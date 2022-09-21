ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Departing flights from Russia sell out after Putin calls for mobilization

By Ashley Nash
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OmtjH_0i4u3u8000
Planes queue up for takeoff at an airport in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on Nov. 2, 2021. Flight out of Russia were selling out fast after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s public statements about his country’s war in Ukraine. Associated Press

One-way flights out of Russia were selling out and climbing in price after President Vladimir Putin called for a draft of 300,000 reservists in a televised address on Wednesday.

The news: Google Trends showed an uptick in searches for Aviasales, Russia’s most popular site for booking flights.

  • Flights from Moscow to Istanbul, Turkey, and Yerevan, Armenia — both cities that allow Russians to enter with no visa — were sold out on Wednesday, according to Aviasales data.
  • Flights from Moscow to Istanbul were also sold out with Turkish Airlines and would not beavailable until Sunday, Al Jazeera reported.
  • Even flights from Moscow with layovers in Tbilisi, Georgia, were sold out, according to Reuters.
  • Ticket prices from Russia to Turkey tripled in price on Wednesday, according to Google Flights data.
  • Before selling out, flights from Moscow to Istanbul and Dubai skyrocketed to around $9,000, per The Associated Press. Normally, flight prices between these destinations sit at around $1,000.
  • Russia’s railway company’s website also crashed on Wednesday due to an influx of people searching for ways out of the country, NPR reported.

Will people be allowed to leave Russia? As of Wednesday, the Russian government has not said whether or not Russia’s borders would be closed to those affected by the draft, per Al Jazeera.

Who will be drafted? Sergei Shoigu, Russia’s Minister of Defense, said that the draft only applies to Russians with previous experience as professional soldiers and that students and conscripts were exempt.

  • Putin states that this mobilization is “necessary and urgent,” claiming that the West had “crossed all lines” by supplying Ukraine with weaponry, said The New York Times.
  • “I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction, and some components are more modern than those of the NATO countries,” Putin said.

Comments / 75

Suz Henrich
3d ago

I though that most Russians approved of the war with Ukrainian so why are Russians running away to other countries don’t they want to free the Ukrainian citizens from their terrible government and set them free and live free like they do in Russia

Reply(9)
25
Analyzer
3d ago

Amazing what one mentally distorted person can do to a Country.... Time for the people to March on Moscow.

Reply(10)
23
L1A1
3d ago

I bet those retired soldiers are pissed. Actually, they're the ones that are probably leaving.

Reply(3)
28
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
40K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

