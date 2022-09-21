4 arrested after marijuana, mushrooms and guns found at Helena house

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Helena Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant in Helena Tuesday.

According to officers, the search occurred in the 1400 block of Secretariat Drive. During the search, nearly three pounds of marijuana, two pounds of mushrooms, two bottles of codeine, over 90 grams of THC wax, drug paraphernalia, multiple firearms and more than $29,000 were seized.

All three residents of the home were arrested on scene and charged with trafficking marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The suspects have been identified as Nicolas Blackburn, 22, Tyrin Davis, 22, Brandon Sledge, 21 and a fourth suspect, Ashlyn Dill, 18 was on scene and charged with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.









