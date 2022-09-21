ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Related
Detectives Investigate Burglary and Attempted Rape on Northampton Drive

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are investigating a burglary and attempted rape of an adult female in the 800 block of Northampton Drive in Silver Spring. According to detectives, an adult female stated that as she was entering her apartment...
SILVER SPRING, MD
DC News Now

Grand jury indicts Prince George’s County police officer on theft, misconduct charges

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a grand jury indicted a corporal with the department on charges of theft and misconduct. The Prince George’s County Police Department said Cpl. Travis Fowble is accused of conducting “unauthorized activities” while he was on duty. The activities supposedly took place beginning in 2018. The […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Montgomery Co. police investigating woman’s attempted rape

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are investigating an attempted rape and burglary after they said a woman was sexually assaulted in Silver Spring on Friday morning. Montgomery County police said that the woman was attacked from behind by a male around 10:30 a.m. Friday, as she was entering her apartment in the 800 block of Northampton Drive, near Adelphi.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

1 dead, 1 injured in Anne Arundel Co. shooting

A shooting in Odenton, Maryland, left one man dead and another person hurt in the pre-dawn hours on Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said. It happened in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road, Odenton around 2:15 a.m., according to Anne Arundel County police. Police said the victims were targeted but...
ODENTON, MD
Public Safety
Tesla
Silver Spring Man Arrested for Shooting During Dispute

Per MCPD For Immediate Release: Thursday, September 22, 2022: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police have arrested and charged 34-year-old Elliott George Patterson, of Silver Spring, for a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in the 1900 block of Treetop Ln. in Silver Spring. At approximately...
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

Guests robbed at gunpoint, assaulted at hotel near BWI airport: police

LINTHICUM, Md. - Authorities say three guests were robbed and one was assaulted by a person armed with a gun Thursday night at a hotel near the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Officers say the attack happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Comfort Inn & Suites BWI Airport in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
fredericksburg.today

Gun pointed in road rage incident in Stafford

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a Fredericksburg man may face jail time after a road rage incident went too far. On September 21st, at 11:07 a.m. Deputy M.E. Gordon responded to the area of Warrenton Road and Celebrate Virginia Parkway for a report of a disturbance with a weapon. The victim advised they were behind a white Chrysler 300 at a traffic light when the light turned green. The white Chrysler did not move because the driver was not paying attention and looking at his phone. When the victim honked to get the driver’s attention, the driver exited the vehicle and took out a handgun.
STAFFORD, VA
WUSA9

Man dead inside overturned car riddled with bullet holes, police say

WASHINGTON — A man was found dead inside a car riddled with bullet holes that was found overturned on Kenilworth Avenue Northeast at Interstate 295 early Friday morning. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a call of a crash just after midnight on Friday. When officers arrived, they found a car flipped over. The car had several bullet holes in it, and a man was found dead inside.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Justin Wilson sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Justin Wilson was sentenced to life in prison with all but 40 years suspended, but the state’s attorney’s office fought for life in prison without parole. After hearing testimonies from Egidio Ienzi’s siblings as well as two of his children, 28-year-old Wilson was found guilty for first-degree murder. […]
GERMANTOWN, MD
fox5dc.com

3 men shot in front of Temple Hills Popeyes

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Prince George's County police are investigating a triple shooting that occurred outside a Temple Hills Popeyes Thursday evening. According to Corporal Marsh, three men were shot in the 2300 block of Iverson Street around 6 p.m. All three victims have non-life-threatening injuries. FOX 5 spoke...
TEMPLE HILLS, MD

