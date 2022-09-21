Read full article on original website
Port Arthur News
Guilty plea finally comes decades after body found in Port Arthur river
Daniel Andrew MacGinnis entered a guilty plea last week and was sentenced to serve 20 years for her murder. That sentence runs concurrently with a previous 199-year sentence on unrelated drug and weapons charges in Tyler County. On Oct. 6, 1988, Jacobs’ body was found in the Neches River in...
Port Arthur News
Woman indicted was reportedly found with IDs of 59 people
A transient being placed under arrest for trespassing was reportedly found with identifying information for 59 people earlier this year. The woman, identified as Monique Rene Beaumont, 33, was indicted this week for fraudulent use of identifying information. Beaumont police were called to Cowboy Harley, 1150 Interstate 10 south, in...
Port Arthur News
Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 14-20
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 14 to Sept. 20:. Levar Menifee, 44, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3500 block of Charles. Alvin Parker Lewis, 42, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3500 block of Charles. Joshua...
Port Arthur News
Robbery escalates into fatal shooting; detectives interviewing witnesses
BEAUMONT — On Wednesday at 10:37 p.m., Beaumont Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of E. Simmons in reference to a victim of a shooting. Upon arrival, the victim, a 46-year-old Beaumont man, advised that a male known as “Randle,” (later identified as Randle Cormier a 20-year-old Beaumont man), was at his residence.
fox4beaumont.com
BPD: Man shot and killed during exchange of gunfire while trying to rob homeowner
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police say a man who was shot and killed Wednesday night tried to rob a homeowner and was fatally wounded in an exchange of gunfire, during which the homeowner was also injured. Officers responded to the shooting at about 10:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block...
Port Arthur News
Groves woman charged in death of puppy indicted
A Port Arthur woman who reportedly left a puppy in a cage with no shade leading to the dog’s death was indicted this week by a Jefferson County grand jury. Michelle Bradford, 42, of Port Arthur, was indicted on a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals for an incident that occurred July 13.
Port Arthur News
POLICE: Nederland man with box of wine in seat told officers he was “not sober”
A Nederland man stopped by police for speeding reportedly had boxed wine in the car near him and told officers he was “not sober” during the field sobriety test. The man was indicted this week for felony driving while intoxicated. David Blaine Gault, 37, was stopped by police...
KPLC TV
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles police officers arriving at the scene of an accident late Friday afternoon at the intersection of L’Auberge Boulevard and Sam’s Way found a male with a gunshot wound, authorities said. The intersection was closed and surrounding areas taped off. Deputy Chief...
Port Arthur News
PAPD: Man witnesses Port Arthur gas station robbery, gets into fight with suspect
On Tuesday at approximately 9:53 p.m., Port Arthur Police Department officers were dispatched to 6599 West Port Arthur Road, Citgo Gas Station, in reference to a robbery. When officers arrived on scene, they observed two male subjects in some type of altercation. The clerk advised officers that the masked suspect...
Man drives off road after being shot, crashed into tree
Hushiar Farsi Sumo, 46, of Houston, Tx., was driving when his vehicle left the road, traveled into the woods, and hit a tree, stated LCPD.
Orange Leader
Police officer describes tense moments when faced with man threatening jump from highway bridge
VIDOR — Police Officer Brittany Haley doesn’t remember the exact words she said to a man threatening to jump from an overpass as he experienced a mental crisis. The 20-year-old man had put both legs over the rail and was holding on by his forearms when he closed his eyes and began a countdown.
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Man now facing murder charge in death of beloved former Jefferson County worker
HARDIN COUNTY — Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis says a man is now facing murder charges after confessing to killing a beloved former Jefferson County employee and leading investigators to the body. Clayton Lewis Carter 36, of Kountze, is facing charges of murder in the killing of Roy Dean...
Decades-old cold case murder solved in Texas
Next month will mark 34 years since 36-year-old Patricia Howell Jacobs’ body was found in the Neches River in Port Arthur, Texas. This week, a man entered a guilty plea for her murder.
Three people taken to Beaumont hospital after late Friday night wreck in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Three people had to be taken to the hospital, with one in serious condition, after a Friday night wreck in Orange. Orange Police officers and firefighters responded to the 2500 block of West Park Avenue after receiving a call about a two-vehicle crash before 11 p.m.
Man fatally shoots woman, then kills himself Wednesday night in Jasper County
JASPER, Texas — A Jasper County man and woman are dead following an apparent murder-suicide Wednesday night. Jasper County deputies believe that Jacob Andrew Holmes, 51, of Jasper, shot and killed Jacqueline Elaine Perkins, 31, also of Jasper, who was a guest at his home. They say he then turned the gun on himself at his home along County road 234 off of County Road 233 in the Harrisburg Community according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
'It's a sad reason' : Animal activists holding candlelight vigil for puppy who died of heatstroke after being left in a metal cage
GROVES, Texas — Southeast Texans are preparing to give a 5-month-old puppy who died of heatstroke after being left in a metal cage on a hot day a proper send off. A candlelight vigil is being held Saturday in honor of the puppy who was affectionately nicknamed Justice. Justice...
KFDM-TV
Grand jury indicts woman in death of puppy she forgot was left outside in extreme heat
GROVES — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a woman for Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals, a third degree felony that could send her to jail for up to ten years if she's convicted of the crime. The puppy was left in a cage without food or water, on...
kjas.com
UPDATED - Two people dead following apparent murder suicide at Harrisburg
Two people are dead following what is believed to be a murder suicide that took place on Wednesday evening in the Harrisburg Community east of Jasper. Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman and his deputies believe a man shot a woman, who was reportedly staying at the home, and then turned the gun on himself, following an apparent dispute or argument.
Body found during search for missing man north of Silsbee, foul play suspected
KOUNTZE, Texas — Hardin County Sheriff's Office Deputies found a body while searching for a missing man north of Silsbee. Deputies began investigating a missing person's case Monday night, Sheriff Mark L. Davis tells 12News. As deputies continued to work on the case, they found evidence that suspected foul...
Beaumont man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking, firearms violation
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and firearms violation. Tywayne Marquis Parker, 31, pleaded guilty on February 8 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a news release from US Attorney Brit Featherston.
Comments / 3