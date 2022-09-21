ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

A car crashed into the back of an elementary school bus in Florida. See the damage

By Madeleine Marr
 4 days ago

A gray sedan rear-ended a school bus in Daytona Beach Tuesday morning, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The Volusia County school bus doesn’t show much damage, but the car’s hood was smashed.

The sheriff’s office said the incident occurred around 7 a.m. Tuesday while the bus was picking up a Champion Elementary School student at a bus stop on International Speedway Boulevard.

Thirty-three students were on board. One child was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The car’s driver was also transported for injuries, but his or her condition is unknown. The Florida Highway Patrol responded and is investigating.

Comments / 0

