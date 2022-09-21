UTICA, N.Y. -- The founder of Gaetano Construction, Charles Gaetano, who was very involved in the Utica community, passed away Thursday Sept. 22, 2022, at the age of 99. Businessman, veteran, fisherman and above all else, family man. The founder of Gaetano construction, Mr. Gaetano , we're told was still thinking about different projects for the city of Utica, just this week. This Proctor High School grad loved his city and his family. He leaves behind six children, nine grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

