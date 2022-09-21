Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office arrested two men Wednesday who allegedly robbed the Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe.

According to authorities, the two suspects allegedly entered the business armed with a gun and took an undetermined amount of cash. The investigation identified the suspects as Donald Bouwell, Jr., 33 and James Stephenson, 38. Both suspects were later involved in a pursuit by Union Parish deputies when they fled into a wooden area.

After an extensive search, both suspects were arrested in Union Parish and arrested for armed robbery. Bouwell was also charged with failure to register as a sex offender in Ouachita Parish and faces additional charges in Union Parish. Stephenson was charged with additional charges in Union Parish.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Two men charged in connection with robbing West Monroe bingo hall, arrested in Union Parish