Medical City Plano To Expand
Medical City Plano will soon double the height of the hospital and add three helipads. But as Local Profile previously covered, many residents near the hospital are not on board with the plans. Plano City Council voted on the expansion plans during the September 20 meeting. The final vote was...
Project to bring about 381 multifamily residential units to McKinney
The proposed concept plan for Modera McKinney Ridge includes 381 units. (Courtesy City of McKinney) The McKinney City Council unanimously approved a proposed concept plan for a project that will bring a new multifamily development to the northern portion of the city at a Sept. 20 meeting. The new development,...
New multifamily affordable housing project approved in northeast Plano
Plano Planning Director Christina Day discussed the Versa Development proposal with the City Council on Sept 20. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact Newspaper) Developers for a new affordable housing project in northeast Plano won their appeal in a rezoning case, allowing them to move ahead with an 80-unit complex. Versa Development is...
Furst Ranch owner reveals slimmed-down development plan
Local residents got a preview of scaled-down plans for the remaining 1,066 acres of Flower Mound Ranch, aka Furst Ranch, at two community meetings on Wednesday and Thursday night at the Denton County Southwest Courthouse in Canyon Falls. Landowner Jack Furst and local design and engineering firm McAdams presented a...
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco firefighters respond to two house fires Wednesday afternoon
On Wednesday afternoon, the Frisco Fire Department responded to two house fires in less than two hours. No injuries were reported. The first fire occurred just after 1:30 p.m. at a residence in the 6000 block of Sundown Trail. Residents were home at the time of the fire. The fire originated in an area of the attic. Upon arrival, fire department units observed heavy smoke and flames coming from the eaves and roof of the house. The home is not able to be occupied. The fire is still under investigation.
starlocalmedia.com
Rabid bat found near Bolin Elementary in Allen, residents encouraged to be aware of animal contact
Residents are encouraged to beware of bats, as Allen Animal Services found that a bat captured at Bolin Elementary has tested positive for rabies. According to the city of Allen, teachers witnessed the bat fall during a kindergarten recess last week. Children were directed inside while Allen ISD maintenance crews placed a container over the bat and called Allen Animal Services to remove the animal. No known contact with students occurred, the city said in a press release.
Allen ISD proposals for attendance realignment could mean big changes at elementary schools
ALLEN, Texas — Allen ISD may have to make some tough decisions soon to manage enrollment throughout its district. Presentations made to the Board of Trustees in May outlined enrollment forecasts and the process for adjusting elementary attendance boundaries. The adjustments could ultimately mean a couple elementary schools will be repurposed as other learning locations.
Grapevine-Colleyville Superintendent Robin Ryan announces retirement
GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — After 38 years in Texas public education, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD Superintendent Robin Ryan announced his retirement.Ryan served 13 years as the GCISD superintendent and, pending board approval, will serve his last day on Jan. 1, 2023. He will however remain an employee of the district until Aug. 31, 2023 to assist with the leadership transition.In a release sent out Friday, district officials said under Ryan's leadership GCISD has "received wide acclaim for its personalized approach to learning, high academic achievement, and collaborative work environment." Ryan has since made the following statement:"I am making this announcement now so that...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why a Fort Worth Firefighter Who Died of Brain Cancer is Considered a ‘Line-of-Duty' Death
The Fort Worth Fire Department is honoring a longtime firefighter who died of brain cancer linked to his job. Engineer David Greene, 56, died Monday. To his friends and family, he was known for his easygoing personality. "He's somebody who would talk with anybody and he didn't know an enemy,”...
dallasexpress.com
Two Dead in Local Car Crash
Two people died after a car crash in Johnson County, including a 5-month-old baby. The incident occurred on September 21 at about 10:15 a.m. just south of Cleburne. Police said the crash involved two vehicles at an intersection on County Road 310A. An SUV failed to yield the right of way to a commercial truck traveling southbound on State Highway 171.
mysouthlakenews.com
Southlake Fire Competes in Grimpday
Three Southlake Firefighters (Lt. Frank Molinets, Engineer Van Wakefield, and Engineer J.W. Stone) and six other North Central Texas Firefighters make up the nine-member Chisholm Trail Rescue Team (CTRT). The team recently competed in Grimpday Competition in Belgium from September 7 – September 10, 2022. Grimpday is an international...
Fort Worth school bus driver removed from route after dropping students off at wrong location
FORT WORTH, Texas — Isabel Arreola is a concerned parent who wants to know how Fort Worth ISD is going to make sure her 9-year-old daughter arrives at the right bus stop. Arreola's concerns come after a school bus driver dropped them off blocks away from their assigned bus stop.
dallasexpress.com
California Manufacturer Relocates Headquarters to Texas
A California-based defense parts manufacturer is the latest company to relocate its corporate headquarters to North Texas. Integrated Defense Products, a private California-based CNC (computer numeric control) machine shop specializing in defense, firearm, and aerospace parts, will move into a yet-to-be-built 21,000-square-foot facility in the Rockwall Technology Park (RTP). The...
dallasexpress.com
Local ISD Hires New Superintendent
Fort Worth ISD, the second-largest school district in North Texas, secured a new superintendent on Tuesday after its Board of Education voted to approve a three-year contract with the lone finalist for the position, Angélica M. Ramsey. Ramsey will be taking over for interim superintendent Karen Molinar, who herself...
Medical clothing store expands in North Texas
The company, Scrubs & Beyond, has opened two new locations in North Texas. The locations in Hurst and Lewisville are the 12th and 13th the company has in Texas.
aisd.net
Burgin Elementary hosts Balloon Release to Honor Namesake
Burgin Elementary host balloon release to honor namesake. One month after Arlington ISD namesake Robert “Bob” Burgin passed away, Burgin Elementary School students and teachers released hundreds of blue and orange balloons into the sky this week to honor and remember him. His wife, Tillie Burgin, and family...
virtualbx.com
Godley High School Phase 3, R.B. Godley Elementary and Legacy Elementary – Godley ISD (Subbid)
Scope of work includes this is the first of two GMPS for Godley ISD – this includes renovations at Legacy Elementary School, RB Godley Elementary School, and Long Lead items at Godley High School. Phase 3 Godley High School includes roofing, food service equipment, Wenger sound isolation rooms, storage mechanical, electrical and portions of concrete, paving, earthwork, and exterior improvements (practice fields).
americanmilitarynews.com
Dashcam video: Semi veers off North Texas overpass, killing truck driver in fiery crash
The driver of an tractor-trailer was killed Tuesday afternoon when his rig flew off a U.S. 75 overpass in Allen, crashed onto a street and caught fire, according to police and news reports. No other injuries were reported in the crash, which occurred at U.S. 75 and Stacy Road in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Community Provides Support for High School Cheerleader After Injury
A North Texas community has provided overwhelming support for a high school cheerleader who suffered a catastrophic injury just a few months ago - and whose spirit is inspiring everyone around her. The steps taken by high school senior Megan Sharkey are both small - and big. A representation of...
fox4news.com
Shots fired after fight at Carrollton Burger King forces nearby schools into 'secure hold'
CARROLLTON, Texas - Carrollton police closed down parts of Josey Lane and nearby schools went into a "secure hold" for about an hour after there were reports of shots fired in the area. The reported shots were heard in the area of Josey Lane and Tartan Drive. Police say the...
