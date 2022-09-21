ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

Two men charged in connection with robbing West Monroe bingo hall, arrested in Union Parish

By Special to the News-Star
The News-Star
The News-Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A06na_0i4u5DgX00

Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office arrested two men Wednesday who allegedly robbed the Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe.

According to authorities, the two suspects allegedly entered the business armed with a gun and took an undetermined amount of cash. The investigation identified the suspects as Donald Bouwell, Jr., 33 and James Stephenson, 38. Both suspects were later involved in a pursuit by Union Parish deputies when they fled into a wooden area.

After an extensive search, both suspects were arrested in Union Parish and arrested for armed robbery. Bouwell was also charged with failure to register as a sex offender in Ouachita Parish and faces additional charges in Union Parish. Stephenson was charged with additional charges in Union Parish.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star:

