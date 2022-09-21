ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KATV

Jazz legend & Little Rock native 'Pharoah Sanders' has passed away

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Jazz legend and Little Rock native Farrell Sanders, known as "Pharoah Sanders" nationally, passed away Saturday morning, according to a post from his record label's Twitter account. The iconic saxophonist, who release over 30 albums, was a dominant force in the jazz world of music...
THV11

LITFest to include women empowerment series with special guests

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — LITFest will be a multi-day festival showcasing the best of Little Rock’s music, arts, business, and culture on October 7-9. It will also include a full lineup of events focused on women empowerment in a series that on exploring issues from work-life balance to entrepreneurship and wellness.
FOX 16 News

FOX Food Spotlight: McClard’s & DownHome Catering

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – DownHome Catering is teaming up with McClard’s to bring the Hot Springs staple to Little Rock. On September 30th, McClard’s & DownHome Catering will officially open on Stagecoach Road in Little Rock. Watch the video above and visit the McClard’s & DownHome Catering Facebook page for more information.
THV11

Meet the Southwest High School golfer who's going for the green

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Like many high school students, Southwest High School sophomore Brea Green is a student athlete— and her sport of choice is golf. “When I was in elementary first tee used to come to our school and practice golf with us,” said Green. For...
onlyinark.com

Indigo Blue Coffeehouse in Pine Bluff

I am certainly no stranger to coffeehouses in this state. If there is a good one in Arkansas, then chances are I’ll eventually find it. Helping spread the java joy to readers around the state happens to be a great passion of mine. Heck, I’ve even stayed above and next to coffeehouses, thanks to fun AirBnB’s in Eureka Springs and Morrilton, respectively.
THV11

Bryant student receives unexpected surprise on game day

BRYANT, Ark. — Under the bright lights, the Bryant Hornets are ready for the roars of the crowd— but there was another star on the field tonight, at just nine years old. "Excited and nervous," EmmaRae Caudell said. She's always been a big fan of sports, especially softball,...
THV11

Little Rock police searching for missing woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested help in finding a missing woman. 30-year-old Sharee Clifton was last seen in Little Rock on September 19. She is described as being 5'7" in height and about 160 pounds with green hair. If you have any information...
neareport.com

First LOTTO Drawing Held Wednesday Night

LITTLE ROCK – The first drawing of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s (ASL) new LOTTO game was last night. No one won the $250,000 jackpot so for Saturday’s drawing the jackpot has increased to an estimated $280,000. The winning numbers were 4, 13, 17, 18, 24 and 32...
