ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Frankfort hosts 2nd annual Harbor Fest

FRANKFORT, NY – A beautiful day Saturday, for the 2nd annual Frankfort Harbor Fest. Hundreds of people showed up at the Frankfort Marina to get a taste of what Frankfort and the surrounding area has to offer. There were a wide variety of food trucks and vendors available for people to check out. Not to mention live music, a car show, and new this year, vintage snowmobiles.
FRANKFORT, NY
WKTV

Wiggling and waggling for a good cause

KIRKLAND, NY – There was plenty of wiggling and waggling at the Kirkland Town Park on Saturday as Staffworks presented the 30th Annual Wiggle Waggle Walk-A-Thon. The event brought more than 500 families and their dogs together for a fun filled afternoon. For a $25 donation you could walk...
KIRKLAND, NY
WKTV

Falling Leaves Road Race returns for 48th year

UTICA, NY -- The leaves are starting to change color, and the nights are getting a little colder. Signs that summer has come to an end. Another sign? The return of the annual Falling Leaves Road Race. Over 800 local runners lined up at the starting line in front of...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

City of Utica to begin construction on 2 new dog parks

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica is getting two new dog parks as part of the Utica Prosperity Initiative, which aims, in part, to create a more diverse park system in the city. The first will be built at T.R. Proctor Park and will have water fountains, a pavilion, a field hydrant and benches. The other park will be constructed in North Utica’s Cinderella Field and will have separate enclosures for both large and small dogs.
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, NY
City
Kirkland, NY
Clinton, NY
Lifestyle
Clinton, NY
Society
WKTV

Local business owner, Charles Gaetano dies at 99

UTICA, N.Y. -- The founder of Gaetano Construction, Charles Gaetano, who was very involved in the Utica community, passed away Thursday Sept. 22, 2022, at the age of 99. Businessman, veteran, fisherman and above all else, family man. The founder of Gaetano construction, Mr. Gaetano , we're told was still thinking about different projects for the city of Utica, just this week. This Proctor High School grad loved his city and his family. He leaves behind six children, nine grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Falcon 9 launch visible over Mohawk Valley

Utica, N.Y.-- If you were looking at the sky around 7:30 Saturday evening, you may have noticed something strange. No, it wasn't a meteor or a U.F.O., it was the Falcon 9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral, FL carrying 52 SpaceX Starlink satellites. Multiple viewers sent us pictures and video of the rocket as it flew up the eastern seaboard.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WKTV

City of Utica continues to discourage handouts to panhandlers

The city of Utica is running a bold public service announcement on television, about unsheltered panhandlers on the city's streets. ..."down on their luck, or suffering mental health issues, they have taken to the streets of Utica, panhandling money from citizens. This money is mostly used to feed their addictions," says the PSA announcer.
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wiggle Waggle Walk A Thon#Registration
WKTV

First female firefighter with Rome department, to be honored at women's business week

ROME, N.Y. -- Jamie Stasio, the first female firefighter to work with the Rome Fire Department says she was surprised after being presented Friday, with five yellow roses representing a Monday through Friday work week. The roses were a gift from Beth Jones to recognize Stasio's hard work, along with an invitation to be honored during women's business week in October.
ROME, NY
WKTV

Residents from two apartments displaced from fire in Utica

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Residents from two apartments in a building on Pleasant Street in Utica are displaced after fire ripped through the second story and attic of an apartment building. Utica Fire officials tell us there are four apartment units in the building at 139 Pleasant Street. Two of...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Panhandling and drugs: A harsh reality

UTICA, N.Y. -- The city of Utica is running a bold public service announcement on television about unsheltered panhandlers on the city's streets. It says, in part, "...down on their luck, or suffering mental health issues, they have taken to the streets of Utica, panhandling money from citizens. This money is mostly used to feed their addictions."
UTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
WKTV

Schuyler Lake man charged with 9 counts of forgery

SCHUYLER LAKE, N.Y. -- A Schuyler Lake man was arrested and charged with nine counts of possession of a forged instrument following an investigation by the Otsego County Sherriff's Office. Ashraf Moussa, 50, is accused of utilizing forged Department of Motor Vehicles documents and licensures to buy and sell vehicles...
SCHUYLER LAKE, NY
WKTV

Illegal U-turn leads to DWI arrest in Whitesboro

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – A 66-year-old Earlville man is charged with driving while drunk in Whitesboro earlier this week. On Thursday, Sept. 22, Howard Stumpf was stopped by police around 4:30 p.m. after making an illegal U-turn on Oriskany Boulevard near the Whitestown Plaza. Following an investigation, Stumpf was arrested...
WHITESBORO, NY
WKTV

Frost expected tonight for parts of Central New York

Tonight: Clear with patchy frost. Lows in the 30s. Saturday: Partly sunny. Mid 60s. Sunday: Cloudy with rain developing. Low 60s. A frost advisory is in effect for areas outside the Mohawk Valley tonight. Patchy frost is expected outside of the Mohawk Valley tonight, with overnight lows expected to drop into the low to mid 30s. If you want to extend the life of your garden, you'll want to cover frost sensitive plants or bring them indoors tonight.
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Notre Dame graduate lands role in upcoming film "Insidious 5"

Notre Dame graduate from Rome lands role in "Insidious 5" movie and "FBI" series. Notre Dame graduate lands part in "Insidious 5" film. AJ Dyer, a 2018 graduate from Notre Dame High School in Utica, has landed a role in the fifth installment of the "Insidious" movie series.
ROME, NY
WKTV

Frankfort man accused of assaulting girlfriend during domestic dispute

FRANKFORT, N.Y. – A Frankfort man is accused of assaulting his live-in girlfriend during a domestic dispute on Tuesday, Sept. 20. According to Frankfort Village Police, 31-year-old Jordan Lints was arrested after a heated argument became physical. Lints was charged with strangulation, criminal obstruction of breathing, unlawful imprisonment and...
FRANKFORT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy