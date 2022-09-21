Read full article on original website
SpaceX night launch lights up skies over New England
BOSTON — A bright light moved across the sky Saturday night, with sightings reported across New England. Many thought it was a comet or meteor, but it was SpaceX’s 43rd orbital mission of 2022. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, SpaceX Falcon 9 launched just after 7:30 p.m....
