Local police athletic league to receive $1.1 million athletic field
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Lucas County Police Athletic League is getting a $1.1 million multi-purpose athletic field at 1111 E. Manhattan Blvd., the city of Toledo announced Thursday. It might not look like much right now, but city leaders and police see the potential for great things in...
965thecave.com
Lenawee County High School Football Scoreboard Week 5
Adrian, MI – Week five of the Lenawee County high school football season had several games with wide margins. Here were the results:. Morenci @ Britton-Deerfield (Noon)
13abc.com
WATCH: 13abc Football Friday: Week 6
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Inside the latest edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, we find out if Anthony Wayne and Perrysburg can remain unbeaten in the NLL before their much-anticipated showdown on September 30th. Otsego and Rossford battle in the BCSN Game of the Week. Find out if Findlay could...
13abc.com
Mom-to-mom sale with Toledo Mother’s of Twins Club
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Mother’s of Twins Club is hosting the fall mom-to-mom sale on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Tam-O-Shanter located on 7060 W Sylvania. The sale will start at noon and last until 3 p.m., carrying various kid’s toys, clothes and more, for all ages.
13abc.com
Swatting incidents at Scott High School, Findlay, throughout Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police said there was no active shooter at Scott High School and Findlay Police said they received a false report of an active shooter at Findlay High School as well. Crews were dispatched and cleared both schools Friday afternoon. Toledo Police said that there have...
A look back in time: Time capsule from 1976 opened at Shoreland Elementary
TOLEDO, Ohio — Washington Local elementary students started school this year in a brand new building. Shoreland and Silver Creek are both brand new buildings thanks to a combined 3.0-mill bond issue and a 3.9-mill operating levy that the community approved in 2019. The new buildings replace the old...
13abc.com
Previous discipline report is not included in personnel file of dismissed assistant principal and coach
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Further details regarding the hiring and background of a now former Lake High School football coach and assistant principal have come to the light. As reported earlier this week, documents from another school district show Joshua Andrews having an inappropriate texting relationship with a student. But it doesn’t look like those files ever made it to his job at Lake School District.
13abc.com
Family and friends mourn two brothers killed in refinery fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Loved ones mourn the death of brothers Max and Ben Morrissey, who died in a fire at the BP Husky Refinery in Oregon, Tuesday. Family friend Zac Schabel grew up down the street from the Morrissey’s said the brothers were extremely close-knit. “They were extremely...
13abc.com
Two men accused of bringing AR-15-style rifle to Bowsher High School during homecoming dance
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men are accused of bringing a loaded AR-15-style rifle to Bowsher High School during its homecoming dance Saturday night and leading officers on a lengthy, high-speed pursuit, police said. They brought the gun to the school so a student attending the dance could pose for...
13abc.com
13abc, The Blade to host debate between Lucas County statehouse hopefuls
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two candidates looking to secure a spot in the state legislature for the first time will debate their policy differences this week. 13abc and The Toledo Blade, the station’s media partner, are teaming up to host a debate Thursday between Josh Williams and Nancy Larson, the candidates in the race for Ohio’s newly-drawn 41st House District.
13abc.com
419 Ale Trail breweries offer deals for Ohio Pint Day
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Pint Day is Tuesday Sept. 27 and 419 Ale Trail breweries have deals for those interested. The 419 Ale Trail is in its second year, and it offers beer-fanatics the chance to try new breweries at 35 participating locations throughout Toledo and 10 counties in Northwest Ohio.
13abc.com
TPD pursues man on ATV, vehicle flips
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department chased a man on an ATV early this morning. According to TPD, the chase ended on Sandown Road and W Bancroft Street when the ATV flipped. The suspect was treated onsite and then taken into custody. The sheriff confirmed that the incident...
13abc.com
BGSU announces new School of Engineering, School of Aviation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bowling Green State University Board of Trustees met and approved a major restructuring project on Friday, Sept. 23. This comes as a landmark change to the University’s College of Technology Architecture and Applied Engineering, which will enhance education opportunities for current and future students.
toledoparent.com
Christy’s Corner and Georgette’s Dedicated to Employing People of all Abilities
If you’ve been to Uptown Maumee, chances are you’ve seen Georgette’s Grounds & Gifts. Part coffee house, café, and gift shop, the business has a lot to offer. Locally roasted and packaged coffee in a large variety of flavors and intensity are available for purchase, either in beverage or bean form. Fresh, local produce is used to create a delightful breakfast and lunch menu, and the choice of sweet treats is difficult to pass up. Then there is the gift shop that invites visitors to admire artisan originals.
13abc.com
Maumee River water rescue after witnesses see person on jet ski
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Last night, Maumee Fire and Rescue were called to the Corey Street loading dock on Maumee River around 8:40 p.m. Witnesses said they thought they saw an unconscious man on a jet ski, which was later found to be stolen. The search was called off before...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan's million dollar scratchoffs • Hoverboard rider falls in Detroit River • SkyBridge Michigan opening
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Millions of dollars in scratch-off tickets are still floating around out there, but you should know which games they are before you plop down your money; a hoverboard rider demonstrating during the Detroit Auto Show falls into the river after a slip-up, and how and why a 92-year-old woman is standing up to the powerful Moroun family in her desire to stay in her home of 60 years: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
13abc.com
Road to be dedicated as Brandon Stalker Memorial Way
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Washington Local Schools district will be dedicating a roadway to Officer Brandon Stalker on Oct. 12. The Brandon Stalker Memorial Way will be located on Alexis Road, between Tetherwood and Herst, in front of Whitmer Criminal Justice Garage which is located on 5601 Clegg Dr.
Teen arrested on gun charges at high school football game
A student has been charged with having a deadly weapon in a School Safety Zone during a high school football game in Sandusky County on Sept. 16.
WTOL-TV
West Toledo homicide raises questions
18-year-old Pliasi Coker's body was found in a home he doesn't own and his death ruled a homicide. Coker's cousin says he has no idea what he was doing there.
13abc.com
TPD: One person shot at 7-Eleven on Woodville Road
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot outside 7-Eleven on the 500 block of Woodville Road early Saturday morning, according to the Toledo Police Department. Police told 13abc that the victim is a male and was shot in the foot. The suspect took off. TPD are investigating and no...
