Osceola County, FL

click orlando

Here’s how Central Florida schools are handling Tropical Storm Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Ian approaches, here’s a county-by-county list on how schools in Central Florida are handling the storm. Sunday, Sept. 26 the Lake County Board of County Commissioners declared a local state of emergency. Lake County public schools announced that they have tentatively scheduled...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Tropical storm could become hurricane; impact Florida

Volusia County emergency officials are monitoring Tropical Storm Ian, which could become a hurricane and impact Florida. The National Hurricane Center shows the eye of the storm moving further west and the major impact is expected to be the Gulf Coast counties. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has declared an emergency for much of Florida, but it does not include Volusia.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Ian will soon become a major hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. – We continue to pinpoint the very latest on Ian. As of 8 a.m. Sunday, Ian is currently a tropical storm with winds at 50 mph. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Tropical Storm Ian expected to strengthen, become hurricane Monday | Rower who was hospitalized after lightning strike on Lake Fairview has died, club says | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
ORLANDO, FL
positivelyosceola.com

National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane

With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
click orlando

WATCH LIVE: Samara Cokinos gives the latest on Tropical Storm Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – We still have several days before Ian makes any sort of impacts on Florida. Today will be fairly nice with a 30% coverage of rain and a high temperature of 89°. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Tropical Storm Ian expected to strengthen, become hurricane Monday |...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orange County sets up sandbag locations ahead of potential storms

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – News 6 spoke with Orange County leaders and experts on how to prep for a hurricane and about where the county currently stands with potential storms. “I want our residents to understand that we are well prepared to be able to deal with anything that could come our way,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

