If you expected Netflix’s next season of The Crown to be held up due to the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, then you were mistaken, as the streaming giant just reaffirmed its plans to release the fifth run of the acclaimed royal drama in just a few weeks, according to an announcement at the Tudum showcase today. There has been a lot of speculation about what was going to happen with the Peter Morgan-created series, but now know it’s definitely dropping later this year.

TV SERIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO