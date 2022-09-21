JASPER, Texas — A Jasper County man and woman are dead following an apparent murder-suicide Wednesday night. Jasper County deputies believe that Jacob Andrew Holmes, 51, of Jasper, shot and killed Jacqueline Elaine Perkins, 31, also of Jasper, who was a guest at his home. They say he then turned the gun on himself at his home along County road 234 off of County Road 233 in the Harrisburg Community according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

JASPER COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO