohio Native joins Good...
