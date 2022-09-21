Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndianapolis, IN
Could the Chiefs put Colts HC on Hot Seat?Chiefs Focus News And More.Indianapolis, IN
Related
Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid comment on halftime argument with Eric Bieniemy
There seemed to be a confrontation between Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy at halftime of a game the Chiefs would eventually lose to the Colts. If only the Kansas City Chiefs offense was as heated as a conversation Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had at halftime, perhaps they’d have left Indianapolis with a win.
Top 10 Week 3 Fantasy Takeaways
Several of Sunday’s top fantasy scorers were probably not in many starting lineups.
NFL・
Vrabel's Post-Monday Mastery Continues
With Sunday's victory over the Las Vegas raiders, the Tennessee Titans are 5-0 in games that follow an appearance on Monday Night Football.
Dolphins stay undefeated by edging Buffalo
The Miami Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills 21-19 on Sunday in an upset win to take first place in the AFC East Division. Why it matters: The Dolphins are now 3-0 for the first time since 2018, which was also the last time they beat Buffalo, the Miami Herald reports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Drone invades Seahawks home game: Best memes and reactions
The Seattle Seahawks-Atlanta Falcons game was delayed in the fourth quarter after a drone flew over the field. The Seattle Seahawks hosted their second home game of the season, as they took on the 0-2 Atlanta Falcons. They were undefeated at home, after they upset the Russell Wilson-led Denver Broncos. But would they have such luck in Week 3?
Watch: Quinnen Williams gets in heated confrontation with coach on Jets sideline (Video)
New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams got into an argument with his own coach on the sidelines during the team’s Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The New York Jets pulled off the comeback of all comebacks in Week 2, defeating the Cleveland Browns 31-30 after trailing 30-17 with less than two minutes remaining. In Week 3, they looked to defeat another team from Ohio in the Cincinnati Bengals.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Shocking Upset
The Indianapolis Colts were unable to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans, but they pulled off a shocking upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Indianapolis shocked Kansas City, 20-17, on Sunday afternoon. The Colts are now 1-1-1 on the year, while the Chiefs dropped to 2-1 on the season.
Eagles fans troll their ex-QB Carson Wentz for poor performance: Best memes and reactions
Philadelphia Eagles fans were enjoying being on the other side of a poor Carson Wentz performance. The Philadelphia Eagles used to have a quarterback named Carson Wentz. There were the highs of an MVP-caliber season in 2017, but then there were the lows of not being able to replicate that year and turning the ball over seemingly at will. Now, Wentz is on the Washington Commanders, one year after the Eagles traded him to the Indianapolis Colts.
RELATED PEOPLE
Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Colts, Week 3
The Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday. Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:. Chiefs.
Colts’ Keys to Victory Against Chiefs in Week 3
With the Chiefs coming into the game red hot, the Colts will need their best players to play at their best if they want to pull off the upset.
Colts' Stephon Gilmore injures hamstring vs. Chiefs
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore injured his hamstring Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs and is questionable to return. Gilmore has been working as the starter on the boundary for the Colts and made a nice play earlier in the game to keep Travis Kelce from converting a third down.
Bills fans think Miami Dolphins using heat to win is cheating
Yes, you read the title right, there are many Buffalo Bills fans crying and demanding a change because the Miami Dolphins didn’t wilt in the heat. There was a reason that the Dolphins designed their stadium renovations around putting the Dolphins in the shade and opposing teams in the direct sunlight. It’s called using home field advantage to, well, your advantage. The Dolphins do that well, especially early in the season when temperatures make the field feel like it is in the 100s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Denzel Ward is the worst PFF graded player for the Cleveland Browns after Week 3
The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 after three weeks of football but how are the players performing?. The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 through their easiest stretch of the schedule and could really give themselves a shot at the playoffs if they were to go 3-1 over this stretch. The players are performing very well as well, helping the team stay on course even if they don’t have their embattled and disgraced starting quarterback in Deshaun Watson.
What Tom Allen Said After Indiana's First Loss of Season to Cincinnati
Read what Indiana football coach Tom Allen said in the post game press conference following the Hoosiers' 45-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats. Read the full transcript, or just watch the attached video.
Colts looking to win fans trust back vs. rolling Chiefs
At every level, the Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) will attempt to win the trust of the fanbase back when they host the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. Even if the Colts don’t come out with a win against a Chiefs team that looks to be in midseason form, a showing of competitiveness and fire to correct the ship would go a long way. Not many are expecting the Colts to walk away with a win, which might be in a position they’re more comfortable.
NFL Twitter compares Justin Herbert injury to Tyrod Taylor situation
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is expected to start against the Jacksonville Jaguars, despite having a rib injury. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is expected to start against the Jacksonville Jaguars, despite having a rib injury. He’s expected to get an ultrasound-guided painkiller injection that will allow him to play, which many remember a not-so-favorable time when then-Chargers starting QB Tyrod Taylor had the same procedure without success.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Looking back at Andy Reid’s history against Indianapolis Colts
Andy Reid has been one of the greatest coaches in the NFL over his 24 seasons, but one team he has historically struggled against is the Indianapolis Colts. Here’s a look at his history against them. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has faced the Indianapolis Colts a...
Yardbarker
The Colts Must Take Advantage of Kansas City Chiefs Without Crucial Starter
The Chiefs will be without starting linebacker Willie Gay Jr. when they make the trip to Indianapolis. In 2022 the Chiefs have started both of their games with two linebackers on the field, MLB Nick Bolton and WLB WiIlie Gay Jr. Together those two have been on the field for 234 snaps. The rest of the linebacker room has 58 snaps between three players.
How to Watch Indiana's Football Game Against Cincinnati on Saturday
Indiana (3-0) travels to Cincinnati (2-1) for a Week 4 matchup on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET from Nippert Stadium. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the latest on the point spread and three things to see from Indiana.
Yardbarker
NFL Odds: Chiefs vs. Colts prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022
The Kansas City Chiefs will head to Lucas Oil Stadium to take on the Indianapolis Colts in an extraordinary showdown on Sunday afternoon. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chiefs-Colts prediction and pick. The Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 at Arrowhead Stadium on...
FanSided
287K+
Followers
540K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4