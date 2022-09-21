Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: Netflix reveals first look at Gal Gadot spy thriller ‘Heart of Stone’
Gal Gadot has already made a splash in the realm of Netflix action blockbusters thanks to her starring role alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in Red Notice, but the star is now aiming to launch a solo franchise of her own with Heart of Stone. The Wonder Woman star...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Blade’ rumor suggests the reboot will be a period piece, and fans don’t think it’s a bad idea
Mahershala Ali might have two Academy Awards under his belt, but it doesn’t matter what the actor has accomplished in the past, the elephant in the room when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Blade reboot is always going to be Wesley Snipes. The original trilogy may...
wegotthiscovered.com
A sexy shoot ’em up that critics couldn’t stand pulls the trigger on Netflix
Luc Besson often tends to favor style over substance, and while it’s worked out pretty well for the prolific writer, director, and producer on a commercial level, a lot of his output tends to leave critics cold. 2019’s Anna remains his last feature from behind the camera, and it sums up the filmmaker’s sensibilities in a nutshell.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Yellowstone’s prequel ‘1923’ adds another star power cast member
Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe continues to grow with new cast announcements for the upcoming prequel, 1923. The series is packed full of star power already, with leading actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren taking on Dutton family roles. Who else is making a splash in 1923? It was announced...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ fans growing convinced the Stranger will be revealed as a familiar face
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power still wants to keep the identity of the comet man a mystery, but fans are more and more convinced every day that the Stranger is none other than Gandalf himself when he first set foot in Middle-earth. That might give the...
wegotthiscovered.com
A 5-film franchise that was never any good drums up a surprising amount of support for a comeback
No franchise is ever truly dead and buried in Hollywood when there’s money to be made, but have things gotten so bad a five-film saga that could generously be described as mediocre at best deserves to be dusted off and thrust back into the limelight? In the case of Underworld, the answer seems to be a surprisingly resounding yes.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU mainstays beginning to get frustrated with the lack of clarity on Steve Rogers’ whereabouts
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for leaving a trail of breadcrumbs throughout its various film and television offerings that can regularly end up being paid off years in advance, so it’s not as if the franchise is famed for leaving plot threads unresolved. However, fans would like to know sooner rather than later what really happened to Steve Rogers.
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson explains what she found most uncomfortable about ‘The Marvels,’ and it’s not the trolls
Blockbuster superhero sequel The Marvels may not be flying into theaters until July of next year, but we’re already very curious to see if Brie Larson’s second headline outing as Carol Danvers will come in for anything approaching the same levels of backlash that greeted the opening installment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
A breathless sci-fi masterpiece soars 67 places to fly high on streaming
This summer marked the 20th anniversary of Minority Report, the first-time collaboration between director Steven Spielberg and star Tom Cruise that delivered exactly the sort of high quality cinema you’d expect from two undisputed titans of their respective professions. An all-star partnership that lived up to the lofty billing...
wegotthiscovered.com
An all-time comic book great dusts itself off for another round on streaming
The superhero genre has become so all-encompassing that the argument over which comic book adaptation can truly be named as the very best will never reach a definitive or unanimous conclusion, but anyone in their right mind will surely admit that Logan deserves to at least be among the top contenders.
wegotthiscovered.com
Bryce Dallas Howard reveals ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ director protected her from unfair studio pressure to lose weight
Recently, Jurassic World: Dominion brought the initial story of the franchise created by and adapted from a Michael Crichton book to a conclusion. It had good moments, bad and baffling ones, and, behind the scenes, some directorial kindness for the cast. Claire Dearing actress Bryce Dallas Howard reveals in a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Doctor Strange defenders wonder if the Illuminati were right about him, or terribly wrong
One of the biggest talking points to emerge from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was the appearance of the Illuminati, but the conversation hasn’t been of an entirely positive nature. While plenty of fans loved seeing the group make their official Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
An immensely undervalued spy thriller that deserved better comes out of exile on streaming
Even though the literary adaptation was a spy thriller that released in between his appearances as James Bond in The World is Not Enough and Die Another Day, even the prospect of seeing Pierce Brosnan tackle a different type of espionage wasn’t enough to propel John Boorman’s The Tailor of Panama to mainstream success.
wegotthiscovered.com
Leaked ‘Ant-Man 3’ footage has fans seriously concerned for Scott Lang’s well-being
Even though Marvel Studios tries as hard as possible to keep all of its major reveals and exclusive footage under wraps and unavailable for public consumption, it was inevitable that snippets of the various sizzle reels shown at D23 would eventually make their way online. Hot on the heels of the Loki season 2 trailer, footage from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has now followed suit.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: ‘The Crown’ season 5 release date confirmed with scandalous first-look
If you expected Netflix’s next season of The Crown to be held up due to the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, then you were mistaken, as the streaming giant just reaffirmed its plans to release the fifth run of the acclaimed royal drama in just a few weeks, according to an announcement at the Tudum showcase today. There has been a lot of speculation about what was going to happen with the Peter Morgan-created series, but now know it’s definitely dropping later this year.
wegotthiscovered.com
A modern horror favorite is still causing sleepless nights years later
The new wave of horror is still haunting audiences, and fans are still haunted by one of the last decade’s best films in The Witch. Subtitled A New-England Folktale, The Witch sees horror go back down to its bare bones and flex its creative muscle. Set in the 1630s, it sees a clash of faith as a Puritan family is inundated with unspeakable horrors from just beyond their farmland. Heavily influenced by director Robert Eggers’ love of folklore, it’s become a modern favorite.
wegotthiscovered.com
Just when you thought it was over, reports emerge of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ screaming match
The seemingly never-ending press cycle for Don’t Worry Darling picked up again as now reports of a screaming match between director Olivia Wilde and star Florence Pugh have emerged. Is anyone surprised?. Vulture did a deep dive about the movie and its rollout and spoke with anonymous sources over...
wegotthiscovered.com
An over-the-top action classic drenched in cheese is still worthy of the highest praise
The 1980s was a defining period for action cinema, with musclebound meatheads taking over the genre to prove that bulging biceps were a more than acceptable substitute for any sort of range, or even actual talent as an actor. The biggest beneficiary of all was of course Arnold Schwarzenegger, who used the success of The Terminator as the launchpad to international superstardom, which was cemented the following year when the glorious Commando arrived.
wegotthiscovered.com
It’s official: These ‘High School Musical’ cast members are joining ‘HSMTMTS’ for season 4
Is season 4 of High School Musical: The Musical The Series going to be the best one yet? You can bet on it. Disney shared details on the upcoming fourth season today, and fans are getting episodes full of star power and some extra-special characters. East High is welcoming beloved...
wegotthiscovered.com
A staggeringly senseless sequel leaves its brain at the door of streaming supremacy
When it comes to movies that are so unrelentingly stupid they actually turn out to be kinda fun, there are few better examples to come along in the last few years than xXx: Return of Xander Cage. 15 years after first throwing on the fake tattoos and oversized fur coat...
Comments / 0