ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine teen charged for breaking into a safe

Bellefontaine Police were dispatched to South Detroit Street Thursday night at 9:00 for a theft complaint. The victim told officers that they came home and discovered a safe in the home had been tampered with. The back of the safe had visible pry marks and the back had been pried...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Green, OH
City
Greenville, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Greenville, OH
Crime & Safety
Daily Advocate

Amber Alert suspect leads police on chase

GREENVILLE — The Daily Advocate/The Early Bird continues to work on a case stemming from an Amber Alert issued earlier this week involving three local children. Kirt Kiser was being sought in connection with missing children, ages 6, 8 and 9. The children were located and were deemed to be safe.
GREENVILLE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Shelby County Animal Shelter, Sheriff’s Office work together

The Shelby County Animal Shelter (SCAS) has been under the management of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office since 2009 when the County Commissioners to ask the Sheriff’s Department to take over the shelter. The small staff at the shelter includes a deputy, a dog warden, and two part...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Grand jury indictments charge 28

A recent Logan County grand jury handed up indictments charging 28 people:. • Troy C. Miller, 39, of Lima: rape, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony;. • Robert A. Dickinson, 43, of Bellefontaine: possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony; and misdemeanor possessing drug abuse instruments;
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Jury declares Marshall guilty of robbery, assault

LIMA — After 39 minutes of deliberation, jurors declared Charles Marshall guilty of aggravated robbery and felonious assault Friday morning. Marshall, 24, will be convicted of complicity in the robbery and assault of 54-year-old Jay McMillen on May 14 with Aaron Henderson, also 24. He is also guilty of firearm specifications on both offenses. Henderson is accused of firing a gun next to McMillen’s ear before assaulting and robbing him.
LIMA, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
WHIO Dayton

Body cam video captures moments first responders arrive at deadly Butler Co. apartment fire

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Two of the four children injured in a West Chester fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the Meadow Ridge apartment complex on Aster Park Drive for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, according to our news partners at WCPO. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the door and windows of the apartment.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Oap#Ag
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person flown to hospital following crash on Eastbound I-70

LEWISBURG — At least one person is hurt following an accident on Eastbound Interstate 70 Friday afternoon. >>Active shooter reports at area high schools deemed ‘hoax’. Crews from the Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched to the area of EB I-70 between State Route 503 and the Preble/Montgomery County line around 3:17 p.m., dispatchers told NewsCenter 7.
LEWISBURG, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
countynewsonline.org

Darke County Animal Shelter: Zoe is looking for a new home!

Zoe is waiting at the Darke County Animal Shelter to get adopted by her new human companion!. Zoe came to the Shelter as a stray so their knowledge about her is very limited and what they do know is from what they have observed. They believe Zoe is an 8-year-old female German Shepherd Mix. Zoe knows how to sit, roll over and loves treats! Don’t be fooled by her age because she doesn’t act like it! Zoe is an energetic pup who walks well on a leash and doesn’t mind the other dogs her at the shelter.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Man Arraigned on 30 Count Indictment

An Alger man was arraigned on a 30 count indictment this week in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. Johnathan Shrader is facing 15 counts of rape, 5 counts of sexual battery and 10 counts of gross sexual imposition. At his arraignment, Shrader was found indigent and Edwin Bibler was appointed...
ALGER, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy