Netflix and Disney poised to shake up TV ad world
With the launch of cheaper, ad-supported subscriptions, Netflix and Disney+ are expected to bite into the revenue of traditional television channels as the streaming services look toward continued expansion. Netflix is expected to launch an ad-supported subscription tier in early November, about a month before rival Disney+ does the same, according to US media reports.
Where to Watch and Stream Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star Free Online
Cast: David Spade Mary McCormack Jon Lovitz Craig Bierko Alyssa Milano. TV child star of the '70s, Dickie Roberts is now 35 and parking cars. Craving to regain the spotlight, he auditions for a role of a normal guy, but the director quickly sees he is anything but normal. Desperate to win the part, Dickie hires a family to help him replay his childhood and assume the identity of an average, everyday kid.
Where to Watch and Stream Maksim Perepelitsa Free Online
Cast: Leonid Bykov Konstantin Sorokin Aleksandr Borisov Nikolay Yakovchenko Tatyana Pelttser. Maxim Perepelitsa is a cheerful, mischievous and resourceful young man from a Ukrainian village. He loves to make up stories and invent practical jokes. When he is drafted into the Russian Army, he doesn't stop his antics. Is Maksim...
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 23)
We mentioned in last week’s introduction that House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power are dominating the cultural conversation right now, and while both series continue to do so as we move towards October, the folks over at Disney Plus have seen fit to throw yet another headline-grabbing TV show into the mix.
Hulu Plans and Pricing 2022 – A Complete Breakdown of Hulu’s Monthly Plans
Find out more about the different Hulu plans and how much each package costs.
Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing
Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
6 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
Is ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Despite the title, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has created quite a few worries, darling, over the past few weeks. From Harry Styles maybe-but-probably-not spitting on Chris Pine to the “Miss Flo” debacle, this new thriller has been keeping movie fans entertained long before it actually released. But now you can finally watch the actual film, because Don’t Worry Darling opens in theaters nationwide this weekend.
How to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars:’ Season 31 Is Now Streaming Exclusively Online
A new group of celebrities are taking to the dance floor for a new season of Dancing With the Stars. And this year, the long-running reality competition series has a new home too. After 30 seasons and 17 years of airing on ABC, Dancing With the Stars has made the move to its new home on Disney+. Here’s what to know about Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars and how to watch the ballroom show online. Buy Disney+ Subscription $7.99 When Does Dancing With the Stars 2022 Premiere? The new season of Dancing With the Stars premieres on Monday, September 19...
Where to Watch and Stream Ajin: Demi-Human – Compel Free Online
Cast: Mamoru Miyano Yoshimasa Hosoya Aya Suzaki Daisuke Hirakawa Hiroyuki Kinoshita. For high schooler Kei—and for at least forty-six others—immortality comes as the nastiest surprise ever. Sadly for Kei, such a feat doesn't make him a superhero. In the eyes of both the general public and governments, he's a rare specimen who needs to be hunted down and handed over to scientists to be experimented on for life—a demi-human who must die a thousand deaths for the benefit of humanity.
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 2
Summer vacation is over (sorry, kids), but at least one teacher still has the disposable income for an Italian getaway. The new rom-com Love in the Villa stars Kat Graham as a jilted teacher who heads to Verona for some me time (also the title of a movie on this list!) only to be forced to share her villa with some British guy. Guess what happens next. A lot of people apparently don't have to guess — the movie has already flown to No. 1 on Netflix's Top 10 Movies list on Friday, Sept. 2. Other new entries on the list include Michael Mann's Collateral and Judd Apatow's This Is 40. Meanwhile, Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows list is still led by Echoes, while the anime JoJo's Bizarre Adventure joins the ranking at No. 8. Can Bones' Emily Deschanel elbow her way into the top 10 over the weekend with Devil in Ohio, her new limited series about a cult? People do love cults. And Bones.
