Week 3 could see two Hall of Fame quarterbacks go head-to-head for the final time. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in a marquee NFC matchup Sunday afternoon. Brady and Rodgers are two of the best quarterbacks to ever throw a football, but age will be just as much a storyline as skill when they step on the field at Raymond James Stadium.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO