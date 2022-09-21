Read full article on original website
Related
Central Florida woman wins nearly $1 million verdict against Orlando hotel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County jury awarded a Polk County woman a $923,000 verdict for injuries she suffered in a 2018 fall outside the Caribe Royale resort in Orlando. On June 12, 2018, 52-year-old Melissa Allen, was walking toward the resort’s entrance when an improperly secured irrigation...
click orlando
Here’s how Central Florida schools are handling Tropical Storm Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Ian approaches, here’s a county-by-county list on how schools in Central Florida are handling the storm. Sunday, Sept. 26 the Lake County Board of County Commissioners declared a local state of emergency. Lake County public schools announced that they have tentatively scheduled...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Tropical storm could become hurricane; impact Florida
Volusia County emergency officials are monitoring Tropical Storm Ian, which could become a hurricane and impact Florida. The National Hurricane Center shows the eye of the storm moving further west and the major impact is expected to be the Gulf Coast counties. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has declared an emergency for much of Florida, but it does not include Volusia.
WESH
Osceola County residents face propane shortage while preparing for storm
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — People all across central Florida are stocking up on storm supplies and getting their gas tanks filled. Down in Osceola County, they're already experiencing some shortages. WESH 2 spoke with the owner of a campground who started selling their propane after people stopped by saying...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola County, Cities of Kissimmee and St. Cloud to Open Sandbag Distribution Site on Sunday
In preparation for potential severe weather conditions, Osceola County residents may fill and make sandbags at Osceola Heritage Park beginning at 8 a.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Supplies will be provided including bags and sand. Residents are allowed 25 sandbags per household and will need to bring their own...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey Delivers an Update Ton ropical Storm Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – By now everyone is keeping a close eye on the potential track of Hurricane “Ian” and what the storm may mean to our community, as we all try to decipher the various spaghetti models that are out there. With that said, I wanted...
click orlando
Rower who was hospitalized after lightning strike on Lake Fairview has died, club says
ORLANDO, Fla. – A young rower who was hospitalized and placed on life support after a deadly lightning strike on Lake Fairview earlier this month has passed away, according to a statement from North Orlando Rowing late Saturday. The severe weather event Sept. 15 occurred as five students from...
click orlando
Ian will soon become a major hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. – We continue to pinpoint the very latest on Ian. As of 8 a.m. Sunday, Ian is currently a tropical storm with winds at 50 mph. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Tropical Storm Ian expected to strengthen, become hurricane Monday | Rower who was hospitalized after lightning strike on Lake Fairview has died, club says | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
IN THIS ARTICLE
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Sandbag Distribution List Announced Amid Potential Major Hurricane Impact on Florida
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – By now, most of our community has started to monitor the storm system that is forming in the Atlantic with the potential to impact the state of Florida in the coming week. As a result, our agency along with our Public Safety partners are working...
positivelyosceola.com
National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane
With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
fox35orlando.com
Here are hurricane emergency numbers to call throughout Central Florida if you need help
LAKE MARY, Fla. - With Tropical Depression 9 expected to become Hurricane Ian over the next couple of days, it will be helpful to know what to do when in a situation where you need help. Here are emergency numbers listed by county in Central Florida to call if you...
In Preparation for Tropical Storm Ian, Polk Will Distribute Sandbags, Close Environmental Lands
As Lakeland residents spend the weekend preparing for the possibility of Tropical Storm Ian strengthening to a hurricane and striking Florida’s west coast next week, Polk County announced it will start distributing sandbags on Sunday. The county also announced that Circle B Bar Reserve and other environmental lands will be closed starting Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
WATCH LIVE: Samara Cokinos gives the latest on Tropical Storm Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – We still have several days before Ian makes any sort of impacts on Florida. Today will be fairly nice with a 30% coverage of rain and a high temperature of 89°. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Tropical Storm Ian expected to strengthen, become hurricane Monday |...
click orlando
Lake County residents make storm preparations ahead of Ian’s possible Florida landfall
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Across Lake County on Sunday, as Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen and become a hurricane, emergency officials helped residents prepare for any possible storm impact. The county has five sandbag self-service locations where residents can pick up 10 bags for free. It also...
Second rower dies after lightning strike, Orlando rowing club says
ORLANDO, Fla. — A second child has passed away after a weather-related incident, North Orlando Rowing said in a Facebook post on Saturday. The rower had been transported to the hospital following the incident. The lightning strike happened around 5:50 p.m. on Sept. 15 at Lake Fairview, near Lee...
WESH
Second rower dies from injuries after boating accident in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — A second rower died after a boating accident in Lake Fairview. North Orlando Rowing confirmed the tragic news late Saturday. Five team members were practicing on Sept. 15. Reports show the boat flipped when a lightning storm popped up. Crews recovered the body of one student...
click orlando
Orange County sets up sandbag locations ahead of potential storms
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – News 6 spoke with Orange County leaders and experts on how to prep for a hurricane and about where the county currently stands with potential storms. “I want our residents to understand that we are well prepared to be able to deal with anything that could come our way,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said.
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Osceola County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in...
click orlando
1 dead in shooting after ‘possible dispute’, according to Orlando police
ORLANDO, Fla. – One person is dead after a possible dispute between two individuals who knew each other, according to Orlando police. The shooting happened in the 5000 block of Lake Margaret Drive and the victim was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead, according to police. [TRENDING:...
Central Florida prepares for Tropical Depression 9
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Local counties are already planning for the worst. Seminole County leaders said they started preparations on Wednesday for a possible hurricane that could impact Central Florida next week. In the St. John’s River in Sanford, residents are concerned about this area and are monitoring it....
Comments / 0