ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Port Arthur News

Woman indicted was reportedly found with IDs of 59 people

A transient being placed under arrest for trespassing was reportedly found with identifying information for 59 people earlier this year. The woman, identified as Monique Rene Beaumont, 33, was indicted this week for fraudulent use of identifying information. Beaumont police were called to Cowboy Harley, 1150 Interstate 10 south, in...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 14-20

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 14 to Sept. 20:. Levar Menifee, 44, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3500 block of Charles. Alvin Parker Lewis, 42, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3500 block of Charles. Joshua...
GROVES, TX
Port Arthur News

Robbery escalates into fatal shooting; detectives interviewing witnesses

BEAUMONT — On Wednesday at 10:37 p.m., Beaumont Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of E. Simmons in reference to a victim of a shooting. Upon arrival, the victim, a 46-year-old Beaumont man, advised that a male known as “Randle,” (later identified as Randle Cormier a 20-year-old Beaumont man), was at his residence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaumont, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Beaumont, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Port Arthur News

Groves woman charged in death of puppy indicted

A Port Arthur woman who reportedly left a puppy in a cage with no shade leading to the dog’s death was indicted this week by a Jefferson County grand jury. Michelle Bradford, 42, of Port Arthur, was indicted on a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals for an incident that occurred July 13.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fbi#Southeast Texas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
12NewsNow

Man fatally shoots woman, then kills himself Wednesday night in Jasper County

JASPER, Texas — A Jasper County man and woman are dead following an apparent murder-suicide Wednesday night. Jasper County deputies believe that Jacob Andrew Holmes, 51, of Jasper, shot and killed Jacqueline Elaine Perkins, 31, also of Jasper, who was a guest at his home. They say he then turned the gun on himself at his home along County road 234 off of County Road 233 in the Harrisburg Community according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

UPDATED - Two people dead following apparent murder suicide at Harrisburg

Two people are dead following what is believed to be a murder suicide that took place on Wednesday evening in the Harrisburg Community east of Jasper. Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman and his deputies believe a man shot a woman, who was reportedly staying at the home, and then turned the gun on himself, following an apparent dispute or argument.
JASPER, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking, firearms violation

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and firearms violation. Tywayne Marquis Parker, 31, pleaded guilty on February 8 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a news release from US Attorney Brit Featherston.
BEAUMONT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy