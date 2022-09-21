ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Axios

Dolphins stay undefeated by edging Buffalo

The Miami Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills 21-19 on Sunday in an upset win to take first place in the AFC East Division. Why it matters: The Dolphins are now 3-0 for the first time since 2018, which was also the last time they beat Buffalo, the Miami Herald reports.
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

Drone invades Seahawks home game: Best memes and reactions

The Seattle Seahawks-Atlanta Falcons game was delayed in the fourth quarter after a drone flew over the field. The Seattle Seahawks hosted their second home game of the season, as they took on the 0-2 Atlanta Falcons. They were undefeated at home, after they upset the Russell Wilson-led Denver Broncos. But would they have such luck in Week 3?
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Watch: Quinnen Williams gets in heated confrontation with coach on Jets sideline (Video)

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams got into an argument with his own coach on the sidelines during the team’s Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The New York Jets pulled off the comeback of all comebacks in Week 2, defeating the Cleveland Browns 31-30 after trailing 30-17 with less than two minutes remaining. In Week 3, they looked to defeat another team from Ohio in the Cincinnati Bengals.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Shocking Upset

The Indianapolis Colts were unable to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans, but they pulled off a shocking upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Indianapolis shocked Kansas City, 20-17, on Sunday afternoon. The Colts are now 1-1-1 on the year, while the Chiefs dropped to 2-1 on the season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

Eagles fans troll their ex-QB Carson Wentz for poor performance: Best memes and reactions

Philadelphia Eagles fans were enjoying being on the other side of a poor Carson Wentz performance. The Philadelphia Eagles used to have a quarterback named Carson Wentz. There were the highs of an MVP-caliber season in 2017, but then there were the lows of not being able to replicate that year and turning the ball over seemingly at will. Now, Wentz is on the Washington Commanders, one year after the Eagles traded him to the Indianapolis Colts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Bills fans think Miami Dolphins using heat to win is cheating

Yes, you read the title right, there are many Buffalo Bills fans crying and demanding a change because the Miami Dolphins didn’t wilt in the heat. There was a reason that the Dolphins designed their stadium renovations around putting the Dolphins in the shade and opposing teams in the direct sunlight. It’s called using home field advantage to, well, your advantage. The Dolphins do that well, especially early in the season when temperatures make the field feel like it is in the 100s.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Denzel Ward is the worst PFF graded player for the Cleveland Browns after Week 3

The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 after three weeks of football but how are the players performing?. The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 through their easiest stretch of the schedule and could really give themselves a shot at the playoffs if they were to go 3-1 over this stretch. The players are performing very well as well, helping the team stay on course even if they don’t have their embattled and disgraced starting quarterback in Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts looking to win fans trust back vs. rolling Chiefs

At every level, the Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) will attempt to win the trust of the fanbase back when they host the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. Even if the Colts don’t come out with a win against a Chiefs team that looks to be in midseason form, a showing of competitiveness and fire to correct the ship would go a long way. Not many are expecting the Colts to walk away with a win, which might be in a position they’re more comfortable.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

NFL Twitter compares Justin Herbert injury to Tyrod Taylor situation

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is expected to start against the Jacksonville Jaguars, despite having a rib injury. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is expected to start against the Jacksonville Jaguars, despite having a rib injury. He’s expected to get an ultrasound-guided painkiller injection that will allow him to play, which many remember a not-so-favorable time when then-Chargers starting QB Tyrod Taylor had the same procedure without success.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

The Colts Must Take Advantage of Kansas City Chiefs Without Crucial Starter

The Chiefs will be without starting linebacker Willie Gay Jr. when they make the trip to Indianapolis. In 2022 the Chiefs have started both of their games with two linebackers on the field, MLB Nick Bolton and WLB WiIlie Gay Jr. Together those two have been on the field for 234 snaps. The rest of the linebacker room has 58 snaps between three players.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

NFL Odds: Chiefs vs. Colts prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022

The Kansas City Chiefs will head to Lucas Oil Stadium to take on the Indianapolis Colts in an extraordinary showdown on Sunday afternoon. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chiefs-Colts prediction and pick. The Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 at Arrowhead Stadium on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

FanSided

