A sexy shoot ’em up that critics couldn’t stand pulls the trigger on Netflix

Luc Besson often tends to favor style over substance, and while it’s worked out pretty well for the prolific writer, director, and producer on a commercial level, a lot of his output tends to leave critics cold. 2019’s Anna remains his last feature from behind the camera, and it sums up the filmmaker’s sensibilities in a nutshell.
‘Yellowstone’s prequel ‘1923’ adds another star power cast member

Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe continues to grow with new cast announcements for the upcoming prequel, 1923. The series is packed full of star power already, with leading actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren taking on Dutton family roles. Who else is making a splash in 1923? It was announced...
MCU mainstays beginning to get frustrated with the lack of clarity on Steve Rogers’ whereabouts

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for leaving a trail of breadcrumbs throughout its various film and television offerings that can regularly end up being paid off years in advance, so it’s not as if the franchise is famed for leaving plot threads unresolved. However, fans would like to know sooner rather than later what really happened to Steve Rogers.
A breathless sci-fi masterpiece soars 67 places to fly high on streaming

This summer marked the 20th anniversary of Minority Report, the first-time collaboration between director Steven Spielberg and star Tom Cruise that delivered exactly the sort of high quality cinema you’d expect from two undisputed titans of their respective professions. An all-star partnership that lived up to the lofty billing...
Leaked ‘Ant-Man 3’ footage has fans seriously concerned for Scott Lang’s well-being

Even though Marvel Studios tries as hard as possible to keep all of its major reveals and exclusive footage under wraps and unavailable for public consumption, it was inevitable that snippets of the various sizzle reels shown at D23 would eventually make their way online. Hot on the heels of the Loki season 2 trailer, footage from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has now followed suit.
Watch: ‘The Crown’ season 5 release date confirmed with scandalous first-look

If you expected Netflix’s next season of The Crown to be held up due to the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, then you were mistaken, as the streaming giant just reaffirmed its plans to release the fifth run of the acclaimed royal drama in just a few weeks, according to an announcement at the Tudum showcase today. There has been a lot of speculation about what was going to happen with the Peter Morgan-created series, but now know it’s definitely dropping later this year.
A modern horror favorite is still causing sleepless nights years later

The new wave of horror is still haunting audiences, and fans are still haunted by one of the last decade’s best films in The Witch. Subtitled A New-England Folktale, The Witch sees horror go back down to its bare bones and flex its creative muscle. Set in the 1630s, it sees a clash of faith as a Puritan family is inundated with unspeakable horrors from just beyond their farmland. Heavily influenced by director Robert Eggers’ love of folklore, it’s become a modern favorite.
An over-the-top action classic drenched in cheese is still worthy of the highest praise

The 1980s was a defining period for action cinema, with musclebound meatheads taking over the genre to prove that bulging biceps were a more than acceptable substitute for any sort of range, or even actual talent as an actor. The biggest beneficiary of all was of course Arnold Schwarzenegger, who used the success of The Terminator as the launchpad to international superstardom, which was cemented the following year when the glorious Commando arrived.
