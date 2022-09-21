ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

‘Monster’ blue catfish could break Tennessee record

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A catfish caught in a Tennessee Saturday could break the state record pending verification, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Micka Burkhart caught the “monster” blue catfish at 12:30 p.m. on the Cumberland River in Stewart County with skipjack and a 30-pound test line,...
STEWART COUNTY, TN
WSOC Charlotte

Top spots to see fall colors in North Carolina mountains

CHARLOTTE — Fall has officially arrived, which means leaf-peeping season is just around the corner. Although it’s hard to predict exactly when the fall foliage will begin to change in the Carolinas and whether it will be a vibrant or dull season, Appalachian State professor Howard Neufeld, also known as the “Fall Color Guy,” says we’re in store for a good year of colors in the High Country.
TRAVEL
homecrux.com

Pete Nelson Builds Mountain-View Treehouse Rentals in Tennessee

Often labeled as the world’s best treehouse builder, Pete Nelson has been realizing people’s dream of highrise living for the last several years. Lately, the American treehouse builder has again been commissioned by Ayres to build eight new mountain-view treehouses at Treehouse Grove in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. With new additions on the forested hill, the resort has now a total of 16 treehouse rentals.
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

How to get a burn permit in East Tennessee

WATE) — As fall gets underway and the leaves begin to fall, it’s a good time to remember the rules around burning in East Tennessee. According to the Tennessee Division of Forestry, debris burning is a primary cause of wildfires every year in the state. The division adds that fire can be an effective tool when used properly however the best intentions can produce disastrous results when safety precautions are not taken.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Ne Great Smoky Mountains#Food Prices#Fall Color#Fall Foliage
wvlt.tv

A cold front “blows” into town today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a couple of cold fronts in this First Alert 8-Day Planner. The first one is breezy with spotty rain, and the second brings better rain chances. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
TENNESSEE STATE
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Resorts in Tennessee You Must Visit

Are you on a search for the best resorts in Tennessee? Well, look no further! This is the perfect place for you to start. Tennessee is obviously known for its music scene, high-quality whiskey, and the stunning views thanks to the Great Smokies! So, of course there means that there will be tons of luxury resorts in Tennessee around too!
TENNESSEE STATE
weatherboy.com

Residents Report Shaking from Overnight Earthquake in Eastern Tennessee

Only 16 hours after a weak earthquake struck not far away near Philadelphia, Tennessee, a stronger magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Tellico Plains, Tennessee in the eastern part of the state. The earthquake 10:16 pm Tuesday night at a depth of 12.2 km. USGS, the agency responsible for monitoring earthquake...
TENNESSEE STATE
1450wlaf.com

Highway 63 construction poses perilous sections

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – There are some areas in the construction zone on the Gen. Carl Stiner Highway (Hwy 63) that pose problems if traveled into. WLAF’s Charlie Hutson was shooting some photos via Eagle I on Wednesday evening when he heard a strange noise. He turned around to look down the valley saw a car coming in the marked off lane construction crews had just milled up. “I look and see a woman “just getting it,” and I think she may have torn some of the under carriage out. She just kept on going, and she turned off onto Old Middlesboro Highway,” said Hutson.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
Detroit News

Ford breaks ground on $5.6 billion Tennessee mega-campus

Ford Motor Co. has officially broken ground on BlueOval City, the $5.6 billion electric-vehicle assembly, battery production and supplier campus the automaker is building in West Tennessee with a joint-venture partner. Just under a year ago, Ford announced what it described as its largest-ever manufacturing investment. The company and partner...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy