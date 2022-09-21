ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southlake, TX

Medical City Plano To Expand

Medical City Plano will soon double the height of the hospital and add three helipads. But as Local Profile previously covered, many residents near the hospital are not on board with the plans. Plano City Council voted on the expansion plans during the September 20 meeting. The final vote was...
PLANO, TX
Southlake, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Southlake, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco firefighters respond to two house fires Wednesday afternoon

On Wednesday afternoon, the Frisco Fire Department responded to two house fires in less than two hours. No injuries were reported. The first fire occurred just after 1:30 p.m. at a residence in the 6000 block of Sundown Trail. Residents were home at the time of the fire. The fire originated in an area of the attic. Upon arrival, fire department units observed heavy smoke and flames coming from the eaves and roof of the house. The home is not able to be occupied. The fire is still under investigation.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Rabid bat found near Bolin Elementary in Allen, residents encouraged to be aware of animal contact

Residents are encouraged to beware of bats, as Allen Animal Services found that a bat captured at Bolin Elementary has tested positive for rabies. According to the city of Allen, teachers witnessed the bat fall during a kindergarten recess last week. Children were directed inside while Allen ISD maintenance crews placed a container over the bat and called Allen Animal Services to remove the animal. No known contact with students occurred, the city said in a press release.
ALLEN, TX
CBS DFW

Grapevine-Colleyville Superintendent Robin Ryan announces retirement

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — After 38 years in Texas public education, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD Superintendent Robin Ryan announced his retirement.Ryan served 13 years as the GCISD superintendent and, pending board approval, will serve his last day on Jan. 1, 2023. He will however remain an employee of the district until Aug. 31, 2023 to assist with the leadership transition.In a release sent out Friday, district officials said under Ryan's leadership GCISD has "received wide acclaim for its personalized approach to learning, high academic achievement, and collaborative work environment." Ryan has since made the following statement:"I am making this announcement now so that...
GRAPEVINE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Two Dead in Local Car Crash

Two people died after a car crash in Johnson County, including a 5-month-old baby. The incident occurred on September 21 at about 10:15 a.m. just south of Cleburne. Police said the crash involved two vehicles at an intersection on County Road 310A. An SUV failed to yield the right of way to a commercial truck traveling southbound on State Highway 171.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TX
mysouthlakenews.com

Southlake Fire Competes in Grimpday

Three Southlake Firefighters (Lt. Frank Molinets, Engineer Van Wakefield, and Engineer J.W. Stone) and six other North Central Texas Firefighters make up the nine-member Chisholm Trail Rescue Team (CTRT). The team recently competed in Grimpday Competition in Belgium from September 7 – September 10, 2022. Grimpday is an international...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
dallasexpress.com

California Manufacturer Relocates Headquarters to Texas

A California-based defense parts manufacturer is the latest company to relocate its corporate headquarters to North Texas. Integrated Defense Products, a private California-based CNC (computer numeric control) machine shop specializing in defense, firearm, and aerospace parts, will move into a yet-to-be-built 21,000-square-foot facility in the Rockwall Technology Park (RTP). The...
ROCKWALL, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local ISD Hires New Superintendent

Fort Worth ISD, the second-largest school district in North Texas, secured a new superintendent on Tuesday after its Board of Education voted to approve a three-year contract with the lone finalist for the position, Angélica M. Ramsey. Ramsey will be taking over for interim superintendent Karen Molinar, who herself...
FORT WORTH, TX
aisd.net

Burgin Elementary hosts Balloon Release to Honor Namesake

Burgin Elementary host balloon release to honor namesake. One month after Arlington ISD namesake Robert “Bob” Burgin passed away, Burgin Elementary School students and teachers released hundreds of blue and orange balloons into the sky this week to honor and remember him. His wife, Tillie Burgin, and family...
ARLINGTON, TX
virtualbx.com

Godley High School Phase 3, R.B. Godley Elementary and Legacy Elementary – Godley ISD (Subbid)

Scope of work includes this is the first of two GMPS for Godley ISD – this includes renovations at Legacy Elementary School, RB Godley Elementary School, and Long Lead items at Godley High School. Phase 3 Godley High School includes roofing, food service equipment, Wenger sound isolation rooms, storage mechanical, electrical and portions of concrete, paving, earthwork, and exterior improvements (practice fields).
GODLEY, TX

