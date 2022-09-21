On Wednesday afternoon, the Frisco Fire Department responded to two house fires in less than two hours. No injuries were reported. The first fire occurred just after 1:30 p.m. at a residence in the 6000 block of Sundown Trail. Residents were home at the time of the fire. The fire originated in an area of the attic. Upon arrival, fire department units observed heavy smoke and flames coming from the eaves and roof of the house. The home is not able to be occupied. The fire is still under investigation.

FRISCO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO