wvlt.tv
‘Monster’ blue catfish could break Tennessee record
STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A catfish caught in a Tennessee Saturday could break the state record pending verification, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Micka Burkhart caught the “monster” blue catfish at 12:30 p.m. on the Cumberland River in Stewart County with skipjack and a 30-pound test line,...
Top spots to see fall colors in North Carolina mountains
CHARLOTTE — Fall has officially arrived, which means leaf-peeping season is just around the corner. Although it’s hard to predict exactly when the fall foliage will begin to change in the Carolinas and whether it will be a vibrant or dull season, Appalachian State professor Howard Neufeld, also known as the “Fall Color Guy,” says we’re in store for a good year of colors in the High Country.
homecrux.com
Pete Nelson Builds Mountain-View Treehouse Rentals in Tennessee
Often labeled as the world’s best treehouse builder, Pete Nelson has been realizing people’s dream of highrise living for the last several years. Lately, the American treehouse builder has again been commissioned by Ayres to build eight new mountain-view treehouses at Treehouse Grove in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. With new additions on the forested hill, the resort has now a total of 16 treehouse rentals.
WATE
How to get a burn permit in East Tennessee
WATE) — As fall gets underway and the leaves begin to fall, it’s a good time to remember the rules around burning in East Tennessee. According to the Tennessee Division of Forestry, debris burning is a primary cause of wildfires every year in the state. The division adds that fire can be an effective tool when used properly however the best intentions can produce disastrous results when safety precautions are not taken.
Showers for most, but a few may see strong storms
The best chance for a few storms to come will be later tonight through Sunday morning as a cold front approaches.
Townsend Fall Heritage Festival to celebrate Appalachian tradition Friday and Saturday
TOWNSEND, Tenn. — At the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, a community will gather to celebrate Appalachian traditions. It's the Townsend Fall Heritage Festival and it starts Friday. The event is filled with Bluegrass music, arts, crafts, and plenty of cooking. Organizers work to provide an atmosphere where...
wvlt.tv
A cold front “blows” into town today
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a couple of cold fronts in this First Alert 8-Day Planner. The first one is breezy with spotty rain, and the second brings better rain chances. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed...
Savage Gulf named newest Tennessee State Park
Sitting on the Western edge of the Cumberland Plateau, Savage Gulf is one of Tennessee’s most incredible wilderness areas.
publicradioeast.org
The farmer and the bear battle it out over peanuts at harvest time in eastern North Carolina
North Carolina one of the largest peanut-producing states in the U.S., but eastern North Carolina farmers have some four-legged, fierce competition for the popular legumes. Bertie County Farmer Kirk Tice said it’s harvest time, and it’s again a race between the farmer and the black bear on his farm this week.
3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Resorts in Tennessee You Must Visit
Are you on a search for the best resorts in Tennessee? Well, look no further! This is the perfect place for you to start. Tennessee is obviously known for its music scene, high-quality whiskey, and the stunning views thanks to the Great Smokies! So, of course there means that there will be tons of luxury resorts in Tennessee around too!
wvlt.tv
Tennessee authorities warn residents of envelopes being delivered with white substance
CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to not open suspicious envelopes being delivered to Tennessee residents. The small, square envelopes look like they’re from Amazon and contain a gift card, but they do not. The envelopes contain a white powdery substance, which investigators are testing.
Concerned about earthquakes? Here’s a primer on insurance for TN homeowners
Tennessee sits on two fault lines, the New Madrid fault line in Western Tennessee and the Eastern Tennessee Seismic Zone.
wvtf.org
In the 1970s, a project to build new dams along the New River inspired thousands to organize
A company building the Mountain Valley Pipeline through Virginia says they expect to complete construction by 2023. This comes after years of legal disputes, and a grassroots protest movement that’s delayed the MVP several times. Nearly 50 years ago, a different major infrastructure project in southwest Virginia inspired residents,...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee residents receive envelopes with white powder
Over $2,700, drugs and guns were taken from the home. No. 11 Tennessee will be going head-to-head with long-standing rival No. 20 Florida tomorrow! What's your score prediction?
weatherboy.com
Residents Report Shaking from Overnight Earthquake in Eastern Tennessee
Only 16 hours after a weak earthquake struck not far away near Philadelphia, Tennessee, a stronger magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Tellico Plains, Tennessee in the eastern part of the state. The earthquake 10:16 pm Tuesday night at a depth of 12.2 km. USGS, the agency responsible for monitoring earthquake...
215 years since this East TN town was capital for a day
215 years ago an East Tennessee town was the state capital for one day.
1450wlaf.com
Highway 63 construction poses perilous sections
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – There are some areas in the construction zone on the Gen. Carl Stiner Highway (Hwy 63) that pose problems if traveled into. WLAF’s Charlie Hutson was shooting some photos via Eagle I on Wednesday evening when he heard a strange noise. He turned around to look down the valley saw a car coming in the marked off lane construction crews had just milled up. “I look and see a woman “just getting it,” and I think she may have torn some of the under carriage out. She just kept on going, and she turned off onto Old Middlesboro Highway,” said Hutson.
WYFF4.com
NWS issues advisory for South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia coastlines ahead of Hurricane Fiona
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A high surf advisory has been issued for parts of the Carolinas and Georgia ahead of Hurricane Fiona's path. Fiona, now a Category 4 storm and the first major hurricane of the season, is not forecast to make landfall but will have impacts on our coastal waters.
Detroit News
Ford breaks ground on $5.6 billion Tennessee mega-campus
Ford Motor Co. has officially broken ground on BlueOval City, the $5.6 billion electric-vehicle assembly, battery production and supplier campus the automaker is building in West Tennessee with a joint-venture partner. Just under a year ago, Ford announced what it described as its largest-ever manufacturing investment. The company and partner...
