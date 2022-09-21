Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug charges
OMAHA, Neb. -- It was announced Friday that 43-year-old Nicholas Holder, of Grand Island, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. In the federal court, Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell said Holder was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Chief U.S. District Court Judge sentenced Holder...
Kearney Hub
Psychological evaluation ordered for Elwood man accused of injuring deputy
LEXINGTON — The Dawson County District Court has order a psychological evaluation of an Elwood man accused of discharging a gun and injuring a deputy with a knife while being arrested. Jeremy Bendler, 36, has been charged with felony assault of an officer, use of a deadly weapon to...
KSNB Local4
Cozad man heads to trial court after shooting at gentlemen’s club
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Cozad man may face trial on two weapons charges in connection with a fight between motorcycle gangs at a gentleman’s club near Elm Creek in July. According to officials, 24-year-old Corey Brestel is charged with felony possession of a defaced firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Brestel was connected to a shooting and assault that happened July 31 at the Paradise City club south of Elm Creek.
KSNB Local4
Kearney man convicted on rape charge
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man faces sentencing in November for convictions on violent crimes against two separate victims. According to officials, 42-year-old Jason Jones was convicted Friday of first-degree sexual assault for an incident in May of last year. He pleaded no contest and in exchange prosecutors dropped related charges of third-degree domestic assault, strangulation and false imprisonment. Court records with details of the crime were sealed, but charges indicate that an “intimate partner” was the victim of the sexual assault.
KSNB Local4
3 adults, 3 juveniles severely injured in Buffalo County crash Saturday
SHELTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Three adults and three juveniles are hospitalized with severe injuries following a two-vehicle crash Saturday. Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a motor vehicle crash at 4:28 p.m. near Grand Island Rd. and Shelton Rd. After arriving on scene, law enforcement saw a Dodge pickup and a Toyota Highlander had collided and multiple people were injured.
Kearney Hub
Several people involved in two-vehicle crash in northeast Buffalo County
According to a press release from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, a Dodge pickup and a Toyota Highlander had collided Saturday afternoon north of Shelton. Two adults and three juvenile occupants of the Toyota were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan and Kearney Regional Medical Center by EMS. The occupant of the Dodge was transported to Good Sam by AirCare.
kiwaradio.com
Sibley Man Involved In Accident That Killed Nebraska Man
Merna, Nebraska — A Sibley resident was involved in a fatal accident near Merna, Nebraska on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office in central Nebraska reports that at about 1:00 p.m., 39-year-old Nathan Rosentrater of Arnold, Nebraska was driving a 2005 Lincoln westbound on Nebraska Highway 92, two miles west of Merna. They tell us that 53-year-old Robi Brose of Sibley was eastbound on 92 in a 2016 Peterbilt semi.
Kearney Hub
Grand Island runaway wrecks stolen pickup in Minden
MINDEN — A 14-year-old Grand Island male faces possible juvenile charges in Kearney County following a pursuit Tuesday. At about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, the Minden Police Department received a report of a possible runaway juvenile from Grand Island being at a residence in Minden, according to a press release from MPD. Officers checked the residence and did not locate anyone at the residence.
KSNB Local4
Injury accident leads to road closure in south Hastings Saturday afternoon
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An injury accident led to road closures in south Hastings Saturday afternoon. First responders were dispatched to the scene of an accident around 2:40 pm. at Idlewild Rd. and Wabash Ave. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, at least two agencies— including the sheriff’s office...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Strollathon brings awareness to rare disorder
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The 11th annual Nebraska Strollathon took place Saturday morning at Yanney Heritage Park. Like many events, this was the first year they were able to hold all activities in-person again due to COVID-19 restrictions. Rett syndrome is a rare genetic neurological disorder that affects 1 in 10,000 females and more rarely in males. It presents itself in missed milestones between 6-18 months old.
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (31) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KSNB Local4
Demolition to continue on the Hastings 16th Street Viaduct
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The demolition of the 16th Street Viaduct in Hastings has resumed, after a brief pause. According to City of Hastings Spokesperson LeAnne Doose, the work got back underway on Monday, after the project came to a brief stop. During the stop, Union Pacific was doing some work to streamline the process to protect the tracks for when a train comes, during the time they are removing the remaining structure.
Sand Hills Express
House Fire in Bow Snuffed Out by Fire Department
BROKEN BOW – A house fire on 7th Avenue in Broken Bow called the Broken Bow Fire Department to action at 1:34 p.m. Three trucks responded within 15 minutes: Engine 32, Rescue 61, and Tower 3. Firefighters fought the blaze for about an hour, which seemed to come from the basement of the house.
KSNB Local4
Midwest Barbecue Association holds Championship Cookoff
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - If you love barbecue, Kearney was the place to be. Midwest Barbecue Association hosted their championship cookoff from 5-8 p.m. at the Eagles Club . Grill teams were stationed on 24th Street between First and Central Avenue. The event featured four types of meat: smoked ribs,...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Salvation Army shelter closes after wave of staff resignations
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The men’s shelter of the Salvation Army of Grand Island has shut its doors due to a staffing shortage. The closure happened right after four shelter employees walked out after alleged mistreatment by leadership. One of the four who resigned included, now, former SA...
KSNB Local4
Traffic plans for Second Ave Overpass project in Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Drivers should be aware of some continued work happening on the 2nd Avenue overpass in Kearney. The City of Kearney Public Works Department and Wilke Contracting Corp. said that both directions of traffic on the 2nd Avenue overpass will be switched from the outside lanes to the inside lanes on Friday, September 23, weather permitting. Oversized and wide loads are required to use an alternate route.
unkantelope.com
SafeRide program ends with Kearney Cab Company
SafeRide program for UNK students no longer exists. The Kearney Cab Company that provided the service went out of business in August. Wendy Schardt, director of Student Health and Counseling, explained that there isn’t a replacement. “Right now, we don’t really have anything in place,” Schardt said. “So, it’s...
KSNB Local4
Deadline Friday for AAA contest for 8th graders
Pacha Soap is continuing to grow in Hastings, and around the world. Kearney administrators apologize for behavior of students during volleyball match against Lincoln High. Complaints from LHS parents and players include people in the KHS student section yelling derogatory comments and reaching out to touch players while trying to serve.
foxnebraska.com
Pet of the Week: Roper
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Roper at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hey there! My name is Roper. I’m a handsome young sheep dog who would love to find his forever home! I am very energetic and would do best with a job or a family who has plenty of time to train and exercise me! I am very smart and oh so sweet! I love to be pet and brushed (once in a while) and would make a great companion for somebody! I came in as a stray so nothing about my past is known. I will need to meet with children or other dogs in the household before being adopted! If I sound like a perfect fit for you, please stop by the shelter and meet me today!
