‘You are not anonymous’: Former FBI agent says Ohio swatting calls can be traced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a series of false active shooter phone calls to Ohio schools on Friday, a former FBI agent said the callers could be tracked and held accountable. Former FBI agent Harry Trombitas said tracking the callers who made false active shooter reports — also known as swatting — would be “difficult, […]
UPDATE: Endangered Missing Adult Alert canceled for 88-year-old Miami Co. man
Miami County — UPDATE: 2:55 p.m. The Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been canceled. A statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Miami County Communications Center for an 88-year-old man. Joe Newnam drove away from a restaurant on Weller Drive in Tipp City at 8:11 p.m....
Active shooter reports at area high schools deemed ‘hoax’
DAYTON, SPRINGFIELD — Active shooter reports at two different area high schools Friday have been deemed a hoax by police. Dayton Police crews were dispatched to Belmont High School on the report of an active shooter in the school at 10:22 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the City of Dayton.
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine teen charged for breaking into a safe
Bellefontaine Police were dispatched to South Detroit Street Thursday night at 9:00 for a theft complaint. The victim told officers that they came home and discovered a safe in the home had been tampered with. The back of the safe had visible pry marks and the back had been pried...
Daily Advocate
Amber Alert suspect leads police on chase
GREENVILLE — The Daily Advocate/The Early Bird continues to work on a case stemming from an Amber Alert issued earlier this week involving three local children. Kirt Kiser was being sought in connection with missing children, ages 6, 8 and 9. The children were located and were deemed to be safe.
Sidney Daily News
Shelby County Animal Shelter, Sheriff’s Office work together
The Shelby County Animal Shelter (SCAS) has been under the management of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office since 2009 when the County Commissioners to ask the Sheriff’s Department to take over the shelter. The small staff at the shelter includes a deputy, a dog warden, and two part...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Grand jury indictments charge 28
A recent Logan County grand jury handed up indictments charging 28 people:. • Troy C. Miller, 39, of Lima: rape, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony;. • Robert A. Dickinson, 43, of Bellefontaine: possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony; and misdemeanor possessing drug abuse instruments;
Jury declares Marshall guilty of robbery, assault
LIMA — After 39 minutes of deliberation, jurors declared Charles Marshall guilty of aggravated robbery and felonious assault Friday morning. Marshall, 24, will be convicted of complicity in the robbery and assault of 54-year-old Jay McMillen on May 14 with Aaron Henderson, also 24. He is also guilty of firearm specifications on both offenses. Henderson is accused of firing a gun next to McMillen’s ear before assaulting and robbing him.
Greene County Sheriff’s office asking for public’s help in finding missing person
XENIA — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person out of Bath Township, according to a news release. >>Ohio Task Force 1 deployed due to Tropical Storm Ian. Michael Thomas Lewis, born November 3, 1985, last had contact...
Body cam video captures moments first responders arrive at deadly Butler Co. apartment fire
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Two of the four children injured in a West Chester fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the Meadow Ridge apartment complex on Aster Park Drive for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, according to our news partners at WCPO. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the door and windows of the apartment.
Kettering Police Department seeks help in identifying three suspects
KETTERING — Kettering Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying three people suspected in stealing a credit card, according to the departments facebook post. The two females featured below are suspected in stealing a credit card, the post said. Video surveillance shows the man at the...
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
Dismembered body found by Middletown police; 2 arrested in homicide investigation
MIDDLETOWN — Two people have been arrested in connection to a homicide in Middletown Tuesday. A man, identified as John Havens, 34, entered the Middletown Division of Police lobby asking to speak to an officer, a police spokesperson said in a media release, issued Wednesday morning. Havens gave officers...
UPDATE: Power mostly restored to AES Ohio customers after outage
MORAINE — UPDATE 6:12 A.M. Power has been mostly restored to AES Ohio customers, according to the AES Ohio website. There is less than 100 customers without power this morning, mainly in Montgomery County. At one point, there was close to 2,000 AES Ohio customers without power. INITIAL REPORT.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office seek public’s assistance to find three theft suspects
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public to identify three suspects involved in credit card theft, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Washington Township Substation deputies were dispatched to Sam’s club on September 13th to assist an elderly victim after her wallet was...
At least 1 person flown to hospital following crash on Eastbound I-70
LEWISBURG — At least one person is hurt following an accident on Eastbound Interstate 70 Friday afternoon. >>Active shooter reports at area high schools deemed ‘hoax’. Crews from the Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched to the area of EB I-70 between State Route 503 and the Preble/Montgomery County line around 3:17 p.m., dispatchers told NewsCenter 7.
Dayton Police asking for help identifying theft suspect
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person of interest in a theft that occurred at a gas station in Dayton. The suspect used a stolen credit card at the OM Oil on North Keowee Street, according to a release from the Dayton Police Department. Police...
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Animal Shelter: Zoe is looking for a new home!
Zoe is waiting at the Darke County Animal Shelter to get adopted by her new human companion!. Zoe came to the Shelter as a stray so their knowledge about her is very limited and what they do know is from what they have observed. They believe Zoe is an 8-year-old female German Shepherd Mix. Zoe knows how to sit, roll over and loves treats! Don’t be fooled by her age because she doesn’t act like it! Zoe is an energetic pup who walks well on a leash and doesn’t mind the other dogs her at the shelter.
wktn.com
Man Arraigned on 30 Count Indictment
An Alger man was arraigned on a 30 count indictment this week in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. Johnathan Shrader is facing 15 counts of rape, 5 counts of sexual battery and 10 counts of gross sexual imposition. At his arraignment, Shrader was found indigent and Edwin Bibler was appointed...
‘Roach infestation’ closes down Clark County Jail’s kitchen
CLARK COUNTY — Exterminators and jail staff are working to get rid of a “roach infestation” that has shut down the Clark County Jail’s kitchen. Clark County health officials told News Center 7 this started with a complaint from the public and led to a visit from a county food inspector at the jail.
