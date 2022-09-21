Read full article on original website
Libby Nethery
4d ago
why don't they teach kids in school about loosing there life to prison when they do this..there old enough to know better, and bullying should be jail time as well.
Reply
3
HEARTLESS ASS
4d ago
The severity of the punishment obviously needs to change. Let's start with a 10 year sentence no matter your age.
Reply(2)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Indiana You Must SeeTravel MavenIndiana State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndianapolis, IN
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally AbandonedTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
Private Investigator Involved In High-Profile Case Goes to Prison For Tax FraudTaxBuzz
“Come Inside the Fences and Experience Bowman”: BowmanFest 2022JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Related
Wave 3
Louisville officers investigate homicide in Buechel neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Buechel neighborhood early Sunday morning. Dwight Mitchell with the Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road and found a...
Wave 3
Family and friends remember JCPS bus driver who was shot and killed a year ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been one year since Terry Smith Jr was killed. He was a JCPS bus driver who was shot while driving to work on the Watterson Expressway. Saturday, family and friends hosted a memorial for him. It was an emotional afternoon as everyone shared their...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man found shot, killed in Buechel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Buechel around midnight, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police were dispatched to the call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road at about 12:00 a.m. That is near the Woodhaven Country Club. When they got...
wdrb.com
Color Run at Crosby Middle School douses students in paint, raises money for teachers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Crosby Middle School PTSA held its annual Color Run on Friday to raise money for the school. More than 600 students ran, played tug-of-war, volleyball and anything else that could turn their white shirts all manners of bright colors. They traveled around Douglas Hills Park getting splashed by colored powder.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Man shot and killed Sunday in Louisville's Okolona neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An arrest has been made after a man was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon near Okolona. Keiran Faulkner, 20, was charged with murder in connection with the shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Louisville Metro Police said in a release that about 1:45 p.m.,...
wdrb.com
2 south Louisville schools put on heightened security after student reported gun on campus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two schools in south Louisville were on heightened security on Wednesday after a report of a gun on campus. Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson Carolyn Callahan confirmed that Stuart Academy on Valley Station Road increased security after a student told school officials about a classmate with a gun. Both the JCPS Police and Louisville Metro Police were called, but no weapon was found.
wdrb.com
Baby reunion in Louisville brings families together that struggled with fertility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A reunion in Louisville on Sunday was on a smaller scale, as dozens of children gathered all with one thing in common. Fertility and Endocrine Associates held its annual baby reunion at the German American Club in Louisville. Attendees are all families who struggled with infertility...
wdrb.com
Family of Louisville murder victim still waiting for answers, closure a year later
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a Louisville murder victim is still grieving, waiting for answers, and praying for closure, after one year. This weekend marks one year since 26-year-old Terry Smith Jr. was shot and killed. So far, there have been no arrests in the case and that's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
Former Louisville EMT claims city ignored complaints about fire captain’s discriminatory gender comments
The purpose of the project is to make Main Street safer for pedestrians and bring in new businesses. But for some the of businesses owners already there, it’s been a headache. Man convicted in murder of 3-year-old posts on social media hours after sentencing. Updated: 5 hours ago. Kevon...
Wave 3
20 year-old arrested after man shot, killed in Okolona neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have arrested a 20 year old man after a deadly shooting in the Okolona Neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Keiran Faulkner has been arrested in connection to the case and charged with murder. Around 1:45 p.m., Louisville Metro officers responded to the 3700 block of...
wdrb.com
New drug recovery house for women battling addiction opens in southern Indiana
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Women struggling with addiction in southern Indiana now have a safe place to stay while they recover. Medella House, an addiction recovery center and sober living facility, officially opened Saturday in Charlestown, Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded the facility to...
Wave 3
Louisville woman identified in Newberg neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been identified as a victim of a homicide this week. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report of someone down in the Newberg neighborhood. Officers then found a woman dead on Rangeland Road on Wednesday around noon. The Jefferson County Coroner’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvih.com
Radcliff Woman Charged With Beating Child
A Radcliff woman was arrested Thursday evening after police say she severely beat a child. According to court documents, 23-year-old Ashley Luce was taken into custody by Radcliff Police Officers. Police say on Saturday, September 17, the girl’s mother called police and said she found bruising and scratches on her...
WLKY.com
Louisville woman worries police chase endangered innocent bystanders
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — DaTanya Morgan was walking to her car Thursday afternoon when she decided to pause and oil her dry feet. Suddenly, she heard a loud crash and looked up to see a silver sedan speeding past her house, followed by Louisville Metro Police Department cruisers. Bank robbery...
leoweekly.com
Louisville Police Punished Officer For Breonna Taylor Media Interviews
When Donavis Duncan heard what sounded to him like 20 to 25 gunshots ring out while he was at home in his South End apartment in the middle of the night on March 13, 2020, he grabbed his radio, put on his bullet-resistant vest and ran a little over 100 yards to where officers were gathered outside of Breonna Taylor’s home.
wdrb.com
1 person hospitalized after shooting on S. 4th Street near Southside Drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for suspects after a shooting sent one person to the hospital late Friday night. It happened around 10 p.m. on Sept. 23 in the 5000 block of S. 4th Street, according to an LMPD spokesperson. That's near W. Amherst Avenue, off of Southside Drive.
Man found dead on Manslick Road, LMPD investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police found a man shot to death early on Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Manslick Road around 5:30 a.m. When Fourth Division officers arrived, they said they located a man that had...
WLKY.com
Louisville fraternity gives back to the community for a national day of service
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Across the country, Saturday was a national day of service for the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity. The Epsilon Beta Sigma Louisville alumni chapter marked the occasion by spending the morning at Treyton Oak Towers in Old Louisville. The guys collected personal care items including socks, lotions,...
WLKY.com
Louisville teen avoids prison time for connection to deadly shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville teenager will not be serving any prison time for his role in a deadly shooting that happened in 2021. Tameron Meadows, 18, was sentenced to five years probation in court on Thursday. Meadows pleaded guilty to the facilitation to murder in the death of...
Comments / 21