KATV
Jazz legend & Little Rock native 'Pharoah Sanders' has passed away
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Jazz legend and Little Rock native Farrell Sanders, known as "Pharoah Sanders" nationally, passed away Saturday morning, according to a post from his record label's Twitter account. The iconic saxophonist, who release over 30 albums, was a dominant force in the jazz world of music...
KATV
'Sister-Sister' actress Tia Mowry added to list of celebs joining Little Rock's LITFest
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The LITFest lineup of stars continues to grow larger and more spectacular by the day as the event's date approaches. The multi-day festival showcasing the best of Little Rock’s music, arts, business, and culture, will include a full lineup of events focused on women empowerment.
On the 65th anniversary of desegregation in Little Rock, two churches are coming together
On the 65th anniversary of desegregation in Little Rock, two churches are coming together to prove change is still happening.
LITFest to include women empowerment series with special guests
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — LITFest will be a multi-day festival showcasing the best of Little Rock’s music, arts, business, and culture on October 7-9. It will also include a full lineup of events focused on women empowerment in a series that on exploring issues from work-life balance to entrepreneurship and wellness.
Happening this weekend in central Arkansas: Spa-Con, festivals, food competitions & comedy shows
Fall is officially here, which means it’s a good time to enjoy the weather and attend upcoming activities happening in central Arkansas this weekend
FOX Food Spotlight: McClard’s & DownHome Catering
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – DownHome Catering is teaming up with McClard’s to bring the Hot Springs staple to Little Rock. On September 30th, McClard’s & DownHome Catering will officially open on Stagecoach Road in Little Rock. Watch the video above and visit the McClard’s & DownHome Catering Facebook page for more information.
Two Arkansas groups partner to solve the issue of crime in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Local organizations Arkansas Stop the Violence and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) have dedicated their focus to reducing violent crimes in Little Rock. Recent violence in the city has prompted the two groups to join forces and try to find...
‘Mega Burrito Challenge’ defeated at Debbie’s Burritos
MALVERN, Ark. – Mississippi-based professional competitive eater Brandon “Da Garbage Disposal” Clark defeated the “Mega Burrito Challenge” at Debbie’s Burritos in Malvern Tuesday. Clark is the first ever to complete the challenge after it has bested five others since 2014.
KATV
Conway overpowers Little Rock Southwest
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Conway Wampus Cats beat Little Rock Southwest Gryphons in Friday night's game. The final score of the game was (42-0).
Meet the Southwest High School golfer who's going for the green
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Like many high school students, Southwest High School sophomore Brea Green is a student athlete— and her sport of choice is golf. “When I was in elementary first tee used to come to our school and practice golf with us,” said Green. For...
onlyinark.com
Indigo Blue Coffeehouse in Pine Bluff
I am certainly no stranger to coffeehouses in this state. If there is a good one in Arkansas, then chances are I’ll eventually find it. Helping spread the java joy to readers around the state happens to be a great passion of mine. Heck, I’ve even stayed above and next to coffeehouses, thanks to fun AirBnB’s in Eureka Springs and Morrilton, respectively.
Little Rock Nine call for people to continue to fight for social justice
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Events throughout the weekend will be held to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Little Rock Nine. On Friday morning, five of the former students continued to reflect on the difference they made but said that the fight for change is far from over. When...
The Breakfast Tray Food Truck brings fun and unique meals to central Arkansas
CONWAY, Ark — Imagine loving breakfast so much that you make it your career. Well, that’s exactly what Ryan and Tyler Henderson have done by creating The Breakfast Tray food truck, and central Arkansas sure is reaping the benefits. The morning after the couple's wedding, owner Ryan cooked...
Little Rock SWAT call-out issued on Fair Park Boulevard
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: After a disturbance with a weapon call, SWAT negotiators were able to resolve the issue peacefully. A SWAT call-out has been issued for an apartment complex on Fair Park Blvd. where one person has barricaded himself inside the building.
Report: First Little Rock Whataburger location set for city’s west side
According to a posting from an Indiana restaurant construction company, the first Little Rock Whataburger location is coming to the city’s west side.
Bryant student receives unexpected surprise on game day
BRYANT, Ark. — Under the bright lights, the Bryant Hornets are ready for the roars of the crowd— but there was another star on the field tonight, at just nine years old. "Excited and nervous," EmmaRae Caudell said. She's always been a big fan of sports, especially softball,...
Violent weekend in Little Rock brings homicide total to 59
A violent weekend in the Capital City leaves many wondering when it will all end.
Ward pizza shop owners reschedule plans after asked to move out of current space
A pizza shop in Ward, Arkansas is closing up shop earlier than expected.
Little Rock police searching for missing woman
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested help in finding a missing woman. 30-year-old Sharee Clifton was last seen in Little Rock on September 19. She is described as being 5'7" in height and about 160 pounds with green hair. If you have any information...
neareport.com
First LOTTO Drawing Held Wednesday Night
LITTLE ROCK – The first drawing of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s (ASL) new LOTTO game was last night. No one won the $250,000 jackpot so for Saturday’s drawing the jackpot has increased to an estimated $280,000. The winning numbers were 4, 13, 17, 18, 24 and 32...
THV11
Little Rock, AR
