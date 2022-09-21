Read full article on original website
Arrests Made for Possession of Crack Cocaine; Stolen Auto
Takoma Park Police Chief Antonio DeVaul announced arrests this week in connection with the possession of crack cocaine and a stolen auto, according to emailed community advisories. 59-year-old Hugh M. Dennis, Jr. of Washington, D.C., was charged with possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) Crack Cocaine with the intent to...
clayconews.com
Stolen Firearm and Ammunition recovered after State Police in Maryland locate & arrest a Wanted Fugitive in Baltimore
– The Maryland State Police is reporting that an arrest on an open warrant in Baltimore City has lead Maryland State Police to the recovery of a stolen 9mm handgun and several rounds of ammunition. James David Thomas, a wanted fugitive by the Baltimore City Police Department, was located and...
foxbaltimore.com
Two juvenile boys steal gun from armed security guard downtown, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two juvenile boys stole the gun from the holster of an armed, uniformed security guard in the area of City Hall, according to authorities. Police say the incident happened around 4:26 p.m. in the unit block of East Fayette Street. Both suspects fled the scene on...
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Burglary and Attempted Rape on Northampton Drive
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are investigating a burglary and attempted rape of an adult female in the 800 block of Northampton Drive in Silver Spring. According to detectives, an adult female stated that as she was entering her apartment...
Grand jury indicts Prince George’s County police officer on theft, misconduct charges
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a grand jury indicted a corporal with the department on charges of theft and misconduct. The Prince George’s County Police Department said Cpl. Travis Fowble is accused of conducting “unauthorized activities” while he was on duty. The activities supposedly took place beginning in 2018. The […]
WTOP
Montgomery Co. police investigating woman’s attempted rape
Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are investigating an attempted rape and burglary after they said a woman was sexually assaulted in Silver Spring on Friday morning. Montgomery County police said that the woman was attacked from behind by a male around 10:30 a.m. Friday, as she was entering her apartment in the 800 block of Northampton Drive, near Adelphi.
Woman Fights Off Burglar, Attempted Rapist After Attack At Silver Spring Apartment, Police Say
A Maryland woman was able to fight off a would-be rapist at her Silver Spring apartment during a burglary, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police. Officials said that at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, in the 800 block of Northampton Drive in Silver Spring, a woman was attacked from behind by an unknown man, officials said.
WTOP
1 dead, 1 injured in Anne Arundel Co. shooting
A shooting in Odenton, Maryland, left one man dead and another person hurt in the pre-dawn hours on Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said. It happened in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road, Odenton around 2:15 a.m., according to Anne Arundel County police. Police said the victims were targeted but...
Accused Killer Arrested After Mortally Wounded Victim Drove To Maryland Business Seeking Help
Detectives have arrested a man accused of mortally wounding a victim who drove himself to a Chillum business seeking help before succumbing to his wounds in 2021, authorities say. Beran Samuels, 27, has been charged with the murder of Oshane Davis, 31, after allegedly shooting him on Nov. 3, 2021,...
Police: Man arrested for deadly 2021 shooting in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting in Prince George's County that left one man dead. According to the Prince George's County Police Homicide Unit, the shooting happened at an apartment building in the 5700 block of 16th Avenue on Nov. 3, 2021.
wnav.com
Baltimore Cop Accused of Murdering his Son in Anne Arundel County Will be Tried by Judge
A 35-year-old police officer from Baltimore has chosen to have a judge hear his case as opposed to a jury trial. Eric Glenn Banks Jr is accused of killing his 15-year-old stepson Dasan Jones after the teen's body was found hidden in an upstairs loft at a Curtis Bay townhome in July 2021.
Feds charge man for obstructing grand jury investigating Meiko Locksley murder
A man faces federal charges for allegedly obstructing a grand jury investigating the 2017 death of Meiko Locksley.
Feds Allege Man Obstructed Death Investigation Of University Of Maryland Football Coach's Son
A Maryland man is being accused of interfering with the investigation into the death of the son of University of Maryland football coach Mike Locksley, according to court documents. Meiko Locksley, 25, was shot in the chest and killed in September 2017 in Howard County in the 5500 block of...
mocoshow.com
Silver Spring Man Arrested for Shooting During Dispute
Per MCPD For Immediate Release: Thursday, September 22, 2022: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police have arrested and charged 34-year-old Elliott George Patterson, of Silver Spring, for a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in the 1900 block of Treetop Ln. in Silver Spring. At approximately...
fox5dc.com
Guests robbed at gunpoint, assaulted at hotel near BWI airport: police
LINTHICUM, Md. - Authorities say three guests were robbed and one was assaulted by a person armed with a gun Thursday night at a hotel near the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Officers say the attack happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Comfort Inn & Suites BWI Airport in the...
fredericksburg.today
Gun pointed in road rage incident in Stafford
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a Fredericksburg man may face jail time after a road rage incident went too far. On September 21st, at 11:07 a.m. Deputy M.E. Gordon responded to the area of Warrenton Road and Celebrate Virginia Parkway for a report of a disturbance with a weapon. The victim advised they were behind a white Chrysler 300 at a traffic light when the light turned green. The white Chrysler did not move because the driver was not paying attention and looking at his phone. When the victim honked to get the driver’s attention, the driver exited the vehicle and took out a handgun.
WANTED: Hyattsville Murder Suspect At-Large, Police Offer $40K Reward
Local police and the U.S. Marshals Service are working to find and arrest a recent Hyattsville homicide suspect, officials reported. On Aug. 18, Stephon Jones shot and killed the victim during an argument at a shopping mall in the 3500 block of East-West Highway, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.
Man dead inside overturned car riddled with bullet holes, police say
WASHINGTON — A man was found dead inside a car riddled with bullet holes that was found overturned on Kenilworth Avenue Northeast at Interstate 295 early Friday morning. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a call of a crash just after midnight on Friday. When officers arrived, they found a car flipped over. The car had several bullet holes in it, and a man was found dead inside.
Justin Wilson sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Justin Wilson was sentenced to life in prison with all but 40 years suspended, but the state’s attorney’s office fought for life in prison without parole. After hearing testimonies from Egidio Ienzi’s siblings as well as two of his children, 28-year-old Wilson was found guilty for first-degree murder. […]
fox5dc.com
3 men shot in front of Temple Hills Popeyes
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Prince George's County police are investigating a triple shooting that occurred outside a Temple Hills Popeyes Thursday evening. According to Corporal Marsh, three men were shot in the 2300 block of Iverson Street around 6 p.m. All three victims have non-life-threatening injuries. FOX 5 spoke...