Netflix Tudum 2022 recap: The Watcher, You season 4, Outer Banks season 3, and every other major announcement
Tudum 2022 brought plenty of exciting Netflix news. Tudum 2022 has ended. Netflix's second global fan event was packed full of surprises, big reveals, trailer drops, release date announcements, and more. From news about new and the best Netflix shows around, to spectacular-looking sequels to the best Netflix movies and...
Where to Watch and Stream Engeyum Eppodhum Free Online
Cast: Jai Sampath Anjali Sharwanand Ananya Vatsan Chakravarthi. Amudha, a village girl visiting Chennai for the first time, falls in love with Gautham, a stranger, who shows her around the city. Kathiresan, a metal worker, is infatuated by Manimegalai, a nurse. Is Engeyum Eppodhum on Netflix?. Engeyum Eppodhum never made...
Where to Watch and Stream Secrets of the Force Awakens: A Cinematic Journey Free Online
Cast: Daisy Ridley John Boyega Harrison Ford Mark Hamill Peter Mayhew. An inside look at the making of the movie Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens (2015), featuring footage and exclusive interviews with the actors and filmmakers. Is Secrets of the Force Awakens: A Cinematic Journey on Netflix?
‘Blockbuster’ Premiere Date, Cast, and Why the Show Had to Be on Netflix
Netflix not only put Blockbuster out of business, its now making a show about the company. Here's what you need to know about 'Blockbuster.'
Hulu’s Latest Live TV Promo Saves You $60 for Your First Three Months
If you want an easy way to catch up on the latest TV shows, movies, and live sports, you’ll want to take advantage of Hulu’s latest deal, which gets you three months of Hulu + Live TV for a $60 savings. Regularly $69.99/ month, the sale discounts the price of a Hulu + Live TV subscription by a whopping $60 and is the best deal Hulu has offered all year. Launched just in time for the start of the NFL season and college football, this Hulu promo includes Disney+ and ESPN+ and is only available until 11:59pm PST on Oct....
First trailer for Hellraiser reboot with Sense8 star in iconic Pinhead role
The first trailer for the Hellraiser reboot has dropped, giving us our first glimpse of Sense8 star Jamie Clayton as iconic villain Pinhead. In the trailer, we see an assortment of characters get into trouble when attempting to solve a dangerous puzzle box, which dishes out cuts at every twist and turn.
Competition TV: The battle of streaming services
An explosion of streaming services, apps and platforms is delivering more television content to more people than ever before. But more choice for subscribers means challenges for streamers – from HBO Max, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV+ and Hulu, to CBS' parent company's Paramount+. "Sunday Morning" contributor Kelefa Sanneh talks with Hollywood Reporter media & business writer Alex Weprin, and with Sesame Workshop CEO Steve Youngwood, about how new services are fighting for subscribers as they upend traditional broadcast or cable television business models. (And no, you aren't totally free from commercials!)
RS Recommends: This Philo Deal Lets You Stream 60+ Live TV Channels for Just $25
With so many new TV shows and movies set to release this year, having access to a streaming service that packs it all is almost a necessity. Philo is one such streaming service, right now, the streaming site is offering a live TV subscription for cheaper than any other competitor online. New Philo users can get access to more than 60 TV channels plus on-demand movies and shows for just $25 a month. The deal makes Philo cheaper than similar services like fuboTV ($69.99/month) and Sling TV ($35/month). It’s also cheaper than Hulu + Live TV, which is currently holding...
Where to Watch and Stream Saturday, Sunday and Monday Free Online
Cast: Sophia Loren Luca De Filippo Luciano De Crescenzo Alessandra Mussolini Jérôme Anger. Rosa, a mature mother of several children, is concerned that her beloved husband Don Peppino is losing interest in her, and does his best to provoke some jealousy in him. She is a masterful cook, and if her romantic charms are fading, her culinary skills are not. By one means and another, and after some amusing confrontations, she succeeds in keeping her husband from taking her for granted and harmony is restored.
